x1071.com
Pumpkins can be disposed of in leaf piles in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — If you have unwanted jack-o-lanterns lying around, don’t let them rot away. If you live in Madison, you can dispose of pumpkins along with your leaves and other yard waste. Other plant-based Halloween decor, such as corn stalks and hay, can also be thrown away with yard waste.
In the 608: Flannel Fest to benefit ‘Keep WI Warm/Cool Fund’
FITCHBURG, Wis. – Flannel Fest is happening Saturday, November 5th at Funk’s Pub in Fitchburg. It all benefits the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund. It keeps the heat and power on for thousands of Wisconsin families in crisis Funk’s Pub will be serving a limited food menu at the event. Over $80,000 has been raised for the Keep WI Warm/Cool Fund over...
nbc15.com
Madison police introduce new hire for recently created data-driven role
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Madison Police Department welcomed a new employee this week. His civilian role was created within the last city budget for the police department. Dr. Eleazer (Lee) Hunt is now the Police Director of Data, Reform, and Innovation. “He is going to take over our record section,...
WBAY Green Bay
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
wortfm.org
What’s up with these budgets? City of Madison and Dane County
On today’s show we dig into the proposed budgets of the City of Madison and Dane County. First Dane County Executive Joe Parisi talks us through the big line items in the county’s proposed budget. It will be voted on by the full county board on Monday, November 7th.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
Oregon woman shares concerns over recent crashes, aims to provide small solution
OREGON, Wis. — Recent incidents involving vehicles, pedestrians, and bikers have caused one woman in Oregon to be vocal about safety and take action. Laura Beutel says she was driving down Lincoln Road this morning when she nearly hit a jogger who was wearing dark clothing. That close call inspired her to take action. Beutel wrote on Facebook that she will...
Cardboard box on grill starts fire on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A fire on Madison’s east side was started after a cardboard box was placed on top of a hot grill, officials said. Crews were sent to the 700 block of Fair Oaks Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. Friday after smoke was seen coming from a garage. Firefighters worked their way inside and were able put out...
wortfm.org
WORT Seeks Receptionists
Do you like meeting new people? Like being the go-to person with all the answers? Do you want to get to know WORT DJs and some of Madison’s most interesting people?. If this sounds like you then WORT wants you as a receptionist! Each day and shift for a receptionist has different responsibilities based on the programming schedule.
West side home evacuated overnight following ‘significant’ gas leak
MADISON, Wis. — A home on Madison’s west side was evacuated overnight after a resident reported a strong smell of natural gas inside their house. Fire officials said they smelled a strong odor of natural gas from the street when they responded to Geneva Circle around 1:50 a.m. Crews found a “significant” leak coming from an exterior pipe leading to...
wortfm.org
Cardinal Call: The Past and Future of Freakfest
On Tuesdays, the Daily Cardinal — one of UW-Madison’s student newspapers — shares the latest in campus news. This week, producer Hope Karnopp talks with photo editor and features writer Drake White-Bergey about the history and future of Freakfest and Halloween celebrations on State Street. Image courtesy:...
Urban League of Greater Madison receives multi-million-dollar donation
MADISON, Wis. — The Urban League of Greater Madison received a multi-million-dollar donation this week that will give the organization extra resources to provide community-based programming. MacKenzie Scott — a philanthropist who has given to several Madison-area groups in the past — recently donated $2.9 million to the organization, making hers the largest single private donation in the affiliate’s 55-year...
nbc15.com
Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant in Lodi
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Madison area police departments shed light on recent...
nbc15.com
Dane County Farmers Market Holiday Markets coming to Monona Terrace
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers Market is bringing Holiday Markets to Monona Terrace starting later in November. Four Holiday Markets will be held at Monona Terrace starting on Nov. 19 that will feature a special selection for the holiday season. The Holiday Markets will be held on...
Daily Cardinal
Local stoner finds candy in his drugs
Madison drug community shocked by dangerous and unexpected candy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. When Madison student Benjamin Lang stuck his fingers in the familiar small plastic zip...
midwestliving.com
Why Wisconsin Supper Clubs Just Keep Getting Better With Age
"We have to get an after-dinner drink," says a woman in a chic black-and-gold jacket. "We're celebrating, remember?" It's a Tuesday evening at The Butterfly Club in Beloit, Wisconsin, and three friends at a window table are reminiscing over dinner. The occasion? The 53rd anniversary of the couple in the group. As they chatter about old memories, they keep coming back to nights spent at the nearly 100-year-old supper club.
nbc15.com
Gas prices really jumped in the past day, AAA numbers show
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’re not imagining things when you pass the gas station. Prices have gone up in the past several days and they’ve gone up fast. Just waiting an extra day to fill the tank may have cost you a couple dollars at the pump. AAA...
Hitler Halloween costume leads to firing of Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children's Museum has fired a Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume over the Halloween weekend.The museum said the man believed he was making a mockery of the Nazi Party's leader when he wore the costume on a busy street near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on Saturday. He was fired Tuesday night, after his costume was condemned on social media and by some news outlets, including the Jerusalem Post.The museum said in a statement that it fired the man after it "determined that his continued employment would create an...
WIFR
Freeport Fire Department receives nearly $2,000 grant
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Fire Department receives a $1,985 fire prevention grant on Tuesday which will be invested on an accelerant detection device for the department. The device will help detect components of a fire like gases and hydrocarbons which will make it easier for firefighters to determine...
‘Major milestone’: Communities from Dane, Rock, Jefferson counties vote to form regional fire protection district
EDGERTON, Wis. — Representatives from nearly a dozen municipalities in Dane, Rock and Jefferson counties voted Wednesday night to form a combined fire protection district that will cover more than 200 square miles and more than 25,000 residents. The vote paves the way for a unified fire department to provide service to the cities of Edgerton and Milton and numerous...
