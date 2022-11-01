Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Community says goodbye to Ky. police officer killed in crash
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A community is saying goodbye to a southern Kentucky police officer who died in a crash early Sunday morning. London Officer Logan Medlock was killed when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser. Visitation services are being held Thursday at Corinth Baptist Church in...
WKYT 27
Vigil held for Ky. police officer who was killed over the weekend
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tributes have poured in since news broke of Officer Logan Medlock’s death. A memorial is set up outside the London Police Department, decorated with flowers. Monday night, the community will come together for a vigil in his memory. Officer Logan Medlock’s obituary says the North...
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Man From London
Now, an update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Charles Click. Click is said to have last been seen on KY 770, 10-miles south of London, on the 2nd of November, at...
wymt.com
Have you seen him? Police searching for missing man in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky county need your help to find a missing man. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 66-year-old Charles Click. He was last seen on KY 770 about ten miles south of London around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
wymt.com
High speed chase leads to host of charges in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges following a chase involving police. It happened early Tuesday morning in London. Deputies were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. for a disturbance complaint at an apartment complex off KY 229. On the way there, police...
Drunken driving suspect charged with murder in crash that killed Kentucky police officer
LONDON, Ky. — A drunken driving suspect is facing a murder charge in connection with a crash that killed a Kentucky police officer, authorities said. According to WLEX and the Lexington Herald-Leader, the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday near South Main Street and state Route 229 in London. Investigators believe a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck entered the intersection and hit a police cruiser, killing London police Officer Logan K. Medlock, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. Medlock, 26, of Keavy, was on duty at the time, police said.
wymt.com
Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
wymt.com
Crews responding to plane crash in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following breaking news out of Harlan County. Kentucky State Police tells WYMT a plane has crashed near Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport just outside Harlan. People in the area reported hearing loud noises around 10 a.m. Thursday. We are told it is a small...
wnky.com
KSP: At least 1 dead in plane crash in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs says a small plane crashed Thursday morning in Harlan County. Jacobs says KSP Post 10 received multiple calls around 10 a.m. about a loud noise. KSP and other officials responded to the scene just south of the Harlan Airport....
wymt.com
Suspect in deadly crash involving London police officer being held on $1 million bond following first court appearance
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Casey Byrd, the suspect accused of causing a deadly crash that killed London Police Officer Logan Medlock Sunday morning is making his first court appearance. You can watch that below:. Byrd remains in the Laurel County Jail following his arrest. The judge in the case set...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On DUI Charges Following High-Speed Chase With Police
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Wilson along with shift Sgt. John Inman and Detective Taylor McDaniel arrested Dustin Wayne Valentine age 38 of London early Tuesday morning November 1, 2022 at approximately 1:05 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot in the city limits of London off South US 25 after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint at apartments off KY 229 in London.
WATE
5 arrested on drug, gun charges in New Tazewell
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at a New Tazewell home which resulted in the arrest of five suspects on drug and firearm charges. All of the suspects are New Tazewell residents. According to CCSO, the...
wymt.com
One dead, four flown out in Knox County crash
BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Both directions of US-25E in Knox County were closed due to a crash Tuesday evening in front of Knox County High School. Officials with Knox County Dispatch tell WYMT that two vehicles were involved in a crash, as were “multiple patients.”. Kentucky State Police Post...
indherald.com
Oneida woman charged in attempted kidnapping case
ONEIDA | An intoxicated woman who allegedly attempted to kidnap a toddler from his home was arrested by Oneida police Saturday, and faces several felony charges. Officers say Misty Wright, 48, of a Williams Creek Road address, attempted to break into a home on Sunset Drive off Litton Road and take a two-year-old boy.
WKYT 27
Death of Nicholasville man gaining national attention
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The death of a Nicholasville man is gaining national attention. The attorney for the family of Desman LaDuke provided a video from a bystander to the Herald Leader. They say it shows officers pointing guns toward a home. A shot is then fired. Nicholasville police say...
z93country.com
Traffic Collision on North Main Street Injures Two
At approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday (November 2nd) two Monticello residents were injured when their vehicles collided on North Main Street at the intersection of Evelyn Avenue. MPD Officer Josh Smith’s investigation determined a 2006 Chrysler van operated by Rebecca Morrow was northbound when a 2008 Nissan car operated by Janet...
ems1.com
Ky. woman faces charges after allegedly hitting ambulance with her vehicle
BEREA, Ky. — On Oct. 20, officers Berea Police Department were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the Java Shell on Peggy Flats Road due to reports of an unresponsive woman slumped in her vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Makenzie Kelly, of Berea, unresponsive with the...
wymt.com
Police: Man facing charges after being found with drugs used to train K-9 officers
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing charges after police find drugs inside a box used to train K-9 officers from another county. In late October, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a police agency in another county saying they had lost a black box full of training narcotics and they believed the drugs might be in Wayne County.
somerset106.com
UPDATE: KSP Release More Information About Deadly Knox County Crash
Kentucky State Police released new information about a deadly crash in Knox County. The crash happened Tuesday evening near U.S. 25E and KY-1304. Investigators say a 2011 Chevy Equinox was trying to turn left onto KY-1304. The SUV crossed in front of a 2016 Kia Soul driving north on U.S. 25E. 81-year-old Thelma Ash, of Oregon, was a back passenger in the Kia. Ash was taken to Barbourville ARH, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia, 42-year-old Stacey Ash, and a front passenger, 68-year-old James Ash, were both airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the Chevy, 32-year-old Bridgett Mills, and a 7-year-old passenger were also airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. Officials said Thelma Ash was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Troopers say drug and/or alcohol use is not suspected at this time.
15-year-old girl missing from Laurel County
A 15-year-old girl from London has been reported missing.
Comments / 1