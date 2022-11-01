Save Your Rights Coalition endorses lists of candidates

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A local organization is helping voters ‘Save Their Rights’ by endorsing candidates who will be on the ballot on November 8.

The Save Your Rights Coalition was formed after the City of La Crosse approved an ordinance on conversion therapy bans.

They presented their first-ever Voter’s Guide—which shows voters candidates that they believe will be most likely to honor the U.S. Constitution.

They say anyone who is unsure of who to vote for on election day should consider their guide.

“We encourage all of you voters, independent voters, voters who haven’t made up their mind yet, voters who are open-minded to receive this new information,” said Save Your Rights Coalition Co-founder Tom Sweeney. “Voters in the middle, we are speaking to you. What can you do about it? You can vote.”

The coalition’s endorsements are almost exclusively Republican, except for State Treasurer candidate Andrew Zuelke, who represents the Constitution Party.

To learn more about the Save Your Rights Coalition, visit their website .

