Read full article on original website
Related
KIVI-TV
The national increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) hospitalizations hits Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — According to St. Luke's Children's Hospital, Idaho is seeing a "notable increase" in children needing hospitalization because of RSV. This is following the national trend of the virus. The state of the virus in Idaho changed in a matter of days, as last week the hospital was only seeing an "unseasonal increase" in hospitalizations.
KIVI-TV
Southern Idaho Tourism hires new executive director
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho is growing and along with this growth is an increase in tourism. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from April 2020 to July 2021 Idaho saw a population increase of 3.4%. As the Gem State is closing in on crossing the two million in population mark, tourism has become a major part of Idaho's economy.
KIVI-TV
Wet weather pattern continues
We're waking up to moisture in southwestern Idaho after active weather rolled through the region last night. The system is leaving behind some isolated showers throughout the day today, about 25% of the area could see rain until around 5 PM tonight. We'll have overcast conditions today for the most part.
KIVI-TV
Wellness Wednesday: Choosing the best Medicare plan
IDAHO — Idahoans covered by a Medicare plan can now switch or drop a plan during the Annual Election Period. The period runs until Dec. 7, with coverage beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. To help clear up any confusion, Idaho News 6 sat down with Ken Azbill, an independent...
KIVI-TV
Today is the calm before the storm. Snow and rain expected tomorrow!
Today's conditions will be calm and sunny in the Gem State..but ready or not, a wintery weather maker is on its way to the region and will bring lots of rain and snow starting late tonight. Here's a look at today's Treasure Valley day planner:. Currently a broad band of...
KIVI-TV
Limited language assistance at voting polls in the Treasure Valley
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — As the Treasure Valley grows, so does the population of people who speak a native language other than English. While local counties don't yet meet the federal criteria that require they provide voter information in other languages, that could soon be changing. "If people don't...
KIVI-TV
Here is what to expect for your Friday morning commute in the Treasure Valley
An atmospheric river event will blast the northwest with significant moisture, including heavy mountain snow along with blowing and drifting due to 50 mph gusts on the mountain peaks. Slick conditions especially on secondary roads are becoming likely for a couple of hours during the Friday morning commute in the...
KIVI-TV
How you can expect our overnight change of season to affect your plans
A cold front will cross the state from west to east Tuesday night bringing rain at first then a change to snow in the mountains mixed rain & snow showers along with some sunshine on Wednesday. Snow accumulation in the central mountains at 5000 feet (McCall) will be 2"-3" with 3"-6" above 6000 feet and 6"-12" above 7500 feet.
KIVI-TV
Officials see uptick in absentee ballot requests across the Treasure Valley
IDAHO — Idaho is just one week away from the General Election and voters continue to either early vote in person or drop off their absentee ballots. According to county officials, interest and requests for absentee ballots have increased across the Treasure Valley ahead of the November 8th election.
Comments / 0