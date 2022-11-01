LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) -A Lancaster community is coming together to help a man who is living on the streets. A few community members hope to get more people involved in helping him after a few observed his situation has gotten what they call dire. The man is affectionally referred to by the people of Lancaster as Mr. George. He is homeless and well-known around the Lancaster community.

