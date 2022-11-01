Read full article on original website
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
WATCH: TikTok influencer tells white people not to see Black Panther sequel
An influencer took to TikTok to discourage white people from seeing the Black Panther sequel on opening weekend. Self-proclaimed activist Lavynder Lee explained in a now-removed TikTok that white people "can go see it on another weekend" but that the opening weekend, set for Nov. 11, is meant for black people.
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Receives US Theatrical Release Date
Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey has received a theatrical release date. According to reports, Fathom Events will be releasing the slasher horror film in hundreds of theaters in the United States for a one-day event on February 15, 2023. Blood and Honey will also be screened in the United Kingdom by Altitude, in Mexico by Cinemex and in Canada by Cineplex; other territories are also working on theatrical releases.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed
The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
Johnny Depp as Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry New Look Released
A new image from Johnny Depp's new movie shows him dressed as King Louis XV, king of France, looking every bit the part of a French Royal. The film is Jeanne Du Barry, a "historical love story" about the real-life love affair between King Louis XV and his final mistress at the Court of Versailles, Jeanne du Barry. The film is helmed by French director Maïwenn (Polisse; My King) who also co-wrote the script with Teddy Lussi-Modeste. More importantly, the film is Johnny Depp's first big movie role in three years, following the controversy and backlash to his divorce from Amber Heard.
Marvel has a surprise coming 2 weeks before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released
November 11th is the release date for Marvel’s last MCU movie of 2022. That’s a date many MCU fans already know well, especially those who can’t wait to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and find out who will be Marvel’s next Black Panther. Marvel is currently...
Massive Marvel leak: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s entire plot revealed
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a plot leak from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But this time, it’s one of the biggest and most detailed Marvel leaks we’ve seen in a long time. The highly-anticipated film’s premiere is just over a week away. More importantly, critics already saw the movie during the Red Carpet premiere a few weeks ago. Also, we already saw the Wakanda Forever credits scene leak, so it was only a matter of time until the detailed plot got the same treatment.
Ice-T Acknowledges Milestone of Becoming the Longest-Running Male Actor In Television History
Ice-T has been thawing out his acting chops on Law & Order SVU as Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola since 2001. The rapper/actor recently celebrated a cool 21 years as the longest-running Black actor on television. Ice-T has racked up an impressive 456 episodes as an actor on SVU...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Announces ABC Special In Search of Wakanda
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has brought on a new special on ABC this Friday. Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda will take fans on a journey through the culture of the movie. At 8PM ET, viewers can tune-in for all the fun. Of course, the Marvel comic has been around since the 1960s, so there's a ton of history to mine there. However, the MCU movie's debut cast the entire nation of Wakanda in a new light. For fans, Whoopi Goldberg will be interviewing Simone Ledward Boseman during the special. 20/20 brings Robin Roberts into the fold for their coverage as well.
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
McDonald’s shares details on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Happy Meal
In honor of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” heading to theaters on Nov. 11, McDonald’s has released a limited-time Happy Meal to celebrate. According to a press release from McDonald’s, for a limited time, the franchise is offering a special Happy Meal inspired by the latest “Black Panther” film with 10 superhero toys based on its characters. Each Happy Meal will include one of the 10 superhero toys at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last.
Kanye West Disappointed About Q-Tip Standing With Jewish People: “Never Meet Your Heroes”
Over the years, despite having a good relationship with Ye, Q-Tip has publicly been very critical about him. When Ye was wearing a confederate flag on his clothing in 2013, he said it was wrong because people continue to suffer hardship from things that happened under that banner. When Ye came out in support of Trump, Q-Tip acknowledged that he loved him but said they needed to have a conversation. Despite these, the pair appeared together on ‘Thank You’ and was set to produce on The Life Of Pablo.
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
Kimmel Gives 'Black Panther' Fans Sneak Peek At Sequel And They Get Quite A Surprise
"Wakanda Forever" stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright were all in on the joke.
What to watch before ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther fans – the time has come, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has had its premiere and is poised to release very soon. The film was directed by Ryan Coogler and will present the next step for Wakanda after the death of Chadwick Boseman. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will undoubtedly be a sad film, as fans across the film remember Boseman and his stellar performance as T’Challa, aka the Black Panther in previous entries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But in case you need to catch up on the story of Wakanda and the Black Panther before the new film releases — or in case you want to rewatch Boseman’s performances — here is everything you should watch before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Curious streamers exhume the dreadful final horror from a genre icon that was outlawed by a monarchy
As the director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, Tobe Hooper gets an eternal pass from fans of the horror genre, and with good reason. Unfortunately, the last feature he helmed before his death in 2017 may have been the worst, not that you’d have known given the way Djinn was buried and sent out with no accompanying fanfare whatsoever.
Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Black Panther Figure Is Up for Pre-Order
Following a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earlier this month, Hasbro debuted a new Marvel Legends figure based on Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who will be portrayed by Dominique Thorne in the upcoming MCU film and Disney+ series. The figure depicts Ironheart in her new armor. Today that figure was followed up by a Marvel Legends figure of the new Black Panther – also with an armor upgrade.
