Read full article on original website
Related
Matthew Perry Says He Left Julia Roberts Because He Thought "She Was Going to Break Up With Me"
Matthew Perry's memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" dives into some of the most difficult parts of the actor's life. In it, Perry promises to get remarkably candid about everything from his struggles with addiction to certain questionable decisions he made — like breaking up with Julia Roberts. In an excerpt from the memoir published in the U.K.'s The Times on Oct. 25, Perry revealed he had a secret relationship with Roberts, but his low self-esteem made him break up with her.
Matthew Perry opens up about why he never found love and why he will only date wealthy women
Matthew Perry opened up about his past relationships and why he never found true love. The "Friends" alum also discussed why he will only date someone who is "self-supporting" going forward after previously being burned.
'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'
Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession
Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
Matthew Perry photographed for first time since admitting he came ‘close to dying’
Matthew Perry has broken his cover for the first time since revealing he came scarily “close to dying” from a past drug addiction. The actor, 53, was seen enjoying a game of pickleball with some friends in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, looking healthy and happy while working up a sweat. The “Friends” star was dressed casually in white basketball shorts with a red trim, a navy blue polo shirt and black sneakers with white socks. He sported sunglasses for the activity and kept them on for the car ride home. Earlier this week, Perry revealed that he almost died four years ago after his...
Matthew Perry describes watching ‘painfully thin’ version of himself on Friends as ‘very hard’
Matthew Perry had an emotional reaction to re-watching himself looking “painfully thin” in a scene from Friends. Perry, who played fan-favourite character Chandler Bing on the hit NBC show, sat down with ABC’s Diane Sawyer on Friday (28 October) to discuss his new memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, Perry opens up about how he struggled with addiction to alcohol and painkillers over the course of his career. During his conversation with Sawyer, the talk show host asked Perry if they could rewatch a clip from season three of the sitcom –...
AOL Corp
Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
Matthew Perry: How to tell which drugs I used during ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry writes in his forthcoming memoir that his changing appearance throughout 10 seasons of “Friends” serves as a dead giveaway for which drugs he was using at the time. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,” the actor writes in “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” out Nov. 1. “When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.” Perry, 53, shares that by the end of the third season of the hit NBC sitcom, on which he played Chandler Bing,...
Matthew Perry Says Most of His ‘Friends’ Costars ‘Won’t Care’ to Read His Memoir: ‘Why Would They?’
The one that nobody read? Matthew Perry gets candid about the cast of Friends in his memoir — but he still doesn’t think they'll read it. “Why would they read it? I don’t know,” Perry, 53, told GQ in an interview published on Thursday, October 27. “Because, you know, who cares? Addicts are going to […]
Matthew Perry Was Only Sober for Season 9 of ‘Friends’: The Biggest Revelations About the Show in His Book
The one where he decides to share it all. Matthew Perry rocketed to worldwide fame thanks to the success of Friends, but off screen, his addiction was taking a massive toll. "You can track the trajectory of my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season — when I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; […]
Matthew Perry Knew Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Were ‘Crushing Hard’ on Each Other During ‘Friends’
Could it be any more obvious? Matthew Perry got candid about his crush on Jennifer Aniston during the early days of Friends — and how he was well aware she was interested in someone else from the cast. During a Wednesday, November 2, appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle...
'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Reveals Multiple Exes Used Him For His Money: 'I Got Burned'
Though Matthew Perry is eager to find true love, he admitted his past relationships can make him hesitant to meet potential suitors. While chatting about the contents of his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed he's encountered more than one woman who used him for his bank account.When asked what he looks for in a partner, he made note that he wants "somebody who's self-supporting. In every way, but monetarily especially because I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me."Though the TV star, 53, didn't...
Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles
Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
Matthew Perry: Fans baffled by Friends star’s ‘weird’ comments about Keanu Reeves in memoir
Matthew Perry opens up about time Jennifer Aniston confronted him over addictions. Matthew Perry has admitted to having bizarre feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves in his memoir. The Friends star will this week release his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he writes about his...
Chadwick Boseman's Wife on Living With Grief: "I Can't Believe That I Was So Lucky"
For the first time since his death in 2020, Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is opening up about life after his passing. In an interview with Whoopi Goldberg on "Good Morning America," Ledward Boseman spoke about her marriage to Boseman, the legacy he's left behind, and how she's "making her way through the world without him," as Goldberg explained to her cohosts. "I met this person who is this wonderful man, and he then ended up being a global superstar and really, after 'Black Panther' came out, it did kind of happen overnight," she told Goldberg.
Matthew Perry Is Famous for His Career on 'Friends' — What Is His Current Net Worth?
If you were around for the mid-1990s and early 2000s, you've probably at least heard of Friends on NBC. The sitcom followed six young adult friends trying to survive life, love, and each other while living in Manhattan. The series left an enormous cultural impact both in the U.S. and all over the world.
Matthew Perry says he made out with Valerie Bertinelli while her husband Eddie Van Halen was passed out next to them
Matthew Perry had a crush on Valerie Bertinelli while they starred on the short-lived series "Sydney." Perry detailed in his new memoir the night the two made out while Bertinelli's husband, Eddie Van Halen, was passed out drunk. "Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session," he wrote.
Keanu Reeves Isn’t the Only One Matthew Perry Offended Recently
It’s not every day you see ostomy bags mentioned in entertainment news stories from the likes of People and The New York Times, so imagine my surprise last weekend when I saw those outlets and more (including The Daily Beast) pick up a story about Matthew Perry revealing that he lived with a temporary colostomy for nine months. “Oh, wow!” I thought, “A celebrity talking about having an ostomy? Maybe stars really are just like us.”
Matthew Perry: Seven of the biggest revelations from Friends star’s memoir
Friends star Matthew Perry’s memoir is finally being released, in which the actor describes his rise to fame, as well as his struggles at its heights.Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is the 53-year-old’s first book, and is released on Tuesday (1 November).In it, Perry writes about his famous past relationships and his time on the hit sitcom that made him famous around the world.However, Perry also explores his widely publicised addiction to alcohol and painkillers, which have resulted in him visiting rehab 15 times, and a number of near-death experiences.Here are seven of the biggest revelations from...
Matthew Perry’s Dating History: Julia Roberts, Lizzy Caplan, Neve Campbell and More
Matthew Perry is no stranger to high-profile romance — but he’s still searching for “The One.”. While the Friends alum would eventually go on to date his fair share of famous celebrities, Perry was vocal about the struggles of maintaining a relationship in the spotlight following the success of his NBC sitcom, in which he starred as Chandler Bing from 1994 to 2004.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 1