Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
WDTN
2 detained after loaded firearms found at school in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two students have been detained after loaded guns were found at Horizon Science Academy High School. According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a student reported there was a firearm on school grounds to school staff. School staff immediately named and found two students, both with a single […]
Fox 19
Blitz nets 290 speeders and over 100 without valid licenses, police say
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A two-week traffic blitz conducted by a 10-officer team in Cincinnati last month resulted in 557 citations and dozens of warnings. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge and Lt. Robert Van Horn spoke to Cincinnati public safety committee Tuesday to review the results of the effort. The blitz was planned after a number of high-profile pedestrian deaths and reckless driving incidents.
Ohio law enforcement seize enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people
An Ohio undercover investigation found 570 grams of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 190,000 people.
Ohio man sold ‘fire’ to high school student
An Ohio man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused the near-fatal overdose of a high school student. According to the Department of Justice Marcus Phoenix, 33, of Cincinnati, sold a teenager fentanyl. Court documents detail that the overdose victim had texted Phoenix and requested $20 worth of “fire.” The […]
Fox 19
Homicide detectives ID woman shot in car in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are identifying the woman who died after she was shot inside a car in Avondale Monday afternoon. Johanna Rox, 37, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Reading Road at 2:15 p.m., police said in a news release Tuesday. No...
Cincinnati police give out more than 550 tickets during two-week traffic blitz
Of the nearly 560 tickets, 290 were speeding violations and 101 were for no driver's license or driving under a suspended license. There were only four pedestrian violations.
Fox 19
Cincinnati postal worker admits to role in fentanyl trafficking operation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A U.S. Postal Service employee embezzled thousands while trafficking illegal drugs. Kerry Beech Jr., 31, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Thursday. Beech worked for USPS from 2013-2021 including time as a supervisor the Parkdale Post Office in Cincinnati, court documents show. In 2020, Beech...
Sheriff: Enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people seized in Hamilton bust
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the amount of fentanyl recovered could kill roughly half the population of Butler County.
WLWT 5
Police issue caution about buying, selling items online after string of thefts
CINCINNATI — Police are warning about a dangerous trend that's starting to surface again. In person transactions from sweet online deals that really are too good to be true. Cincinnati Police reported several recent robberies in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, with people getting ripped off when making transactions with someone they arranged to buy, sell or trade property with.
Fox 19
Federal hate crime charges filed against Cincinnati man after alleged race-based assault
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with committing a federal hate crime after he allegedly assaulted an Asian American student based on the victim’s race, according to U.S. Southern District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Darrin Johnson, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday morning. According to the...
peakofohio.com
Police catch break-in in progress
Saturday night, Officers of the Washington Township Police Department responded to 400 Lincoln Blvd, in reference to a burglary in progress. The caller stated they watched a male climb thru a window at the residence. Upon arrival, Officers observed signs that someone had forced entry into the home thru a...
WDTN
Police: Homeowner shoots suspect attempting burglary at Franklin home
Franklin police reported that a K-9 was called to the scene and found the 36-year-old suspect hiding in a shed not far from the victim's residence. He was then taken into custody.
Fox 19
Man stabs female relative before being shot by officer, police chief says
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Miami Township Tuesday was shot by an officer, according to Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills. Police shot the man, later identified as Joshua Amburgy, in the leg after he ran at officers with a...
‘Do you recognize this person?’ Springfield police search for a man connected with a theft
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police are in search of a man connected to a theft at Walmart on North Bechtle Avenue late Sunday night, October 30th. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (937) 324-7715. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Woman fatally shot near 1819 Innovation Hub
*Update: Police presence is gone from Reading Road and streets are now cleared for drivers. Police responded to reports of a shooter on Monday afternoon, where one person was fatally shot on Reading Road in Avondale, nearest the University of Cincinnati (UC) 1819 Innovation Hub. UC students received a text...
Fox 19
Suspected burglar shot in the buttock in Warren County, police say
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in the buttock after an attempted burglary in a residential area early Wednesday in Warren County, according to the City of Franklin Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Park Avenue at 3:25 a.m. for a suspected burglar who was shot. Jeffrey Carl,...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Man arrested after allegedly beating, burning woman with hot iron in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio — A man in Ohio has been arrested for allegedly beating and burning a woman with a hot iron, officials say. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Malik Rasheed, 46, has been indicted for beating and burning a woman with an iron to her face on Oct. 22.
WLWT 5
OSP: 2 hospitalized following serious crash in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Two people are in the hospital following a serious crash in Waynesville on Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers from the City of Waynesville responded to U.S. 42...
WLWT 5
Surveillance video shows man on oxygen denied bus ride in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the encounter between a Metro bus operator and a rider that ended with the rider taking a ride on an ambulance instead of the bus. It happened in late August in Avondale. Henry Parkel of Golf Manor went to a gospel concert at an...
Comments / 0