5 Things You Should Know About San Francisco’s Indigenous Past & Present

In San Francisco, the local Indigenous population share is tiny: Just 0.5% of the city self-identifies as American Indian or Alaskan Native, according to 2021 Census Bureau estimates. Nonetheless, the Bay Area has one of the biggest urban American Indian populations—in part because of the Indian Relocation Act of 1956—and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Newsom Withholds Homeless Funding Until SF Comes Up With a Better Plan

Gov. Gavin Newsom is withholding $1 billion in funding for homeless services until he can convene local leaders to reassess the state’s failing approach to the crisis. And the announcement, which could mean the delay of millions in funding for San Francisco, caught the city’s homelessness department off guard.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mural That Helped Ignite SF School Board Recall Continues To Inspire Debate

Like the violence immortalized in paint on the walls of George Washington High School, some wounds never heal. Communist Victor Arnautoff painted the 13-panel mural “Life of Washington” in 1936 and its graphic depiction of violence and enslavement have fueled discussions around trauma, censorship and the role of art ever since.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Muni Housing Plans Branded ‘Ugly’

Newly released drawings of what a huge new housing project above a soon-to-be remodeled San Francisco bus yard have been slammed by city leaders as “ugly.”. The first look at the project, which was presented in front of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s governing board on Tuesday, is a rendering at just 5% of design—meaning there’s plenty of room for visual changes in the future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bill Gene Hobbs Made Headlines as an Alleged Serial Stalker. Who Is He Really?

Dozens of women have come forward to accuse a tattoo-covered 34-year-old man named Bill Gene Hobbs of grabbing, following and harassing them on the streets of San Francisco. As the district attorney’s case against Hobbs has grown his notoriety, so have criticisms about leniency on crime in the city, largely overlooking the role of the state’s broken mental health system that fails to provide rehabilitation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
What To Know About the Election’s 3 JFK Drive Ballot Measures

Golden Gate Park’s John F. Kennedy Drive is on this November’s ballot three times, and it’s up to voters to decide its fate as a domain of pedestrians and cyclists. Here’s what you need to know about the three JFK Drive-related ballot measures. What Would the...
STANDARD, CA
Nearly 50,000 University of California Workers Could Go on Strike This Month

Tens of thousands of academic workers across the University of California system voted to authorize a potential strike, threatening to throw a wrench in the operations of 10 major universities across the state and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. The United Auto Workers (UAW), which represents some 48,000 postdocs, teacher’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Club Security Accused of Putting Black Woman in Chokehold

A Halloween event at a San Francisco nightclub turned ugly when a Black woman appeared to have been placed in a chokehold by a security guard. The woman, Lauren Hopkins, posted a video of the alleged chokehold to her personal Instagram account Wednesday, along with photos of bruising that she says were caused by club security staff.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Murder Charges Against an Alameda Deputy Who Failed a Psych Exam Prompted a State Review—Now, SF Sheriffs Have Been Cleared

A state review of more than 200 San Francisco sheriff’s deputies whose psychological exam results were called into question found that none of them had failed. The review, which was launched in early October, followed allegations that 24-year-old Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Williams Jr.—who reportedly received a failing grade on his psychological exam—had murdered a couple in their East Bay home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Highlights From The Standard’s District 10 Debate

In the final installment of The Standard’s 2022 election debate series, San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton and challenger Brian Sam Adam took the stage Wednesday at the Bayview Opera House to discuss key issues affecting District 10. Walton, who currently serves as president of the Board of Supervisors, is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFO Passengers May Soon Buy Subscription Flights to This Winter Destination

Domestic air travel is booming. In late October, TSA checkpoints recorded the highest single-day number of screened passengers since March 2020, or almost 2.5 million fliers. But the way people fly is changing, as carriers add monthly payment plans, the ability to lock in fares and even pay-by-month subscription services that allow travelers to book multiple roundtrip flights at a fixed monthly rate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
University Beats Tamalpais, Advances to North Coast Section Championship

The cliche “offense wins games, defense wins championships” has long been popular in sports, especially in football. Defense didn’t win a championship for University’s volleyball team on Wednesday night, but it did win the Red Devils a semifinal. The Red Devils avenged their lone best-of-five loss...
MILL VALLEY, CA

