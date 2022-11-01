ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, AL

Lanett Police Dept. partners with LifeSouth Community Blood Center

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department partnered up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center today to find donors in the area to help save lives. A representative with LifeSouth Blood says they’ve had a shortage with blood since the start of the pandemic and with the holidays coming up - the need for blood is at an all-time high as people start to travel. As accidents and natural disasters can occur, those who donate blood are saving lives.
Opelika announces partnership to place cameras in retail parking lots

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s the holiday season, and as we know, that also means shopping. With that in mind, the Opelika Police Department is teaming up with Live View Technologies to help keep shoppers and businesses safe this year. Opelika police announced the partnership today called the “Access...
INTERVIEW: Author of ‘Me and My Hero’ speaks more on book

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 50 years ago, history was made in an Alabama community. ‘Rusty’ Ryan became the first Black student and football player at an all-White school in Calera, about 35 miles south of Birmingham. His brother, Romeo Ryan, wrote a book in his honor titled ‘Me...
Phenix City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen. 11-year-old Juana Gomez was last seen on November 2 at approximately 10 p.m. at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City. Gomez’s clothing description is unknown. If...
Lanes reopen after vehicle crash on Alabama 50 in Chambers Co.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash caused a road closure in Chambers County earlier Tuesday morning. On November 1, at approximately 10:48 a.m., a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle caused all lanes of Alabama 50 - near mile marker 48 in Chambers County - to close for an undetermined amount of time.
Columbus business owner shares tips for avoiding deer while driving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The co-owner of Huntin’ and Hookin’ in Columbus says it’s not just deer season. “It’s the height of deer season when they’re in rut,” says Cliff Robertson. Which means it’s time for deer to start mating. “They’re out all-night, all-day bucks chasing doe’s,” says Robertson. But they are trying to avoid hitting a deer while driving could cost you or someone else’s life.
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway at Wilson Homes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting at Wilson Homes on 8th Avenue in Columbus. Authorities say one person has been injured in the incident. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No arrests or motives have been made. This is a developing story.
Benefits of adopting senior pets from local shelters

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. Senior dogs only have a 25% adoption rate compared to the 60% adoption rate of younger dogs and puppies. There are endless benefits to adopting a senior pet. News Leader 9 spoke with founder of Stella & Chewy’s Pet Food - Marie Moody - to talk about senior pets and the benefits of adopting an older dog.
Temperatures actually going up now that November is here

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures stay pretty consistent over the coming days with highs running above average, mostly in the mid 70s to low 80s with no significant rain chances in sight. Starting off Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky if you’re not seeing fog, but high clouds will increase...
Pet(s) of the Week: Humane Society of Harris County

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - As the holidays approach a few pets are still in need of families. We do have an important reminder for you though, dogs and cats are a 10 plus year commitment and they do not stay puppies/kittens forever. After the holidays shelters find more pets being surrendered due to people receiving them as gifts and realizing they do not want the animal and the responsibility that it comes with. That being said, if you are ready for the commitment of a new family member for the holidays we have a few to share!
Weekend warm up coming, Turning humid

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mild to end the workweek but it gets even warmer over the weekend and early next week. By Sunday, temperatures will be running a good 10-12 degrees above average. Nothing but sun for your Thursday. After 50s to start, highs will range from 77 to 81...
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three people were arrested in Eufaula on multiple drug and weapons charges, says police. According to the Eufaula Police Department (EPD), on Nov. 1, a probable cause search warrant was served at a home on Bakerhill Highway. Methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybe mushrooms, MDMA, other illegal substances and...
