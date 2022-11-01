ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

otdowntown.com

Penn Station Development in Disarray

The state’s plan to rebuild the neighborhood around Penn Station fell into a disarray reminiscent of the station itself after the biggest property owner in the area retreated from the project. With interest rates soaring and New Yorkers still staying away from their offices in droves, the property owner,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Chetrit plans Upper East Side condo development

On the heels of one of New York’s worst months for new development sales in years, the Chetrit Group is betting buyers will come around. The developer filed to build a 20-story condominium project at 260 East 72nd Street on the Upper East Side. Chetrit’s development will span 190,000 square feet and include 53 apartments and 3,400 square feet of commercial space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Freeman Spogli & Co. Grows to 11K SF at 299 Park Avenue

Private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co. is investing in its New York office. Los Angeles-based Freeman Spogli inked a 10-year deal to renew its 8,645-square-foot space at Fisher Brothers’ 299 Park Avenue and expand to a total of 11,439 square feet across part of the 20th floor, the landlord announced Friday. Asking rent was between $90 and $100 per square foot, according to Fisher Brothers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

AI Platform Altana Signs 21K-SF Lease at 25 Kent

An artificial intelligence platform for supply chain management has leased 20,874 square feet at 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Altana inked a 10-year lease to relocate from its current offices at 134 North Fourth Street in Williamsburg following a $100 million Series B investment, and its new 25 Kent outpost will serve as the firm’s headquarters, according to the landlord, Rubenstein Partners. Rubenstein declined to disclose the asking rent.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Kushners look to sell big piece of Manhattan apartment holdings

Kushner Companies is looking to sell a sizable chunk of its Manhattan apartment portfolio as the family firm continues its shift to the suburbs. The New Jersey-based company has put 18 buildings with more than 325 units in Greenwich Village up for sale. The properties account for about a third of the firm’s multifamily portfolio in Manhattan, according to Real Capital Analytics.
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

Welcome Homes Expands to 14K SF With Rudin at 41 Madison Avenue

Online building platform Welcome Homes is expanding and renewing at Rudin Management Company’s 41 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. The tenant signed a 10-year lease for 13,857 square feet, leaving its 4,761 square feet on the 33rd floor and migrating to the entire 32nd floor, according to Rudin, which declined to disclose the asking rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Morgan & Morgan Inks 9K-SF Lease in Downtown Brooklyn

Personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan signed a ​​9,397-square-foot lease at 203 Jay Street in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Morgan & Morgan signed a five-year lease for a Brooklyn outpost on the entire sixth floor of AmTrust RE’s eight-story building, with plans to add to the law firm’s offices at the Empire State Building, according to Cushman & Wakefield, which brokered both sides of the deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Tower Records returns with NYC music retail and concert space

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical store location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. On Friday, music enthusiasts can head to the new Tower Labs location in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

5 NYC one-bedroom condos for sale with monthlies under $900

If you’re looking to buy a condo in New York City, finding an apartment with low monthly carrying costs can help you stretch your budget—an important consideration now that the average 30-year mortgage rates are above 7 percent. That’s because with a condo, you pay monthly common charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Abraham Leifer faces foreclosure on Downtown Brooklyn hotel

UPDATED, Nov. 1, 5:25 p.m.: After five years, a 100-key hotel in Downtown Brooklyn is finally nearing completion. Unfortunately for its owners, it’s now facing foreclosure. Acres Capital seeks to foreclose on the equity interests in the 22-story hotel at 291 Livingston Street, alleging the hotel’s ownership group defaulted on a $29.7 million mortgage.
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany

In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

