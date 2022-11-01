ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Brandin Cooks Furious With Trade Deadline Decision

As the 2022 NFL trade deadline came to a close this afternoon, a few notable trade possibilities remained on their current rosters. One of these stars is Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks — and he doesn't seem too happy with that result. "Don’t take a man’s kindness for...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains

The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger finally criticizes Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger offered up some criticism of rookie Kenny Pickett. It’s tough to blame rookie Kenny Pickett for his pessimism. Pittsburgh’s rookie quarterback is in the midst of a dismal stretch in arguably the worst offense in football. His development has been stunted in large part thanks to one man — offensive coordinator Matt Canada — who head coach Mike Tomlin refuses to fire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys, Brandin Cooks News

Brandin Cooks was almost dealt before this afternoon's trade deadline. According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Ed Werder, the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans were working on a deal up until the final minutes before the deadline. The two sides were ultimately unable to come to an agreement on...
FanSided

The latest on Chase Claypool and every Steelers trade deadline rumor, deal [UPDATED]

The Steelers have made regular appearances in trade speculation and rumors all season long. On deadline day, here’s the latest. The Pittsburgh Steelers are on pace for their worst season in terms of total wins since 1988 when they went 5-11. It’s a far cry from the Steelers we’ve come to know of the 21st century who have missed the postseason just eight times since the 2000 season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Brandin Cooks Makes Decision On Playing Vs. Eagles

As expected, Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks will not suit up for tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran pass catcher missed practice this week for "personal reasons" after the Texans failed to trade him before Tuesday's deadline. As indicated by a public Twitter message earlier this week, Cooks wanted out of Houston and hoped to be traded to a playoff contender.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has 'always been a fan' of Odell Beckham Jr.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seemingly wouldn't mind adding free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to his offense this fall. "We’re open to discussions with everybody. We look into everything," Shanahan said about possibly pursuing Beckham shortly after the NFL trade deadline passed on Tuesday, as shared by Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "You don’t have to worry about the trade deadline with him, because he’s out there, and he’s available. I’ve always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are. He’s that good of a player. But I’m definitely very happy with our receiver group right now and love the receivers that we have."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

How Bill Belichick Feels About Patriots Roster After Trade Deadline

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots opted not to make any moves ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Does that mean Bill Belichick is completely satisfied with New England’s current roster?. Not necessarily. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Belichick explained the roster still is subject to change over the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FanSided

NFL Week 9 Betting Trends for Every Team, Every Game

With the injury announcement that receiver Brandin Cooks will not participate in Thursday Night Football this evening, the line has shifted to Houston as a 14-point home underdog in primetime vs. the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. If that line is to hold at closing, that would make the Texans the largest...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Texans Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks

On Thursday night, the Houston Texans hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of teams heading in different directions. Before the game kicked off, Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks made the decision not to play in the game. The star wideout is reportedly unhappy with the team for not trading him ahead of the deadline.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Ranking the 5 best Cowboys draft picks of the last decade

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1995, nor have they had much playoff success in the intervening years. But it’s not for lack of talent. When Jerry Jones purchased the team, he took over the role of GM shortly thereafter. But despite the criticism that’s come from Jones running all of football operations on his own, he’s had success in the draft. We are ranking the five best Dallas Cowboys draft picks of the last decade.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy