Las Vegas, NV

A Month Of Memories: Supporting Keep Memory Alive

By Maria Dibut Galera
 2 days ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Keep Memory Alive is commemorating National Alzheimer’s Disease and Family Caregiver Awareness Month in November with a “Month Of Memories.” Jillian Lopez is joined by Jody Ghanem of Keep Memory Alive and Devin Costentine from Atomic Liquors to tell us more about what’s planned for the month.

