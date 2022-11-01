Read full article on original website
Did Donovan Mitchell take swipe at Rudy Gobert after Cavs win?
Donovan Mitchell appeared to have some shade for his toxic ex this week. The Cleveland Cavaliers star Mitchell led the team to a thrilling 114-113 overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. He finished with 25 points and six assists as Cleveland improved to a glowing 6-1 on the season.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell’s Injury Status In Celtics-Cavs Game
Donovan Mitchell left Wednesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers with an ankle injury.
Donovan Mitchell’s historic start with Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland’s return and Kyrie Irving: Wine and Gold Talk podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers knew Donovan Mitchell was going to be a franchise changer. That’s why they sent away three players and three draft picks to acquire him. They didn’t know, however, that he would be historically good historically quickly. Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove discuss Mitchell’s...
Jazz Coach Reveals How Mike Conley is Helping Collin Sexton
What’s going on at point guard with the Utah Jazz?
Celtics And Cavs Finalized Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their injury reports.
CBS Sports
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for 5 games minimum: 'He is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets'
NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games without pay, they announced on Thursday, a week after Irving first publicized a film full of antisemitic tropes. Irving promoted a film entitled "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," on social media last...
ESPN
Cleveland visits Detroit after overtime win against Boston
Cleveland Cavaliers (6-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Detroit Pistons after the Cavaliers took down the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime. Detroit went 23-59 overall and 6-10 in Central Division play a season ago. The Pistons...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday
Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday
Antetokounmpo is listed as probable Friday due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo's appearance on the injury report is likely cautionary, as the two-time MVP has dealt with minor knee issues over the last year or so. Because of this, it can be assumed that he will likely take the floor Friday night against the Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo has averaged 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 33.4 minutes of action across seven games this season.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts double-double in loss
Nurkic finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Nurkic was dominant in the first half, posting 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting while corralling six rebounds. He slowed down a bit as a scorer after halftime but finished with his second straight double-double. Nurkic's scoring has been inconsistent this season, but his rebounding hasn't -- he's pulled down at least seven boards in each of Portland's first seven contests and is tied for third in the league with 12.3 rebounds per game.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled from G League
Middleton (wrist) has returned to the Bucks after being sent to the Wisconsin Herd for practice Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still expected to be out another couple of weeks due to offseason wrist surgery. However, his ability to practice is a good sign that his recovery is progressing well.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Fares well in return
Gordon supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers. After resting during Sunday's loss to the Suns, Gordon returned to the starting five for the second half of the back-to-back set. The veteran wing produced well across the board once again and has put himself in consideration for a roster spot in most 12-team leagues at this point, though he'll likely continue to sit out one half of back-to-back sets moving forward. Through his six outings this season, Gordon is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.
Cavs Top 3: Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell gives glimpse at the future for the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers saw what the future could hold with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Darius Garland finally came back to the Cleveland Cavaliers after receiving an eye injury that left him out of action for five and a half games. Garland returned just in time as the Cavs took on the Boston Celtics for the second time this season, and his play was a major reason why the Cavs were able to smack down Boston.
CBS Sports
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday
Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
ESPN
Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111
PHILADELPHIA -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Remains out Friday
Lillard (calf) will not make his return Friday against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. The Trail Blazers are hopeful that Lillard will return at some point during their six-game road trip. However, his return will not come Friday. With that being said, Friday's tilt is the first half of a back-to-back set, so Lillard will have another chance to see the floor Saturday in a rematch with the Suns.
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Darius Garland Upgraded to Questionable for Celtics
Garland has missed all but the first half of the first game, a road loss to the Raptors. The Cavs (5-1) have won five straight since, including a victory in Boston. Garland, who suffered a laceration on his left eyelid, had been fitted for protective goggles last week — and coach J.B. Bickerstaff indicated Garland will likely to wear them in a game.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
