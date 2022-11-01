ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Truth About Cars

Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices

A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | November 2022

Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for November. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Blue Hook Cajun Seafood & Bar. Big thanks to Blue Hook for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Topgolf will open in Wichita earlier than expected

Wichita's wait for Topgolf isn't long now. Initially anticipated to open in March, a Topgolf representative says the Wichita location at the southeast corner of 29th Street and Greenwich Road will now open before the end of this year. "We are thrilled to be nearing completion and excited to hit...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Widespread rain, thunder, and some snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As a cold front makes its way through the state overnight and early Friday, showers and storms will develop along and behind the front. Although a few storms may produce some strong wind gusts to around 60 mph, most of the storms will not be severe, but will continue some heavy rainfall.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolling through Wichita later this month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sauerkraut Kat and Cookout Christian will be driving a 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile through Wichita in November during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. “We would love to “meat” you, give you a tour of the Wienermobile (you get to sit shotbun, of course), and talk more about life on the road as […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

11 miles of Wichita roads will close for Toy Run on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big charity event is happening in Wichita on Sunday. To keep participants safe, the Wichita Police Department is closing roads around it. Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run. The event collects toys and cash for the Salvation Army, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Mayor on reason for police at his home: ‘I won’t be intimidated’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple confirmed that the Wichita Police Department has provided security at his home. He was not specific about why, but he and the police chief indicated it is because of threats. KSN News asked the mayor about the security at his home during a Thursday morning news conference […]
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

New Branch Managers at CBK

Citizens Bank of Kansas is pleased to introduce their new Branch Managers in Medicine Lodge, Augusta, and West Wichita, and welcome them to the CBK Team. “Providing quality customer service is our top priority at CBK,” said Stacy Gear, SVP/Chief Development Officer. “We’re confident that these individuals will lead the charge at our branches.”
AUGUSTA, KS
KAKE TV

Applications open for holiday assistance programs across Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local non-profits are gearing up for the winter months, and are now accepting applications for holiday assistance. People can apply to be a part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree until Nov. 16. Jami Scott, director of social services with the Salvation Army South Central Area Command, said it usually gives gifts to 10,000 kids in need every year.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Not feeling like November today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the wind is back, but so are warmer temperatures. Highs in the middle to upper 70s today, Wednesday, and Thursday place us 10-15 degrees above average for early November. Sustained winds from the south between 15-30 mph with gusts 40-50, especially Wednesday...
WICHITA, KS

