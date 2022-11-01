Read full article on original website
Related
Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida
Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
People Are Sharing Their Job And Their Salary, And I'm Absolutely Here For This Pay Transparency
"I'm a history teacher in the Northeast. Due to the pandemic and lack of teachers, I was hired without completing my college degree (don't worry, I'm a good teacher). I make $56K a year."
State health agency offers at-home COVID tests to low-income communities
The Illinois Department of Public Health is distributing an additional 1 million rapid COVID-19 test kits to residents of some low income communities.
Comments / 0