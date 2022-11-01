Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Former TV star already preparing bid to buy Commanders if Dan Snyder sells
The NFL world was set ablaze Wednesday when Forbes reported Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to explore a potential sale of the franchise. It’s worth noting this could include a minority stake, but the sheer backlash Snyder is facing suggests a full sale is on the table.
Mary Kay Cabot: Kareem Hunt is hurt by lack of commitment from Browns
Mary K Cabot from the Cleveland.com joined Baskin and Phelps to discuss the trade talk surrounding Kareem Hunt and what he may be feeling. The Browns taking it case by case with keeping players long term.
Latest firing is more proof that the Colts have absolutely no idea what they’re doing
At this point, we have no earthly idea what is going on with the Indianapolis Colts these days. The Indianapolis Colts firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will surely solve all of their issues. After benching Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger, the Colts lost another dumb one, this time...
Texans HC Lovie Smith blasts trade deadline questions surrounding Brandin Cooks
Hours ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, one of the biggest names on the Houston Texans offense was missing from practice . Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been involved in rampant trade rumors in recent weeks, but according to head coach Lovie Smith, Cooks missed practice Tuesday for "personal reasons."
Look: Brandin Cooks Furious With Trade Deadline Decision
As the 2022 NFL trade deadline came to a close this afternoon, a few notable trade possibilities remained on their current rosters. One of these stars is Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks — and he doesn't seem too happy with that result. "Don’t take a man’s kindness for...
Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
NFL trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Giants, Eagles eye offense in final hours? | Latest buzz
And down the stretch they come. The NFL trade deadline passes Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, leaving teams with mere hours to wheel and deal as general managers look to load up for the stretch run. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are the latest rumors:. Giants...
Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains
The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
Brandin Cooks’ latest move after post-trade deadline Texans rant
Brandin Cooks did not practice on Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson. It is unclear whether his absence from practice is in relation to not being traded by the Houston Texans ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Cooks previously posted a cryptic message to his Twitter account after no deal was made.
Ben Roethlisberger finally criticizes Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger offered up some criticism of rookie Kenny Pickett. It’s tough to blame rookie Kenny Pickett for his pessimism. Pittsburgh’s rookie quarterback is in the midst of a dismal stretch in arguably the worst offense in football. His development has been stunted in large part thanks to one man — offensive coordinator Matt Canada — who head coach Mike Tomlin refuses to fire.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys, Brandin Cooks News
Brandin Cooks was almost dealt before this afternoon's trade deadline. According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Ed Werder, the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans were working on a deal up until the final minutes before the deadline. The two sides were ultimately unable to come to an agreement on...
The latest on Chase Claypool and every Steelers trade deadline rumor, deal [UPDATED]
The Steelers have made regular appearances in trade speculation and rumors all season long. On deadline day, here’s the latest. The Pittsburgh Steelers are on pace for their worst season in terms of total wins since 1988 when they went 5-11. It’s a far cry from the Steelers we’ve come to know of the 21st century who have missed the postseason just eight times since the 2000 season.
Brandin Cooks Makes Decision On Playing Vs. Eagles
As expected, Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks will not suit up for tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran pass catcher missed practice this week for "personal reasons" after the Texans failed to trade him before Tuesday's deadline. As indicated by a public Twitter message earlier this week, Cooks wanted out of Houston and hoped to be traded to a playoff contender.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has 'always been a fan' of Odell Beckham Jr.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seemingly wouldn't mind adding free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to his offense this fall. "We’re open to discussions with everybody. We look into everything," Shanahan said about possibly pursuing Beckham shortly after the NFL trade deadline passed on Tuesday, as shared by Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "You don’t have to worry about the trade deadline with him, because he’s out there, and he’s available. I’ve always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are. He’s that good of a player. But I’m definitely very happy with our receiver group right now and love the receivers that we have."
How Bill Belichick Feels About Patriots Roster After Trade Deadline
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots opted not to make any moves ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Does that mean Bill Belichick is completely satisfied with New England’s current roster?. Not necessarily. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Belichick explained the roster still is subject to change over the...
NFL Week 9 Betting Trends for Every Team, Every Game
With the injury announcement that receiver Brandin Cooks will not participate in Thursday Night Football this evening, the line has shifted to Houston as a 14-point home underdog in primetime vs. the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. If that line is to hold at closing, that would make the Texans the largest...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Texans Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks
On Thursday night, the Houston Texans hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of teams heading in different directions. Before the game kicked off, Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks made the decision not to play in the game. The star wideout is reportedly unhappy with the team for not trading him ahead of the deadline.
Astros rookie Jeremy Peña filling huge holes very easily, rapidly becoming a superstar
Rookie Jeremy Peña is on his way to becoming the first player in MLB history to win both the ALCS and World Series MVP in the same postseason.
Ranking the 5 best Cowboys draft picks of the last decade
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1995, nor have they had much playoff success in the intervening years. But it’s not for lack of talent. When Jerry Jones purchased the team, he took over the role of GM shortly thereafter. But despite the criticism that’s come from Jones running all of football operations on his own, he’s had success in the draft. We are ranking the five best Dallas Cowboys draft picks of the last decade.
