KRQE News 13
Rain, snow, strong winds, and cooler temperatures Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light, scattered rain showers are moving into the Four Corners this morning, with heavy snow in the San Juan Mountains, and some light snow building in around the highest peaks of the western mountains. The rest of the state is dry and partly cloudy, with some low clouds in southeast New Mexico. Temperatures are above freezing for almost all of the state.
KRQE News 13
Rain, snow, wind, and cold arrives Thursday
A storm system will bring rain, snow, and strong winds Thursday. Temperatures will be left much colder in its wake Friday. Winds have started picking up Wednesday across New Mexico. This is ahead of a storm system that will bring rain, snow, and strong winds to the state Thursday. A mix of rain and snow will begin around the Four Corners and the San Juan Mountains overnight. A cold front will be sweeping across the state through the day Thursday, dropping temperatures behind the front as it moves through. Rain and snow will also develop along and behind the front tomorrow. Most of the moisture will stay in western and northern New Mexico, with snow above 9,000′. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect for parts of the northern mountains in New Mexico with a Winter Storm Warning for the San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado. In addition to the rain and snow Thursday, strong winds will impact the entire state. Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph are possible.
KRQE News 13
Much colder air arrives into New Mexico
A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures. A storm system is bringing windy weather, colder temperatures, and rain and snow to New Mexico Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are cooling off quickly behind a cold front that is sweeping across the state. Overnight, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico as the winds will die down slightly. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.
KRQE News 13
Storm system impacting New Mexico Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big changes are on the way today, and it’s pretty apparent by looking at satellite/radar this afternoon. Unsettled weather is making its way across the northwestern part of the state and into southern Colorado. Rain and thunderstorms are seen in lower elevations, with snow in the San Juan Mountains.
KRQE News 13
Quiet conditions across New Mexico before next storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be the final day of calm, dry, and quiet conditions across the state before another storm system pushes into the state starting late tonight. Ahead of this system, you can expect a breeze to pick up into this afternoon along with a few more clouds, but temperatures will remain seasonable through today.
KRQE News 13
Most of New Mexico mild and breezy ahead of storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly and clear. Tuesday will be another mild day, with high temperatures back into the 50s, 60s and 70s. Breezes will start to pick up, with low elevations seeing winds about 10 to 15 mph, and higher gusts to 25 mph in higher terrain. Clouds will push into New Mexico from west to east throughout the day, arriving at the Rio Grande Valley by early afternoon, and to the eastern state line by this evening.
KRQE News 13
Calm today, next storm system on the way
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The calm and quiet conditions that we saw this weekend across the state will continue through this afternoon. A southwesterly breeze may begin to pick up, but nothing to impact your Tuesday. A few clouds will push across the western parts of the state, with an isolated Gila shower possible, but most locations will remain dry. Virga may create some gusty winds this afternoon in those areas.
