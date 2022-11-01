Read full article on original website
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
Peacock to Become Streaming Home to Hallmark Movies and Series
It’s not even November, but Peacock is getting ready for the holidays. The streamer has inked a deal with Hallmark Media to become the main home for the company’s original programming — including its many popular holiday films. Starting November 2, Peacock will host a dedicated hub for Hallmark Media movies and TV shows. The hub will give subscribers the ability to watch live simulcasts of Hallmark Media’s three major channels: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. New premiere shows and movies — including the long-running “When Calls the Heart” and 2023 primetime premieres “Ride” and “The Way...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Another Chicago Med Star Just Left the Series
NBC's beloved One Chicago franchise is losing yet another star this year. During Wednesday night's new episode of Chicago Med, Asjha Cooper's character, Vanessa Taylor, announced that she had plans away from the hospital, effectively writing her off of the series. Following the episode's airing, Variety confirmed that Cooper had officially left the series and Wednesday represented her last episode of Chicago Med.
HBO Max is set to lose one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made in November
As the spooktacular month of October draws near its end, corporations and companies alike are preparing for the ever-popular holiday season, which includes rolling out the red carpet for an abundance of Christmas movies and television shows. But before Mariah Carey and her Christmas anthem defrost for the winter, streaming services like HBO Max are eager for fans to enjoy an iconic horror franchise for a few more weeks, before the notable genre franchise is removed from the service in November.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month
Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger
News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
Peacock Reaches Massive Streaming Deal With Hallmark Ahead of Holiday Movie Season
Streaming Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas is going to be a lot easier this year, especially for everyone who doesn't have any sort of cable. Peacock has entered into a massive streaming deal with Hallmark Media, which will see its live channels and back catalogue available on the streaming service. Peacock will now be the streaming home for Hallmark's movie and TV library, next-day titles, and live channels.
The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Casts Former Marvel Star
Another familiar face is joining the world of The Boys. New reports suggest Thor: Ragnarok star Clancy Brown has joined the cast of the franchise's first live-action spin-off. According to One Take News, Brown will be appearing in The Boys: Gen V, though his exact character has yet to be revealed.
‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Viewership Jumps 63% From Series Debut
Raise a glass! The Season 2 premiere of “The White Lotus” drew in 1.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max after premiering with one episode on Sunday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This number includes those who watched the episode during its airings on HBO’s cable channel, as well as streams on HBO Max through the night. This tally marks a 63% increase from the show’s Season 1 finale, which was viewed by 944,000 when it premiered in 2021, though the series’ record — 1.9 million viewers for the Season 1 finale — has yet to be broken. Created by Mike White,...
Survivor Host Jeff Probst Confirms a Major Element of the Game Is Changing for Good
Survivor has been making some changes to its returning from the pandemic, using the post-Winners at War seasons to usher in a new era of the iconic reality competition. The game is now shorter, going from 39 days to just 26, and it has been experimenting with a ton of new twists. Some of those twists, like the infamous hourglass, are already gone. Others are here to stay. The new merge is one of those wrinkles that is here to stay.
Chris Pratt Shows Off Yellowstone Costume for Halloween
While Chris Pratt spends most of his time dressing up as a raptor trainer or renegade space explorer, he opted to spend Halloween dressed as a character from a slightly more realistic world. The Guardians of the Galaxy star looked to Taylor Sheridan's hit drama series Yellowstone to find inspiration for his holiday attire this year, dressing up as one of the show's most popular characters: Rip Wheeler.
The Walking Dead: Dead City Reveals First Footage
Hey, I'm Walkin' Dead here! Maggie and Negan take Manhattan in the first footage from The Walking Dead: Dead City, AMC's New York-set Walking Dead spin-off. During the flagship show's final New York Comic Con panel in October, the network released first-look images showing Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in post-apocalyptic NYC, setting an April 2023 air date for the new series from showrunner Eli Jorné. Now AMC has revealed the first footage from TWD: Dead City in a new "in-production" teaser that aired during the final episodes of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with its November 20th series finale. Watch the teaser below.
'The Day of the Jackal' TV Series Adaptation Ordered at Peacock
Spy thriller The Day of the Jackal is getting a TV series adaptation at Peacock in partnership with Sky. The drama series is inspired by author Frederick Forsyth’s espionage thriller and the 1973 film adaptation of the same name. Irish screenwriter Ronan Bennett is set to write and serve as showrunner, while Brian Kirk will be the lead director.
Is ‘Law and Order’ on tonight (November 3, 2022)? Episode details for ‘Vicious Cycle’
Is “Law and Order” on tonight (November 3, 2022)? YES. NBC’s long-running crime procedural airs Season 22, Episode 6, titled “Vicious Cycle,” on Thursday night. Here is how NBC describes the episode: “When a fashion designer is killed on the night of his boutique opening, Cosgrove and Shaw must track down a suspect with very little evidence and no witnesses. Maroun is shocked to find her own name on the defense’s witness list.” Watch the video trailer above and read on for everything to know about “Law & Order” Season 22. Who are the current “Law & Order” cast members? As always,...
