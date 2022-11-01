Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
dotesports.com
How to tune weapons in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released a few days ago, giving players some time to try out all of the new features implemented by the developers. But some of those new features, such as the weapon tuning system, have already been disabled. Weapon tuning is a system in...
dotesports.com
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
The numbers are in: Don't put too many attachments on your Modern Warfare 2 guns
Maxing out your gun in the newest Call of Duty may not be the best way to go.
ComicBook
Modern Warfare 2 Santa Sena Border Crossing Map Has a Breaking Bad Surprise
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II features a nod to Breaking Bad in the game's multiplayer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally out and its cinematic influences are not hard to miss. The game takes clear inspiration from films like Sicario and Clear and Present Danger for its story about cartels, terrorists, and governments supplying other countries with weapons. It's an action-packed adventure filled with all kinds of chaos and one that has been praised up and down by fans for its characters, set pieces, and narrative. The game also has major sequel bait for its post-credits scene and it seems like the stakes for the all-but confirmed threequel will be sky-high. Given Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the fastest-selling game in the series and raked in almost a billion dollars in three days, Infinity Ward is likely already gearing up for what comes next.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: This Is The Best M4 Loadout For Multiplayer
The M4 Carbine is a classic, standard issue firearm that has existed in the world of "Call of Duty" for quite some time now. This is no surprise, given the weapon's place in the real-world as a standard rifle for most units in the U.S. military. According to Military.com, the M4 offers soldiers versatility. Soldiers operating in close quarters combat will still be able to hit targets from afar using the M4.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 bug board bombarded with complaints after Infinity Ward forgets to adjust permissions
Infinity Ward is absolutely copping criticism after the developers forget to adjust permissions in their Modern Warfare 2 bug board. Complaints have been littered across the Trello board as players voiced their opinions, and not all of them are unfair. The bug board is used as a stream of communication...
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 devs disable bipod that was giving trickshotters perfect launch ramp
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer has been dropped with a bunch of exciting game modes, maps, and weapons for players to test out and level up. But, sometimes a game of such scale sometimes requires more fine-tuning. There’s been a collection of game-breaking bugs that required attention...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 players are already finding ways to exploit map
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer released only days ago, but its active player base is already finding major flaws and means to exploit the maps. OpTic Gaming’s Team Summertime particularly discovered a major flaw on the Breenbergh Hotel. The release of MW2 has seen countless issues...
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
dotesports.com
Best submachine guns in Modern Warfare 2
If you’re the type of Call of Duty player to run and gun around a map, then you’ll be happy to know that in Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of weapon options at your disposal that will fit your specific tastes in the submachine gun category. Jumping...
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’’s season one will balance weapons and restore ping
Infinity Ward has released the patch notes for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first major update, and has promised a lot more changes coming with the launch of season one. Since Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched last week (October 28), the game has had issues with the new weapon attachment tuning feature, players exploiting a “god mode” glitch as well as a major bug with the ping system.
