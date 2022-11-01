Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
GV Wire
Will Donor Philanthropy for Education Be Matched by Voter Philanthropy?
Valley universities, colleges, and school districts have recently been blessed with generous financial contributions from deep-pocketed benefactors. Check out my other School Zone columns at Nancy Price’s School Zone Facebook page. One of the most recent was a $15 million donation from Fred and Mitzie Ruiz to the University...
sjvsun.com
Fresno State student newspaper opposes Measure E, dubs it “rich man’s scheme to get richer.”
Measure E, the Fresno County sales tax initiative that would benefit Fresno State, is facing opposition from The Collegian, the university’s student-run newspaper. This week, The Collegian published an editorial opposing Measure E. If Measure E passes, it would levy a 0.2 percent sales tax on Fresno County and...
GV Wire
Local Nonprofit Stages a ‘Day of the Dead’ Worth Remembering
Fresno residents commemorated residents who died of domestic violence or in cycling/pedestrian accidents with a “Día de Los Muertos” celebration. Cultiva La Salud hosted the event Wednesday at the Sal Mosqueda Community Center in southeast Fresno. “So we are here remembering,” said Marlene Miranda of Cultiva La...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis North Hosts CUSD’s 7th Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony
After events that spanned the length of the weekend, Clovis Unified School District held their 6th annual Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony, in which they elected ten new members. These new members included two teams and one “Doc” Buchanan Award winner, given to a member of Clovis Unified who best...
GV Wire
Pazin a Quitter? Soria Too Extreme? What the Mailers Say.
The state Assembly race between Esmeralda Soria and Mark Pazin may be one of the closer contests in the Central Valley. While Soria, a Democrat and Fresno City Councilwoman, may have the party registration (16% Democrats) and fundraising advantage, Pazin may have the name recognition edge. The Republican is the former sheriff of Merced County.
GV Wire
UNFILTERED – Countdown to the Showdown
In this week’s episode of UNFILTERED, we discuss the upcoming midterm election on a national and local level. Tune in for “Unfiltered” every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. live on gvwire.com and Youtube. Download the Unfiltered Podcast here or on your favorite mobile app. “Unfiltered” is hosted...
GV Wire
‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia
What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
GV Wire
The City Providing Power? Chavez Had Idea Years Ago
If the concept of the city of Fresno providing power for families and businesses instead of relying on PG&E sounds familiar, it should. In 2019, Councilman Luis Chavez broached the idea. The city council committed $10,000 from the budget for a study, matched by a $50,000 grant from Community Choice Energy.
GV Wire
Local College Parking Fees May Underwrite Free Bus Rides for Students, Staff
Students and staff at State Center Community College District campuses have had a break on parking fees for a couple of years, but that may now be coming to an end. The district is talking about reinstituting campus parking fees starting in the fall of 2023. According to a consent...
GV Wire
Sang Family’s Multi-Million-Dollar Gift to Community Regional Will Enhance Birthing Experience
Community Health System (CHS) recently announced a $2.5 million gift to enhance the postpartum department at Community Regional Medical Center. The gift was made by the Sang family in honor of Dr. New Sang’s mother, Dr. Orathai Sangrujiveth, who has provided care to newborns at Community’s hospitals for more than 37 years.
GV Wire
Celebrated ‘Shock Jock’ from Fresno Retires From Hugely Popular SoCal Radio Show
After 32 years, a celebrated Southern California “shock jock,” who got his start on Fresno State’s campus radio station, is retiring from the show that made him a star. Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph is leaving a massively popular San Diego morning show in December, along with co-host Dave Rickards, radio station KGB-FM announced on Tuesday.
Why 200 vacancies at Clovis Unified spells a ‘terrifying proposition’
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Instructional assistants play a critical role in the education of students that require extra support and services to be successful in school – and Clovis Unified School District (CUSD) has over 200 vacancies. It is a huge concern for the Association of Clovis Educators (ACE) which says not having these instructional […]
thesungazette.com
Texas Roadhouse brings texas-sized job opportunities to Visalia
VISALIA – Business continues to grow in Tulare County’s most populated city, bringing job opportunities and potential to lessen unemployment in the county, which has gone up since it hit an all-time low in spring. One of the newest additions to Visalia’s growing supply of businesses, an American...
GV Wire
Fresno First Responders Memorial Unveiled at City Hall
A new First Responders Memorial was unveiled Wednesday during a ceremony honoring the men and women of the police and fire departments who have lost their lives serving the city of Fresno. This memorial project was initiated in early 2020 and was approved unanimously by the Fresno City Council in...
yourcentralvalley.com
Playground dodgeball: Fresno metal band’s music video goes viral
FRESNO, Calif. – Beware the Ides of March: there may be fist-pumping, crowds roaring, and dodgeballs. Scoundrel is a Fresno-based metal band consisting of four members who formed back in 2018. They describe themselves as “the band your mom told you not to listen to.”. The band released...
SBLive's Central Section Fab 15 football rankings: No. 1 Clovis West to be without QB for playoff quarterfinals
The regular season has ended and phase 3 is officially here. With that, the playoff brackets have been set, the games this Friday in a quest for the coveted crown — a Central Section title. The No. 1 seed in D1 went to Clovis West who shook off a bad performance against Central to shutout ...
thesungazette.com
Ticket matching 5 of 6 lottery numbers sold in Visalia
The ticket was sold on Oct. 31 at the Visalia Chevron in the Rancho Viejo Shopping Center, on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Akers Street. An unnamed resident was one of two lucky participants in California’s Powerball Lottery to match five of six winning lottery numbers and won $790,446. The second ticket was sold in Los Angeles, and the two winners split $1,580,892, according to Greg Parashak, California Lottery spokesperson.
KMPH.com
Valentines Super Love Jam returning to the Save Mart Center
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Love will be in the air on February 10th at the Save Mart Center when Pacific Concert Group and MEGA 97.9 present one of the biggest Valentines Super Love Jam concerts ever. This year's lineup stars one of R&B’s most iconic figures, headliner Keith Sweat....
GV Wire
Are Fresno Politicians Treating Measure P Like a Slush Fund?
Former Fresno Bee reporter Doug Hoagland did a three-month deep dive into how City Hall is spending Measure P sales tax revenues. Unsurprisingly, he ran “into a mostly wall of silence from City Council members.”. Still, Hoagland poses legitimate questions about the city’s purchase of the Tower Theatre and...
Comments / 0