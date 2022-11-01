Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
8th Annual Evening of Jazz | Heritage Ensemble | Good Day Central Illinois
8th Annual Evening of Jazz | Heritage Ensemble | Good Day Central Illinois. 8th Annual Evening of Jazz | Heritage Ensemble | …. 8th Annual Evening of Jazz | Heritage Ensemble | Good Day Central Illinois. Itoo Society Hosting 95th Annual Supper. Itoo Society Hosting 95th Annual Supper. Peoria City...
25newsnow.com
Popular walking & biking trail expanding
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “Trails are something the people of Peoria, greater Peoria, and Central Illinois have supported or continued to support.’. One of Peoria’s beloved walking and biking trail is expanding. A move Mayor Rita Ali says will improve the quality of life in the river...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Halloween @ Soderstrom Castle
Until last weekend I had never heard of or seen the Soderstrom Castle on Grandview Drive in Peoria Heights. I happened upon it on facecrack and noticed they were having a Halloween event there last Monday. It started at 5pm on Monday and went into the night with light shows,...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Civic Center hosting 18 shows in 12 days in November
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s an upcoming jam-packed schedule for the Peoria Civic Center. Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar says they’ll be hosting 18 shows in the next 12 days, kicking off Wednesday night with Bradley Men’s Basketball and the Broadway show “Come From Away”.
Central Illinois Proud
Businesses prepare for Country Star Keith Urban’s arrival
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Grammy award-winning Country music star Keith Urban is returning to Peoria on Friday night. Tickets are still available but the Peoria Civic Center is expecting a full house. Marketing manager Kelsy Martin believes having Urban in town will help the local economy. “Obviously people are...
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Tremont veteran fuses legacy of fishing, family to honor wife
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) – Lee Kerr is no stranger to the intricate art of fishing. “I am at peace on the water. I’m out with nature,” he said. “I mean, I can be out there just floating and not even fishing and just enjoying the peace and quiet, seeing ducks and geese land. It’s my happy spot.”
Central Illinois Proud
Home Sweet Home Ministries’ opens community center
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit recently opened a new space for the community to gather. Home sweet home ministries, inviting people into The Junction, its new community center. Home Sweet Home CEO Matt Burgess said it’s open to anyone and gives people a chance to meet someone new.
Central Illinois Proud
Rock Island Greenway gets new extension
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District and city leaders on Tuesday announced the extension of the Rock Island Greenway, a section of the Rock Island Trail that passes through Peoria. The Rock Island Greenway was extended to Park Street by repurposing a former railroad trestle over War...
Central Illinois Proud
Wildlife Scary Park comes to a close for the season
HANNA CITY Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park has transformed into “Wildlife Scary Park”. Coming to a close for the season on Sunday, the park saw many families dress up, go trick or treating, and of course ride the trains. Trains ran every 30 minutes for families...
gratefulweb.com
SUMMER CAMP MUSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS TO CHILLICOTHE, IL MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND 2023
Summer Camp Music Festival announces its return to Chillicothe, IL on Memorial Day Weekend 2023 (May 26-28), with the Pre-Party taking place on Thursday, May 25th. The annual 3-day weekend tradition, dating back to the fests inception over 20 years ago, has been a staple in the Midwest and continues to build a community that many fans refer to as their “home away from home”. Organizers confirm the future date with additional news that a limited amount of Early Bird Tickets for #SCamp23 will be made available this Friday, November 4th at 10am CT.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, November 2nd
These two are Rosco and Hamlet. They’re adolescent rats and they’re ready to go explore a new home. There are many others like them at PCAPS and with the Peoria Humane Society.
Central Illinois Proud
Soderstrom Castle continues Halloween tradition with Ghostbusters
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) –Each year, the Soderstrom Castle on Grandview Drive in Peoria Heights attracts thousands of trick-or-treaters with a fun theme. The theme this year was Ghostbusters, chosen after the popular 1984 film. Kids received chocolate bars and light-up rings. The castle also featured fire jugglers, which...
wcbu.org
Rock Island Greenway expansion makes way for future Peoria trail development plans
After completing a $2.2 million expansion of the Rock Island Greenway from Harvard Avenue to Park Avenue, city officials and advocates are setting their sights on the next steps for trail expansion in Peoria. At a Tuesday news conference, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali confirmed the city is seeking funding to...
wcbu.org
$3.3 million in improvements announced for Peoria street lighting
Street lighting projects totaling $3.3 million are set to brighten the sidewalks of Peoria. At a news conference on Monday, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali and State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, announced the project. Of the total, $2.5 million comes from a state grant, while $800,000 comes from remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds and $90,000 from local motor fuel tax funds.
wcbu.org
Welcome Home: 3 Peoria transplants reflect on their first year living in the River City
Making the jump to move to a new place can be intimidating, especially if moving from a different state or country. Three transplants to the Peoria region recently took the plunge and reflect on their first year living in the River City. They all came from different places, backgrounds, and ultimately chose to settle in Peoria for varying reasons.
Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown
There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @ Oliver's Pizza & Pub North
While we wait for the main course, I’ll roam around and take a few photos in here. Here’s another shot of the bar and as you can see they have a nice selection of beers on tap. The Oliver’s logo on the wall behind the bar has been...
25newsnow.com
Peoria group prepares for nearly century-old tradition
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria organization has been helping those in need for almost one-hundred years, and this year, the tradition holds. Peoria’s Itoo society has begun preparing meals for their 95th Annual Supper. The very first supper was held in 1928, and although they didn’t feed...
Central Illinois Proud
Lit. on Fire Books expanding with the help of grant funding
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local bookstore and community space are expanding with the help of grant funding from the City of Peoria. Lit. on Fire Books on West Main Street is a recent recipient of a RISE grant. RISE stands for recovery, income, start-up, and expansion. It’s funded by federal American Rescue Plan dollars.
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Mackinaw Valley Vineyard
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about Mackinaw Valley Vineyard’s Holiday Vintage Market and other upcoming events.
