WTVM
Auburn students raising money to provide 10 years of clean water to Panama
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A group of high school students in Auburn are raising money to go on a mission trip to the Central American country of Panama. Donations raised will go towards providing clean drinking water in some of the country’s most impoverished neighborhoods. There’s two fundraisers. One...
WTVM
Barbour County schools to be virtual due to rise in cold, flu cases
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Flu and cold season is underway, and an Alabama School System is moving to online learning for the rest of the week. Barbour County School students will learn from home on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4. The school system plans to return in person...
WTVM
Lanett Police Dept. partners with LifeSouth Community Blood Center
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department partnered up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center today to find donors in the area to help save lives. A representative with LifeSouth Blood says they’ve had a shortage with blood since the start of the pandemic and with the holidays coming up - the need for blood is at an all-time high as people start to travel. As accidents and natural disasters can occur, those who donate blood are saving lives.
WTVM
Opelika announces partnership to place cameras in retail parking lots
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s the holiday season, and as we know, that also means shopping. With that in mind, the Opelika Police Department is teaming up with Live View Technologies to help keep shoppers and businesses safe this year. Opelika police announced the partnership today called the “Access...
WTVM
Popular restaurant in Columbus has new technology roaming around
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I’ve never seen anything like it before,” says Carmen Williams after being seated at her table for lunch by a robot. Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus has a few new employees, but it is not what you expect.
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Author of ‘Me and My Hero’ speaks more on book
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 50 years ago, history was made in an Alabama community. ‘Rusty’ Ryan became the first Black student and football player at an all-White school in Calera, about 35 miles south of Birmingham. His brother, Romeo Ryan, wrote a book in his honor titled ‘Me...
WTVM
Phenix City police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen. 11-year-old Juana Gomez was last seen on November 2 at approximately 10 p.m. at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City. Gomez’s clothing description is unknown. If...
WTVM
Lanes reopen after vehicle crash on Alabama 50 in Chambers Co.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash caused a road closure in Chambers County earlier Tuesday morning. On November 1, at approximately 10:48 a.m., a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle caused all lanes of Alabama 50 - near mile marker 48 in Chambers County - to close for an undetermined amount of time.
WTVM
Columbus business owner shares tips for avoiding deer while driving
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The co-owner of Huntin’ and Hookin’ in Columbus says it’s not just deer season. “It’s the height of deer season when they’re in rut,” says Cliff Robertson. Which means it’s time for deer to start mating. “They’re out all-night, all-day bucks chasing doe’s,” says Robertson. But they are trying to avoid hitting a deer while driving could cost you or someone else’s life.
WTVM
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway at Wilson Homes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting at Wilson Homes on 8th Avenue in Columbus. Authorities say one person has been injured in the incident. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No arrests or motives have been made. This is a developing story.
WTVM
Benefits of adopting senior pets from local shelters
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. Senior dogs only have a 25% adoption rate compared to the 60% adoption rate of younger dogs and puppies. There are endless benefits to adopting a senior pet. News Leader 9 spoke with founder of Stella & Chewy’s Pet Food - Marie Moody - to talk about senior pets and the benefits of adopting an older dog.
WTVM
Temperatures actually going up now that November is here
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures stay pretty consistent over the coming days with highs running above average, mostly in the mid 70s to low 80s with no significant rain chances in sight. Starting off Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky if you’re not seeing fog, but high clouds will increase...
WTVM
Pet(s) of the Week: Humane Society of Harris County
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - As the holidays approach a few pets are still in need of families. We do have an important reminder for you though, dogs and cats are a 10 plus year commitment and they do not stay puppies/kittens forever. After the holidays shelters find more pets being surrendered due to people receiving them as gifts and realizing they do not want the animal and the responsibility that it comes with. That being said, if you are ready for the commitment of a new family member for the holidays we have a few to share!
WTVM
Weekend warm up coming, Turning humid
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mild to end the workweek but it gets even warmer over the weekend and early next week. By Sunday, temperatures will be running a good 10-12 degrees above average. Nothing but sun for your Thursday. After 50s to start, highs will range from 77 to 81...
WTVM
3 arrested on several drug, gun charges in Eufaula, police say
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three people were arrested in Eufaula on multiple drug and weapons charges, says police. According to the Eufaula Police Department (EPD), on Nov. 1, a probable cause search warrant was served at a home on Bakerhill Highway. Methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybe mushrooms, MDMA, other illegal substances and...
