Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
abccolumbia.com
Dynamic Barber Institute officially opens for business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia continues to celebrate local business. This afternoon some Columbia City Council members attended a grand opening for a new business. Owners and staff helped cut the ribbon for the opening of Dynamic Barber Institute on north Main Street.
Fire contained at apartment complex off Bower Parkway near Columbia
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire District crews say quick work helped keep a Saturday morning apartment fire from spreading. In a statement released just before 8 a.m., the department said firefighters were called to Foxfire Drive, the location of Pine Grove Apartments, to reports of a fire. Fortunately, arriving crews were able to contain the fire to one unit.
etxview.com
City of Orangeburg forming Department of Public Safety Citizens Advisory Panel
The City of Orangeburg is forming a Department of Public Safety citizen advisory panel that would serve as an internal and external review body to ensure DPS policies and practices are fairly implemented. The 10-member Public Safety Citizens Advisory Panel (CAP) would be "composed of independent citizens of good character...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Northeast Columbia shopping center sells for $11.7M
Forum II Village at Sandhill, an 83,139-square-foot shopping center in northeast Columbia, has been sold for $11.7 million in a deal brokered by commercial real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap. Tenants include HomeGoods, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Rue 21, and Shoe Carnival. Also included in the sale is the...
Tuomey Hospital in Sumter is expanding heart care services
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tuomey Hospital is making another expansion to its services with a new cardiology center. According to CDC data, 309 people in Sumter died of heart disease in 2020. Doctors say for many of these people delayed care and a lack of access likely contributed to their heart problems.
'High-end, vintage apartments' being created in historic downtown Columbia building
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 1525 Bull Street also known as the Beverly Apartments turned 109 years old this year. Although the building has not had residents for a long time, a group of historic preservationists hopes the historic charm will draw in a new crowd. After receiving tax breaks, known...
wach.com
Cause of fire at Irmo apartment complex under investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Fire crews are investigating what caused an apartment complex structure to go up in flames on Foxfire Drive on Saturday morning. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 900k South Carolinians won't turn the heat on until temperatures reach freezing: Study. Officials say the Irmo Fire District,...
Sumter emergency services see uptick in calls, visits as renters struggle to pay
SUMTER, S.C. — Cooking at a local nursing home is just one Sabrina McQuilla's jobs. The other is being a mom to three boys. In her down time, she thinks of how to provide for them best. "A lot of times I can't even sleep because I'm trying to...
Flamingos in these South Carolina yards? The purpose is pretty special
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Flamingos are popping up in yards all over Kershaw County for a new fundraiser called "flocking" started by New Life Christian Outreach in Lugoff. The money raised by flocking helps to send those with special needs to "Night To Shine," which is an unforgettable prom experience for people 14 and older.
abccolumbia.com
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
WBTV
Community members working to help man who is homeless in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) -A Lancaster community is coming together to help a man who is living on the streets. A few community members hope to get more people involved in helping him after a few observed his situation has gotten what they call dire. The man is affectionally referred to by the people of Lancaster as Mr. George. He is homeless and well-known around the Lancaster community.
South Carolina announces solar farm planned for Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County. According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Ecoplexus plans to invest $89 million in the new location, which is intended for the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.
Midlands Connection Project: Traffic construction changes in Chapin
CHAPIN, S.C. — Those of you in Chapin have some big changes coming to your commute. Over at Exit 91 off of I-26, an exit ramp is closing down, with a new temporary one east bound to Columbia Avenue opening up. The temporary ramp will tie into Columbia Avenue...
WIS-TV
Lexington announces road closures for Veterans Day parade
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department announced Friday road closures for Sunday, Nov. 6 during the Lexington County Veterans Day Parade. Chief Terrence Green said road closures will begin at 1 p.m. at West Butler St. from Columbia Ave. to North Church St. Part of Haygood St. and part of Meetze St. will also be closed to allow the parade to stage and prepare. Green urged participants to arrive early.
wach.com
Family and friends question death of woman at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, SC — Days, after a young woman died on the job at the PepsiCo Bottling Warehouse in Columbia, family, and friends, want to know why Robyn Lockett died while she was operating a forklift they claim she didn’t have a license for. Twenty-one-year-old Robyn Lockett was adored...
abccolumbia.com
Lyft to layoff 13% of staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lyft says it will lay off 13% of its staff, or nearly 700 employees. In a memo to staffers Thursday, Lyft’s co-founders said the layoffs will impact every part of the company. They said they’re facing a probable recession next year and rideshare insurance costs...
One dead in overnight shooting near North Main Street in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are still on the scene hours after a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on Thursday morning. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue near North Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Authorities said a male was shot and...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Council candidates speak out against members
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two republican candidates for Richland County Council are speaking out against its current members. This afternoon District One candidate Jason Branham and District Six candidate Don Weaver held a news conference calling the Council’s recent decision to increase pay for its members irresponsible. The candidates...
abccolumbia.com
SC DOR: Richland County woman charged for preparing false tax return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Richland County woman was arrested and charged by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after she allegedly assisted in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. Agents say 39 year-old Bridgette Frederick reported zero sales when filing her husband’s funeral home business’ 2019 Sales Tax...
