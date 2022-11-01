ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

GV Wire

Will Donor Philanthropy for Education Be Matched by Voter Philanthropy?

Valley universities, colleges, and school districts have recently been blessed with generous financial contributions from deep-pocketed benefactors. Check out my other School Zone columns at Nancy Price’s School Zone Facebook page. One of the most recent was a $15 million donation from Fred and Mitzie Ruiz to the University...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Local Nonprofit Stages a ‘Day of the Dead’ Worth Remembering

Fresno residents commemorated residents who died of domestic violence or in cycling/pedestrian accidents with a “Día de Los Muertos” celebration. Cultiva La Salud hosted the event Wednesday at the Sal Mosqueda Community Center in southeast Fresno. “So we are here remembering,” said Marlene Miranda of Cultiva La...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis North Hosts CUSD’s 7th Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony

After events that spanned the length of the weekend, Clovis Unified School District held their 6th annual Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony, in which they elected ten new members. These new members included two teams and one “Doc” Buchanan Award winner, given to a member of Clovis Unified who best...
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Pazin a Quitter? Soria Too Extreme? What the Mailers Say.

The state Assembly race between Esmeralda Soria and Mark Pazin may be one of the closer contests in the Central Valley. While Soria, a Democrat and Fresno City Councilwoman, may have the party registration (16% Democrats) and fundraising advantage, Pazin may have the name recognition edge. The Republican is the former sheriff of Merced County.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

UNFILTERED – Countdown to the Showdown

In this week’s episode of UNFILTERED, we discuss the upcoming midterm election on a national and local level. Tune in for “Unfiltered” every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. live on gvwire.com and Youtube. Download the Unfiltered Podcast here or on your favorite mobile app. “Unfiltered” is hosted...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia

What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

The City Providing Power? Chavez Had Idea Years Ago

If the concept of the city of Fresno providing power for families and businesses instead of relying on PG&E sounds familiar, it should. In 2019, Councilman Luis Chavez broached the idea. The city council committed $10,000 from the budget for a study, matched by a $50,000 grant from Community Choice Energy.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Texas Roadhouse brings texas-sized job opportunities to Visalia

VISALIA – Business continues to grow in Tulare County’s most populated city, bringing job opportunities and potential to lessen unemployment in the county, which has gone up since it hit an all-time low in spring. One of the newest additions to Visalia’s growing supply of businesses, an American...
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Fresno First Responders Memorial Unveiled at City Hall

A new First Responders Memorial was unveiled Wednesday during a ceremony honoring the men and women of the police and fire departments who have lost their lives serving the city of Fresno. This memorial project was initiated in early 2020 and was approved unanimously by the Fresno City Council in...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Playground dodgeball: Fresno metal band’s music video goes viral

FRESNO, Calif. – Beware the Ides of March: there may be fist-pumping, crowds roaring, and dodgeballs. Scoundrel is a Fresno-based metal band consisting of four members who formed back in 2018. They describe themselves as “the band your mom told you not to listen to.”. The band released...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Ticket matching 5 of 6 lottery numbers sold in Visalia

The ticket was sold on Oct. 31 at the Visalia Chevron in the Rancho Viejo Shopping Center, on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Akers Street. An unnamed resident was one of two lucky participants in California’s Powerball Lottery to match five of six winning lottery numbers and won $790,446. The second ticket was sold in Los Angeles, and the two winners split $1,580,892, according to Greg Parashak, California Lottery spokesperson.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Valentines Super Love Jam returning to the Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Love will be in the air on February 10th at the Save Mart Center when Pacific Concert Group and MEGA 97.9 present one of the biggest Valentines Super Love Jam concerts ever. This year's lineup stars one of R&B’s most iconic figures, headliner Keith Sweat....
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Are Fresno Politicians Treating Measure P Like a Slush Fund?

Former Fresno Bee reporter Doug Hoagland did a three-month deep dive into how City Hall is spending Measure P sales tax revenues. Unsurprisingly, he ran “into a mostly wall of silence from City Council members.”. Still, Hoagland poses legitimate questions about the city’s purchase of the Tower Theatre and...
FRESNO, CA

