FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
Mike Pence Participating in Major CNN EventNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
otdowntown.com
Penn Station Development in Disarray
The state’s plan to rebuild the neighborhood around Penn Station fell into a disarray reminiscent of the station itself after the biggest property owner in the area retreated from the project. With interest rates soaring and New Yorkers still staying away from their offices in droves, the property owner,...
therealdeal.com
Chetrit plans Upper East Side condo development
On the heels of one of New York’s worst months for new development sales in years, the Chetrit Group is betting buyers will come around. The developer filed to build a 20-story condominium project at 260 East 72nd Street on the Upper East Side. Chetrit’s development will span 190,000 square feet and include 53 apartments and 3,400 square feet of commercial space.
Commercial Observer
Freeman Spogli & Co. Grows to 11K SF at 299 Park Avenue
Private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co. is investing in its New York office. Los Angeles-based Freeman Spogli inked a 10-year deal to renew its 8,645-square-foot space at Fisher Brothers’ 299 Park Avenue and expand to a total of 11,439 square feet across part of the 20th floor, the landlord announced Friday. Asking rent was between $90 and $100 per square foot, according to Fisher Brothers.
Commercial Observer
AI Platform Altana Signs 21K-SF Lease at 25 Kent
An artificial intelligence platform for supply chain management has leased 20,874 square feet at 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Altana inked a 10-year lease to relocate from its current offices at 134 North Fourth Street in Williamsburg following a $100 million Series B investment, and its new 25 Kent outpost will serve as the firm’s headquarters, according to the landlord, Rubenstein Partners. Rubenstein declined to disclose the asking rent.
therealdeal.com
Kushners look to sell big piece of Manhattan apartment holdings
Kushner Companies is looking to sell a sizable chunk of its Manhattan apartment portfolio as the family firm continues its shift to the suburbs. The New Jersey-based company has put 18 buildings with more than 325 units in Greenwich Village up for sale. The properties account for about a third of the firm’s multifamily portfolio in Manhattan, according to Real Capital Analytics.
Commercial Observer
Welcome Homes Expands to 14K SF With Rudin at 41 Madison Avenue
Online building platform Welcome Homes is expanding and renewing at Rudin Management Company’s 41 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. The tenant signed a 10-year lease for 13,857 square feet, leaving its 4,761 square feet on the 33rd floor and migrating to the entire 32nd floor, according to Rudin, which declined to disclose the asking rent.
Commercial Observer
Morgan & Morgan Inks 9K-SF Lease in Downtown Brooklyn
Personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan signed a 9,397-square-foot lease at 203 Jay Street in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Morgan & Morgan signed a five-year lease for a Brooklyn outpost on the entire sixth floor of AmTrust RE’s eight-story building, with plans to add to the law firm’s offices at the Empire State Building, according to Cushman & Wakefield, which brokered both sides of the deal.
NYC congestion pricing: Hochul urged to let New Yorkers vote on controversial program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A bipartisan group of elected officials, including several from Staten Island, are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to give residents a say in whether to implement New York City’s controversial congestion pricing program. On Thursday, the group of elected officials, which included Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South...
Tower Records returns with NYC music retail and concert space
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical store location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. On Friday, music enthusiasts can head to the new Tower Labs location in […]
brickunderground.com
5 NYC one-bedroom condos for sale with monthlies under $900
If you’re looking to buy a condo in New York City, finding an apartment with low monthly carrying costs can help you stretch your budget—an important consideration now that the average 30-year mortgage rates are above 7 percent. That’s because with a condo, you pay monthly common charges...
IKEA Closes Location In New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
therealdeal.com
Abraham Leifer faces foreclosure on Downtown Brooklyn hotel
UPDATED, Nov. 1, 5:25 p.m.: After five years, a 100-key hotel in Downtown Brooklyn is finally nearing completion. Unfortunately for its owners, it’s now facing foreclosure. Acres Capital seeks to foreclose on the equity interests in the 22-story hotel at 291 Livingston Street, alleging the hotel’s ownership group defaulted on a $29.7 million mortgage.
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
CNBC
What Amazon, Google and other top companies are paying in NYC
New York City's new pay transparency law went into effect on Nov. 1, which means that jobseekers — and anyone else who's curious — can find out how much money some of the top companies in the world are offering their employees. Under the law, businesses hiring in...
Despite continued community opposition, MTA awards contract for Staten Island Railway monopole plan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The MTA has awarded a contract to install seven large monopoles along the Staten Island Railway (SIR), despite repeated and continued opposition from the community. On Wednesday, agency officials provided Community Board 3 with an update on the project to replace the existing radio system used...
newyorkalmanack.com
When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany
In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
State senator says drone show over Hudson River should have never happened
Pre-programmed drones moved around the night sky to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game Candy Crush.
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
Adams announces third relief center for asylum seekers in NYC
The mayor announced plans to open a third relief center to house asylum seekers before they are either placed in homeless shelters or find other housing. Mayor Eric Adams says the third relief shelter at a Midtown Manhattan hotel will serve single women and families without minor children. [ more › ]
