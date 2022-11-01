ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Cavaliers Nation

Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’

The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Cleveland visits Detroit after overtime win against Boston

Cleveland Cavaliers (6-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Detroit Pistons after the Cavaliers took down the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime. Detroit went 23-59 overall and 6-10 in Central Division play a season ago. The Pistons...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday

Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable Friday due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo's appearance on the injury report is likely cautionary, as the two-time MVP has dealt with minor knee issues over the last year or so. Because of this, it can be assumed that he will likely take the floor Friday night against the Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo has averaged 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 33.4 minutes of action across seven games this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts double-double in loss

Nurkic finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Nurkic was dominant in the first half, posting 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting while corralling six rebounds. He slowed down a bit as a scorer after halftime but finished with his second straight double-double. Nurkic's scoring has been inconsistent this season, but his rebounding hasn't -- he's pulled down at least seven boards in each of Portland's first seven contests and is tied for third in the league with 12.3 rebounds per game.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled from G League

Middleton (wrist) has returned to the Bucks after being sent to the Wisconsin Herd for practice Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still expected to be out another couple of weeks due to offseason wrist surgery. However, his ability to practice is a good sign that his recovery is progressing well.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Fares well in return

Gordon supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers. After resting during Sunday's loss to the Suns, Gordon returned to the starting five for the second half of the back-to-back set. The veteran wing produced well across the board once again and has put himself in consideration for a roster spot in most 12-team leagues at this point, though he'll likely continue to sit out one half of back-to-back sets moving forward. Through his six outings this season, Gordon is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell gives glimpse at the future for the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers saw what the future could hold with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Darius Garland finally came back to the Cleveland Cavaliers after receiving an eye injury that left him out of action for five and a half games. Garland returned just in time as the Cavs took on the Boston Celtics for the second time this season, and his play was a major reason why the Cavs were able to smack down Boston.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday

Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111

PHILADELPHIA -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Remains out Friday

Lillard (calf) will not make his return Friday against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. The Trail Blazers are hopeful that Lillard will return at some point during their six-game road trip. However, his return will not come Friday. With that being said, Friday's tilt is the first half of a back-to-back set, so Lillard will have another chance to see the floor Saturday in a rematch with the Suns.
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Darius Garland Upgraded to Questionable for Celtics

Garland has missed all but the first half of the first game, a road loss to the Raptors. The Cavs (5-1) have won five straight since, including a victory in Boston. Garland, who suffered a laceration on his left eyelid, had been fitted for protective goggles last week — and coach J.B. Bickerstaff indicated Garland will likely to wear them in a game.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks

Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

