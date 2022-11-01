ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abccolumbia.com

Dynamic Barber Institute officially opens for business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia continues to celebrate local business. This afternoon some Columbia City Council members attended a grand opening for a new business. Owners and staff helped cut the ribbon for the opening of Dynamic Barber Institute on north Main Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire contained at apartment complex off Bower Parkway near Columbia

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire District crews say quick work helped keep a Saturday morning apartment fire from spreading. In a statement released just before 8 a.m., the department said firefighters were called to Foxfire Drive, the location of Pine Grove Apartments, to reports of a fire. Fortunately, arriving crews were able to contain the fire to one unit.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Northeast Columbia shopping center sells for $11.7M

Forum II Village at Sandhill, an 83,139-square-foot shopping center in northeast Columbia, has been sold for $11.7 million in a deal brokered by commercial real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap. Tenants include HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Rue 21, and Shoe Carnival. Also included in the sale is the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Tuomey Hospital in Sumter is expanding heart care services

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tuomey Hospital is making another expansion to its services with a new cardiology center. According to CDC data, 309 people in Sumter died of heart disease in 2020. Doctors say for many of these people delayed care and a lack of access likely contributed to their heart problems.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Cause of fire at Irmo apartment complex under investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Fire crews are investigating what caused an apartment complex structure to go up in flames on Foxfire Drive on Saturday morning. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 900k South Carolinians won't turn the heat on until temperatures reach freezing: Study. Officials say the Irmo Fire District,...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTV

Community members working to help man who is homeless in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) -A Lancaster community is coming together to help a man who is living on the streets. A few community members hope to get more people involved in helping him after a few observed his situation has gotten what they call dire. The man is affectionally referred to by the people of Lancaster as Mr. George. He is homeless and well-known around the Lancaster community.
LANCASTER, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington announces road closures for Veterans Day parade

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department announced Friday road closures for Sunday, Nov. 6 during the Lexington County Veterans Day Parade. Chief Terrence Green said road closures will begin at 1 p.m. at West Butler St. from Columbia Ave. to North Church St. Part of Haygood St. and part of Meetze St. will also be closed to allow the parade to stage and prepare. Green urged participants to arrive early.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lyft to layoff 13% of staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lyft says it will lay off 13% of its staff, or nearly 700 employees. In a memo to staffers Thursday, Lyft’s co-founders said the layoffs will impact every part of the company. They said they’re facing a probable recession next year and rideshare insurance costs...
abccolumbia.com

Richland County Council candidates speak out against members

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two republican candidates for Richland County Council are speaking out against its current members. This afternoon District One candidate Jason Branham and District Six candidate Don Weaver held a news conference calling the Council’s recent decision to increase pay for its members irresponsible. The candidates...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC DOR: Richland County woman charged for preparing false tax return

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Richland County woman was arrested and charged by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after she allegedly assisted in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. Agents say 39 year-old Bridgette Frederick reported zero sales when filing her husband’s funeral home business’ 2019 Sales Tax...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

