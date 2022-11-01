Read full article on original website
Judge Hill sends letter to county employees regarding lawsuit
Chris Hill, the county judge for Collin County, issued a statement through county spokesperson Tim Wyatt regarding the ongoing federal lawsuit against the county’s district attorney Monday, Oct. 31. The lawsuit — which contained allegations of sexual harassment — also named Hill, First Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye and...
Municipal Court processes most Class C misdemeanors
A longtime local institution may provide more utility to the city than meets the eye. Almost every week of the year, the Sachse Municipal Court comes to order beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings. Court Administrator Kelly Dennis said there is not an exact date that the Sachse Municipal Court...
Audit on engagement finds deficiencies
Trustees received bad news when it came to the evaluation of the Family and Community Engagement Department in Garland ISD. Will Hardaway from Gibson Consulting presented the findings during the Tuesday, Oct. 25, regular meeting and presented several recommendations for the district to improve the department. One of the problems...
Sachse High School continues marching to success
The Mustang Band is flying high following its recent marching season success. Sachse High School Band Director Holly Taylor said Sachse High School’s accolades include a third place finish at a Bands of America competition Oct. 8 in Midland. The band has also made the final rounds at a local competition in Wylie Oct. 1, Bands of America competition in Prosper Oct. 15 and competed in a University Interscholastic League competition Oct. 19.
Sachse keeps playoff hopes alive with dominant win
The Mustangs looked like a team that wasn’t ready for the season to end, as they rolled to a 63-21 victory over North Garland Thursday night at Williams Stadium to close out the regular season. Sachse (4-6, 4-4 District 9-6A) awaits the results of the Wylie-Garland game Friday night...
