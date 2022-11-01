Read full article on original website
933kwto.com
Crews Locate Hiker in Arkansas after Search Lasting Several Days
First responders say they have located a hiker who had been missing since last Thursday. 67-year-old Clinton Smith was found Tuesday afternoon near the area of Buffalo National River in Newton County. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native began his hike Thursday along Hemmed-in-Hollow trail, and lost contact shortly after. Authorities...
KHBS
Skull found in the woods in Bella Vista, Arkansas could be that of missing man, city says
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A human skull was found in the woods in Bella Vista Sunday, according to Cassi Lapp, city spokesperson. The skull was found about 1 1/2 miles from the Buckingham Trailhead, which is on the Back 40 Trails. Police and cadaver dogs searched the area. They...
KHBS
Wind damage and flash flood concern growing for Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has growing concerns over damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding that could all be possible Friday evening.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
KTLO
Rural MH woman injured in 1-vehicle accident
A rural Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident last Tuesday night in Baxter County. Twenty-three-year-old Whitney Mendenhall was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Mendenhall was heading towart the Norfork Dam on...
KTLO
Woman arrested after kneeing, elbowing deputies, kicking inmate in head during booking
A Boone County woman assaulted three people, including two deputies, during her arrest and while being booked into jail in early October. Twenty-five-year-old Kinikki Susan Brandt is facing four charges, including two felonies, after allegedly kneeing one deputy in the groin, elbowing another deputy in the face sending her to the hospital and kicking an inmate in the head.
Arkansas hitchhiker runs away after driver gets pulled over
POTTSVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas man made quite the stir on social media after being caught on police dashcam running into the distance during a traffic stop. The unnamed man who is being dubbed as "Pottsville Forrest Gump," was simply a hitchhiker that was picked up by the driver prior to the traffic stop.
KHBS
Fire reported at old chicken house next-door to Elm Springs City Hall
ELM SPRINGS, Ark. — About 30 firefighters responded to a structure fire at an old chicken house next door to the Elm Springs City Hall Wednesday morning. Cave Springs Fire Chief Jordan Gary said the chicken house was fully engulfed when crews got there around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. He...
KTLO
Popular eatery in Yellville damaged by fire
A restaurant in Yellville was damaged by a fire Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by Carolyn’s RazorBack Ribs, all customers and employees made it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire or the extent of...
Rogers parents arrested for manslaughter after infant child’s death
A pair of Rogers parents were arrested and are facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas events rescheduled ahead of possible Friday storms
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — People in Northwest Arkansas have rescheduled events originally planned for Friday due to a chance of severe storms. 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says the severe threat will begin Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are in the risk area. Follow this link for the latest weather information.
Kait 8
Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 28-year-old Pineville man was arrested after police said he led officers on a multi-county chase. Joe Lee Lynn was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on Monday, Oct. 31, according to online records. A probable cause affidavit said at 10:25 p.m. Sunday,...
KTLO
MH man arrested for stealing safe containing $25K from business
A Mountain Home man was arrested over the weekend for the theft of a safe containing $25,000, a handgun and other documents from a business in the city. Three felony charges have been filed against 44-year-old Quan Tran Le in connection with the incident. According to Mountain Home Police Chief...
KYTV
Hollister, Mo. mobile home park residents forced out; nonprofits help with moving, relocation
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - New owners of the Yacht Club Mobile Home Park in Hollister have evicted those who live there. The new owners repurchased the property in August. They soon told everyone they had to move out by Tuesday. A few months ago, local nonprofits in Taney County were...
KTLO
10-year prison sentence handed down to man who battered girlfriend
A Gassville man whose charges include kidnapping and terroristic threatening stemming from a violent domestic altercation appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Wednesday. Twenty-two-year-old Andrew Lee Upchurch pled guilty to his charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. The incident involving the victim and Upchurch occurred...
KTLO
Prison time handed down to Kendrick Sebree
A Mountain Home man pled guilty to charges in his newest criminal case and was sentenced to four years in prison during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Wednesday. Twenty-four year-old Kendrick Nathaniel Sebree was arrested on drug-related charges in mid-March when officers went to a residence located...
Over 900 customers without power in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to an outage map on Ozarks Electric Cooperative's website, over 3,000 customers in Fayetteville are without power as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The outage is reported to be mainly affecting the downtown and west side of the city. As of 3:45 p.m.,...
Help-seeking: any suggestions about renting in Fayetteville?
Our volunteer is to help local residents help and communicate with each other. If you have any problems or need help, please leave comments below. 1st-time apartment renter here…is $300 too much for an electric bill in a 995 sqft unit?
Christmas Themed Cabin in Arkansas Like a Hallmark Lifetime Movie
Halloween is over, and now it's pretty much on to the holidays with Thanksgiving coming up next and Christmas soon to follow. It's hard to believe, but many of you may have already started watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark channel. Did you know there is a Christmas Cabin in Arkansas that will make you feel as though you stepped into a Hallmark holiday movie?
KTLO
Lakeview man sentenced to 16 years in prison
A Lakeview man who has been in and out of trouble since 2016 was sentenced to 16 years in prison during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Wednesday. Fifty-three-year-old Johnny Howard Gordey was in court for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty to a number of drug-related charges against...
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
