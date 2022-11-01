Survivor has been making some changes to its returning from the pandemic, using the post-Winners at War seasons to usher in a new era of the iconic reality competition. The game is now shorter, going from 39 days to just 26, and it has been experimenting with a ton of new twists. Some of those twists, like the infamous hourglass, are already gone. Others are here to stay. The new merge is one of those wrinkles that is here to stay.

1 DAY AGO