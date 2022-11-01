ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keldon Johnson (calf) questionable on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson is dealing with calf tightness and is questionable to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.6 minutes against the Raptors. Johnson's Wednesday projection includes 18.1...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Herb Jones (knee) out again for Pelicans on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones is still dealing with his hyperextended right knee, and as a result, the team is going to hold him out for at least one more game. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy will likely remain in the starting five.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Cam Akers (personal) hoping to be done with Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is "hoping for a fair resolution" after not being traded at Tuesday's deadline, per NFL reporter Josina Anderson. According to Anderson, Akers doesn't think it's in his "best interest" to play for the Rams again this season. She adds that the relationship "is still amicable," but the ideal outcome for Akers at this point would likely be for a release and fresh start elsewhere. Ronnie Rivers started ahead of Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown last week, but he only gained 36 yards on 12 touches. Kyren Williams (ankle) could be activated from injured reserve this week and make his season debut on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Akers hasn't played since week 5.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bulls' Andre Drummond (shoulder) out again on Friday

Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Drummond will remain sidelined on Friday with a shoulder injury. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Drummond is averaging 9.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Broncos add Chase Edmonds to backfield in trade with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick (via the San Francisco 49ers) to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. What It Means:. Edmonds fell out of favor in Miami, but he figures to...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Hornets' LaMelo Ball (ankle) out again on Friday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ball will remain sidelined on Friday with an ankle injury. His next chance to make his season debut will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. In 75 games last season, Ball averaged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Chicago

Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu Active on Bulls-Nets Injury Report

Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu active for Bulls-Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls got a bit of good injury news ahead of Tuesday's road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Zach LaVine, who had been listed questionable with knee injury management, and Ayo Dosunmu, who had been questionable...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan (illness) available on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Sochan has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.7 minutes against the Raptors. Sochan's Wednesday projection includes 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Magic's Jalen Suggs starting on Thursday in place of injured Terrence Ross (knee)

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Suggs will get the start on Thursday with Terrence Ross sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against the Warriors. Suggs' Thursday projection includes 12.0...
numberfire.com

Pistons' Jalen Duren (ankle) probable on Friday

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Duren is listed as probable with an ankle injury and expected to play against Cleveland on Friday. Our models expect him to see 21.2 minutes against the Cavaliers. Duren's Friday projection includes 9.1 points, 6.6...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Rams' Cooper Kupp (ankle) DNP on Wednesday

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kupp is dealing with an ankle sprain he suffered at the end of Week 8's loss the San Francisco 49ers. Based on reporting earlier in the week, Kupp is expected to play against the Rams. His status should be monitored leading into Sunday.
numberfire.com

Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) DNP on Wednesday

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Dotson continues to miss time with a hamstring injury and opened Week 9 absent from practice. He appears to be trending toward another missed game. numberFire's models project Dotson...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Suggs, Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss. Stephen Curry had 39 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson added 27 points, but missed a 12-foot jumper at the buzzer after the Magic trapped Curry. The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road and 3-6 overall, and Coach Steve Kerr said it’s time for some changes. “We’ve had nine games now so we’ve had a decent look at combinations, so it’s time to try something different,” Kerr said. “Everybody’s going to get a chance to play. We’ve got to find combinations that click.”
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Wizards' Corey Kispert (ankle) available on Friday

Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Kispert has been upgraded to available and will make his season debut on Friday. Our models expect him to play 10.4 minutes against the Nets. Kispert's Friday projection includes 3.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Dean Wade coming off the bench for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Wade will move to the bench on Wednesday with Darius Garland back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Wade to play 26.3 minutes against Boston. Wade's Wednesday projection includes 7.4 points,...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy