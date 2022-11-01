Read full article on original website
Truth About Cars
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
Wichita is home to top pro pickleball players
Pickleball is becoming quite popular in Wichita, and many of the best players in the sport reside in Wichita.
Crews battle building fire on Broadway in Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department battled a building fire early Thursday on Broadway. It happened at 33rd Street North.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | November 2022
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for November. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Blue Hook Cajun Seafood & Bar. Big thanks to Blue Hook for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
Wichita dealership to pay $86K for violating Kansas Consumer Protection Act
The dealership, located at 6717 West Kellogg Drive, was ordered to pay $54,000 in restitution and $30,000 in penalties for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, as well as other costs and expenses.
Crucial program for Wichita seniors set to close unless it gets money
A program that has been delivering groceries to area senior citizens for more than 40 years will shut down on Dec. 29.
KAKE TV
Topgolf will open in Wichita earlier than expected
Wichita's wait for Topgolf isn't long now. Initially anticipated to open in March, a Topgolf representative says the Wichita location at the southeast corner of 29th Street and Greenwich Road will now open before the end of this year. "We are thrilled to be nearing completion and excited to hit...
This Kansas water tank was voted people’s choice in national competition
The water tank in Valley Center, Kansas, was voted the people's choice award in the Tnemec Company, Inc.'s 2022 Tank of the Year Contest.
KWCH.com
Widespread rain, thunder, and some snow
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As a cold front makes its way through the state overnight and early Friday, showers and storms will develop along and behind the front. Although a few storms may produce some strong wind gusts to around 60 mph, most of the storms will not be severe, but will continue some heavy rainfall.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolling through Wichita later this month
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sauerkraut Kat and Cookout Christian will be driving a 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile through Wichita in November during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. “We would love to “meat” you, give you a tour of the Wienermobile (you get to sit shotbun, of course), and talk more about life on the road as […]
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at The Dive; a beach-themed bar in the Douglas Design District
A new beach-themed bar called The Dive has opened in the Douglas Design District at 1207 E. Douglas. The Dive has a cocktail menu, light blue decor with beach vibes throughout. I stopped by real quick to check it out during their soft opening week. ===========. 1207 East Douglas Avenue,...
11 miles of Wichita roads will close for Toy Run on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big charity event is happening in Wichita on Sunday. To keep participants safe, the Wichita Police Department is closing roads around it. Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run. The event collects toys and cash for the Salvation Army, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots […]
Mayor on reason for police at his home: ‘I won’t be intimidated’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple confirmed that the Wichita Police Department has provided security at his home. He was not specific about why, but he and the police chief indicated it is because of threats. KSN News asked the mayor about the security at his home during a Thursday morning news conference […]
Wichita ranked in the bottom 20 of places for veterans to live
Wichita has ranked in the bottom 20 places for veterans to live.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
New Branch Managers at CBK
Citizens Bank of Kansas is pleased to introduce their new Branch Managers in Medicine Lodge, Augusta, and West Wichita, and welcome them to the CBK Team. “Providing quality customer service is our top priority at CBK,” said Stacy Gear, SVP/Chief Development Officer. “We’re confident that these individuals will lead the charge at our branches.”
KAKE TV
Applications open for holiday assistance programs across Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local non-profits are gearing up for the winter months, and are now accepting applications for holiday assistance. People can apply to be a part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree until Nov. 16. Jami Scott, director of social services with the Salvation Army South Central Area Command, said it usually gives gifts to 10,000 kids in need every year.
KAKE TV
What would you do with $1.2 billion? Wichita residents dream big ahead of second-highest Powerball jackpot ever
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Whether you gamble regularly or just buy an occasional lottery ticket, it's certainly fun to dream about winning big – and a jackpot like Wednesday's Powerball drawing is certainly life-changing. But in the unlikely event your ticket hits the mark, what would you do with all this cash?
Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
KWCH.com
Not feeling like November today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the wind is back, but so are warmer temperatures. Highs in the middle to upper 70s today, Wednesday, and Thursday place us 10-15 degrees above average for early November. Sustained winds from the south between 15-30 mph with gusts 40-50, especially Wednesday...
Wichita City Council approves park improvements
The Wichita City Council will be taking up park improvements at today's meeting.
