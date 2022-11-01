Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Parks Chief to Cal Academy: ‘Regrettable Lack of Leadership’ on Climate Efforts
The head of the California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park sent a letter in September that “cordially invited” parks chief Phil Ginsburg to a meeting relating to the museum’s new mission to “regenerate the natural world” in San Francisco. The invitation got a...
5 Things You Should Know About San Francisco’s Indigenous Past & Present
In San Francisco, the local Indigenous population share is tiny: Just 0.5% of the city self-identifies as American Indian or Alaskan Native, according to 2021 Census Bureau estimates. Nonetheless, the Bay Area has one of the biggest urban American Indian populations—in part because of the Indian Relocation Act of 1956—and...
SF To Celebrate First Asian American on U.S. Money. How To Get This Landmark Coin Next Week
A highly anticipated quarter dollar coin featuring Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American actress in Hollywood, is officially in circulation now—making her the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency. Legendary movie star Wong was born in 1905. The daughter of Los Angeles Chinatown laundry owners, she...
Meager Spending in DA Race Signals Lack of Confidence in Jenkins’ Challengers
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins ascended to power on the back of a big-money recall campaign that took down her predecessor Chesa Boudin. But her deep-pocketed allies are largely staying out of the upcoming race to pick San Francisco’s next district attorney. Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, the multitentacled,...
Newsom Withholds Homeless Funding Until SF Comes Up With a Better Plan
Gov. Gavin Newsom is withholding $1 billion in funding for homeless services until he can convene local leaders to reassess the state’s failing approach to the crisis. And the announcement, which could mean the delay of millions in funding for San Francisco, caught the city’s homelessness department off guard.
Mural That Helped Ignite SF School Board Recall Continues To Inspire Debate
Like the violence immortalized in paint on the walls of George Washington High School, some wounds never heal. Communist Victor Arnautoff painted the 13-panel mural “Life of Washington” in 1936 and its graphic depiction of violence and enslavement have fueled discussions around trauma, censorship and the role of art ever since.
Politically Connected Real Estate Mogul Fails To Get Bank Fraud Conviction Tossed, Could Lose License
San Francisco real estate mogul Victor Makras—who found homes for the likes of Willie Brown and Robert Redford—failed in getting his conviction on bank fraud charges thrown out and could now face the loss of his real estate license, according to state regulations. On Thursday, Northern District Court...
San Francisco Muni Housing Plans Branded ‘Ugly’
Newly released drawings of what a huge new housing project above a soon-to-be remodeled San Francisco bus yard have been slammed by city leaders as “ugly.”. The first look at the project, which was presented in front of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s governing board on Tuesday, is a rendering at just 5% of design—meaning there’s plenty of room for visual changes in the future.
Bill Gene Hobbs Made Headlines as an Alleged Serial Stalker. Who Is He Really?
Dozens of women have come forward to accuse a tattoo-covered 34-year-old man named Bill Gene Hobbs of grabbing, following and harassing them on the streets of San Francisco. As the district attorney’s case against Hobbs has grown his notoriety, so have criticisms about leniency on crime in the city, largely overlooking the role of the state’s broken mental health system that fails to provide rehabilitation.
What To Know About the Election’s 3 JFK Drive Ballot Measures
Golden Gate Park’s John F. Kennedy Drive is on this November’s ballot three times, and it’s up to voters to decide its fate as a domain of pedestrians and cyclists. Here’s what you need to know about the three JFK Drive-related ballot measures. What Would the...
Nearly 50,000 University of California Workers Could Go on Strike This Month
Tens of thousands of academic workers across the University of California system voted to authorize a potential strike, threatening to throw a wrench in the operations of 10 major universities across the state and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. The United Auto Workers (UAW), which represents some 48,000 postdocs, teacher’s...
San Francisco Club Security Accused of Putting Black Woman in Chokehold
A Halloween event at a San Francisco nightclub turned ugly when a Black woman appeared to have been placed in a chokehold by a security guard. The woman, Lauren Hopkins, posted a video of the alleged chokehold to her personal Instagram account Wednesday, along with photos of bruising that she says were caused by club security staff.
Murder Charges Against an Alameda Deputy Who Failed a Psych Exam Prompted a State Review—Now, SF Sheriffs Have Been Cleared
A state review of more than 200 San Francisco sheriff’s deputies whose psychological exam results were called into question found that none of them had failed. The review, which was launched in early October, followed allegations that 24-year-old Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Williams Jr.—who reportedly received a failing grade on his psychological exam—had murdered a couple in their East Bay home.
Highlights From The Standard’s District 10 Debate
In the final installment of The Standard’s 2022 election debate series, San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton and challenger Brian Sam Adam took the stage Wednesday at the Bayview Opera House to discuss key issues affecting District 10. Walton, who currently serves as president of the Board of Supervisors, is...
Tensions Run High as Tennis and Pickleball Players Fight Over Future of Stern Grove Courts
“Why don’t you take that pickleball and shove it up your a—?!”. That was the message Suzy Safdie and her pickleballing friends got from a disgruntled tennis player this summer, after one of their wayward balls interrupted his match at the Parkside Square tennis courts by Stern Grove.
SFO Passengers May Soon Buy Subscription Flights to This Winter Destination
Domestic air travel is booming. In late October, TSA checkpoints recorded the highest single-day number of screened passengers since March 2020, or almost 2.5 million fliers. But the way people fly is changing, as carriers add monthly payment plans, the ability to lock in fares and even pay-by-month subscription services that allow travelers to book multiple roundtrip flights at a fixed monthly rate.
Driver Charged With Manslaughter in Collision That Killed Elderly Asian Woman
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced manslaughter charges against a driver in a fatal traffic crash that killed an elderly Asian woman and seriously injured another victim. Robert Green, 47, allegedly drove while intoxicated by drugs and struck two pedestrians on a Sunset District street on the morning of...
University Beats Tamalpais, Advances to North Coast Section Championship
The cliche “offense wins games, defense wins championships” has long been popular in sports, especially in football. Defense didn’t win a championship for University’s volleyball team on Wednesday night, but it did win the Red Devils a semifinal. The Red Devils avenged their lone best-of-five loss...
This SF Football Rivalry Winner Gets a Trophy, Enters Playoffs. The Loser’s Season Is Over
The parameters for Friday night’s football game between the Riordan Crusaders and host St. Ignatius Wildcats are simple. The winner gets the Gil Haskell Trophy and advances to the playoffs. The loser’s season is finished. Such a straightforward scenario is rare in the Central Coast Section (CCS). Determining...
