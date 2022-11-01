ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WDTN

2 detained after loaded firearms found at school in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two students have been detained after loaded guns were found at Horizon Science Academy High School. According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a student reported there was a firearm on school grounds to school staff. School staff immediately named and found two students, both with a single […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Blitz nets 290 speeders and over 100 without valid licenses, police say

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A two-week traffic blitz conducted by a 10-officer team in Cincinnati last month resulted in 557 citations and dozens of warnings. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge and Lt. Robert Van Horn spoke to Cincinnati public safety committee Tuesday to review the results of the effort. The blitz was planned after a number of high-profile pedestrian deaths and reckless driving incidents.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sold ‘fire’ to high school student

An Ohio man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused the near-fatal overdose of a high school student. According to the Department of Justice Marcus Phoenix, 33, of Cincinnati, sold a teenager fentanyl. Court documents detail that the overdose victim had texted Phoenix and requested $20 worth of “fire.” The […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Homicide detectives ID woman shot in car in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are identifying the woman who died after she was shot inside a car in Avondale Monday afternoon. Johanna Rox, 37, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Reading Road at 2:15 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday. No...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati postal worker admits to role in fentanyl trafficking operation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A U.S. Postal Service employee embezzled thousands while trafficking illegal drugs. Kerry Beech Jr., 31, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday. Beech worked for USPS from 2013-2021 including time as a supervisor the Parkdale Post Office in Cincinnati, court documents show. In 2020, Beech...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police issue caution about buying, selling items online after string of thefts

CINCINNATI — Police are warning about a dangerous trend that's starting to surface again. In person transactions from sweet online deals that really are too good to be true. Cincinnati Police reported several recent robberies in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, with people getting ripped off when making transactions with someone they arranged to buy, sell or trade property with.
CINCINNATI, OH
peakofohio.com

Police catch break-in in progress

Saturday night, Officers of the Washington Township Police Department responded to 400 Lincoln Blvd, in reference to a burglary in progress. The caller stated they watched a male climb thru a window at the residence. Upon arrival, Officers observed signs that someone had forced entry into the home thru a...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Woman fatally shot near 1819 Innovation Hub

*Update: Police presence is gone from Reading Road and streets are now cleared for drivers. Police responded to reports of a shooter on Monday afternoon, where one person was fatally shot on Reading Road in Avondale, nearest the University of Cincinnati (UC) 1819 Innovation Hub. UC students received a text...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: 2 hospitalized following serious crash in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Two people are in the hospital following a serious crash in Waynesville on Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers from the City of Waynesville responded to U.S. 42...
WAYNESVILLE, OH

