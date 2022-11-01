Summer Camp Music Festival announces its return to Chillicothe, IL on Memorial Day Weekend 2023 (May 26-28), with the Pre-Party taking place on Thursday, May 25th. The annual 3-day weekend tradition, dating back to the fests inception over 20 years ago, has been a staple in the Midwest and continues to build a community that many fans refer to as their “home away from home”. Organizers confirm the future date with additional news that a limited amount of Early Bird Tickets for #SCamp23 will be made available this Friday, November 4th at 10am CT.

CHILLICOTHE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO