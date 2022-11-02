ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Jimmy Fallon Confirms “I’m In!” To Reprise ‘Almost Famous’ Film Role For Broadway Musical In Drop-By Performances – Update

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MI3Ay_0iv1EMv600

UPDATE, with video : Jimmy Fallon says he’s in. On last night’s Tonight Show , the talk host accepted the invitation of Cameron Crowe ’s to reprise his role from the Almost Famous film for the new Broadway stage musical adaptation.

“I’m in!” Fallon exclaimed. Watch the video below. Crowe’s invitation and Fallon’s acceptance begin around the 7:00 mark.

Deadline exclusively reported the “drop by” performance plan yesterday.

PREVIOUS, Tuesday More than three years ago, when writer-director Crowe appeared with David Crosby on NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — the duo were plugging their documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name — Crowe made a casual pledge to his old Almost Famous actor Fallon that when the then-developing musical adaptation of the film makes it to Broadway, Fallon has an open invitation to reprise his role as harried (and hairy) band manager Dennie Hope.

Related Story

Mike Birbiglia's 'The Old Man & the Pool' Sells Out First Week, Gets Two-Week Extension – Broadway Box Office

Related Story

Phillipa Soo, Andrew Burnap & Jordan Donica To Lead Cast Of Broadway's 'Camelot' Revival

Related Story

Selena Gomez Cancels 'Tonight Show' Appearance Following Covid Diagnosis

“I’m speechless,” Fallon said at the time.

He’ll likely have a bit more to say last when Crowe returns to the show tonight to promote the musical Almost Famous , which opens at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway Thursday. Deadline hears from Crowe himself that Fallon will indeed drop by the musical on occasion — how often, and when, is under wraps for now — to take on his old role. The talk show host has even grown a beard to be ready at a moment’s notice.

“In the spirit of the musical and the cast being our ‘band,’ we love the idea of our favorites and future favorites dropping in to ‘jam,’” Crowe told Deadline. “The whole thing began with Jimmy — as the link between the two [film and musical] casts.”

Fallon won’t be the only special guest performer. Crowe confirmed for Deadline that MSNBC journalist John Heilemann has expressed interest in doing a drop-by as David Felton, the Rolling Stone reporter played in the film by Rainn Wilson. Again, no dates just yet, but it’ll happen.

The stage roles are usually portrayed by Jakeim Hart (who plays Hope) and Van Hughes (Felton). Safe to assume they’re OK with the jam.

Here’s Crowe’s July 17, 2019, appearance on Tonight :

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Aaron Carter Dies: Singer Found Dead At California Home, Was 34

Troubled singer and rapper Aaron Carter was apparently found dead Saturday at his home in Lancaster, Calif. He was 34.  TMZ reported that authorities were called at about 11 a.m. today with a report that a man had drowned in the bathtub at the location. Related Story Hilary Duff, Diane Warren & More Celebrities Mourn Aaron Carter – Reactions Related Story Laney Chantal Dies: 'Face Off' Reality Show Contestant And Makeup/FX Artist Was 33 Related Story Julie Powell Dies: Author Whose 'Julie & Julia' Memoir Was Adapted Into Hit Film Was 49 Sheriff’s Deputy Alejandra Parra confirmed officers responded to a call at Carter’s home and found a...
LANCASTER, CA
Deadline

K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy

Lee Ji-han, a rising star on the South Korean K-pop scene, was among the more than 150 people who died Saturday in a stampede at a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25 Related Story Bruce Arnold Dies: Founder Of The Soft Rock Band Orpheus Was 76 His death was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment. “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon,” the company...
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
HollywoodLife

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut

Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight. The television presenter got emotional during his farewell recalling all the ups and downs he lived through during his tenure on the show. “It is not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight,” he said in the video posted above. “More than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations. A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later.” Lemon is leaving his...
ETOnline.com

British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play

British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
People

Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together

The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer.  Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
Deadline

Mario Oliver Dies: Prominent L.A. Nightclub Owner And Restaurateur Found Dead In Dominican Republic At 71

Mario Oliver, one of the kings of the Los Angeles nightlife scene when he ran the clubs Vertigo and The Gate and elegant restaurants like Tryst, Le Petit Four, and Linq, has died at age 71. On Wednesday, authorities found his body inside a villa in Las Terrenas, Samaná in the Dominican Republic. Initial reports indicate he was choked to death and gagged when criminals broke into his home and took a safe-deposit box, several watches  Rolex, and other valuables. A report in Dominican Today indicates the National Police, the DICRIM, certified that the death was brought on by head...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Popculture

An 'America's Got Talent' Series Is Canceled, Simon Cowell Says

America's Got Talent mastermind Simon Cowell said the latest spinoff, America's Got Talent: Extreme, will not return for a second season, at least if he has anything to say about it. In a resurfaced interview from September, Cowell said he thought the show pushed death-defying stunts too far. The production was rocked by tragedy when veteran escape artist Jonathan Goodwin nearly died in a rehearsal accident. Goodwin survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.
Deadline

Deadline

138K+
Followers
38K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy