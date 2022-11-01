ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

City leaders approve cancer screening kits for Columbus Fire & EMS

By Hannah James
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3z0v_0iv1CnUB00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL )— New information is emerging in relation to the health risks associated with fighting fires. While our first responders are saving lives; they are also putting themselves at risk.

“Cancer is the most dangerous, unrecognized threat to the health of firefighters. What we know is that 9% of firefighters, that the risk is higher, that they will get diagnosed with cancer and they have a 14% higher risk of dying with cancer,” Fire Marshall and Division Chief John Shull said.

As of Nov. 1, the city of Columbus has seen a total of 570 structure fires this year alone. The city recognizes these risks and has approved for the purchase of 350 cancer screening kits for Columbus Fire & EMS.

“Cancer is now the number one cause of firefighter death, and so we want to do those screenings,” City Manager Isaiah Hugley said in the Oct. 25 City Council Meeting.

The kits will cost the city $38,750 and were budgeted into the 2023 Fiscal Year budget meaning the department will not be getting these kits until sometime in the spring.

The age for cancer diagnosis in firefighters has gone from 60-50 to now mid 40’s. The goal for this purchase is to be proactive instead of reactive.

“That early detection is imperative. So, this is part of that. What we know is that we’re starting to see more and more firefighters get cancer, various types of cancer. We see it a lot in lung, liver, pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer. So, this is another way that we can mitigate those risks,” Shull said.

Smoke and fire have various carcinogens and chemicals that can lead to cellular changes and cause cancer if inhaled, which firefighters are exposed to daily.

These screening kits use blood samples to tracks protein biomarkers that are secreted by tumors with the hope of catching the cancer when it is treatable and survivable. These samples will be taken yearly to compare any changes over time.

Chief Shull says two firefighters have died of cancer in the recent years, and they can only assume it is linked to the constant exposure to these harsh chemicals.

The resolution from the City Council meeting has been linked below.

102522-Cancer-Screening-Kits-Approved-for-Columbus-Fire-EMS Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Humorology Atlanta Clowns makes weekly appearance and brings a sense of happiness to Piedmont Columbus Regional patients

 COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – No one ever plans to go to a hospital, but for patients at Piedmont Columbus Regional, Humorology Atlanta continues to do what they know best; relieve stress for patients. The partnership between Humorology Atlanta and Piedmont Columbus Regional created a program that originally started in 2019 and reopen in 2021 due […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Planting a biblical foundation for new home catches on

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Highland community gathered together to support one resident as she added the missing piece to the foundation of her new home — her bible. First-time home owner, Felicia Edwards, arrived to her lot on the corner of 4th Avenue and 38th Street as neighbors and churchgoers welcomed her with hugs […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus city workers fighting for pay increase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Local employees and city leaders have expressed concern over the growing number of vacancies and high turnover rates in the City of Columbus. While officials are working towards improving these issues, the solution still hangs in the balance for the more than 2,000 employees. As part of the solution city officials brought […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

2022 Tri-City Veterans Day Parade scheduled for next Saturday

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The 2022 Tri-City Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to start on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. According to Columbus Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder, when it ends will depend on how many people are in it. Browder said the parade is a joint effort between Columbus Parks and Recreation, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Botanical Garden needs help planting 5,000 plants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Botanical Garden has over 5,000 fall plants that it needs to plant as soon as possible. It is looking for volunteers to help with this. If you are interested in helping, you can sign up here. According to Lauren Money, the digital media specialist at the Columbus Botanical Garden, planting […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Around the Town: Ashlee Griffin of the Lola Strong Cares Foundation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The first of November marks the beginning of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. To commemorate the day, WRBL’s Teresa Whitaker spoke with Ashlee Griffin of the Lola Strong Cares Foundation. Griffin lost her mother to pancreatic cancer. With this foundation, she’s found a way to honor her while also raising awareness. Griffin […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

American Rescue Plan grant money available to small businesses, nonprofit organizations in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If you have a small business or non-profit organization in Columbus, you may be eligible for reimbursements from a new local grant. The Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Columbus Consolidated Government to give about $4 million in American Rescue Plan money to small businesses and local non-profit organizations.  […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Oakland Fire and Rescue hosts haunted house

MAUK, Ga. (WRBL) — Oakland Fire and Rescue held a haunted house on Oct. 30 with the intention to give back to the Marion County community. The volunteer fire department accepted donations during the event. The department plans to host more haunted houses and other community-based events in the future. Anyone interested in donating to […]
MARION COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Dream Center needs volunteers for regular operations, holiday meals and toy drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Dream Center (CDC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that helps low-income families in the Chattahoochee Valley area. It is currently in need of volunteers in the following areas throughout the week: Clothing bank Food bank Administration Facility organization Case management CDC Executive Director Beatrice Allen estimated that between 20 and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus police investigate shooting at Wilson Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that took place at Wilson Apartments on 33rd Street near 8th Avenue. The shooting left one injured, according to the CPD’s Twitter. There is no further information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy