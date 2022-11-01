Read full article on original website
New Meal Site for senior citizens opens in Rochester
Lunch will be served every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until noon; with the site being open from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
DEC issues $500,000 penalty against Ontario County Landfill owner and operators
Multiple waste services will pay a $500,000 civil penalty for violating the State Environmental Conservation Law and are required to implement comprehensive corrective actions to help prevent future violations at the facility.
WKTV
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
What’s Good: Keg Tree, a blind janitor, Webster trees
Want to share your good news with us? Or want to share a photo of a Rochester landmark or iconic vista? We’d love to hear from you — reach out to dgross@wroctv.com.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Penfield woman waits six weeks for Frontier to repair phone line
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s not just RG&E customers furious about customer service issues, another utility in Rochester is feeling the heat too. News10NBC has taken an increased number of complaints about Frontier recently, including one from a homeowner in Penfield who has been waiting more than six weeks to have her phone line repaired.
Four New York Towns Named Some Of The Best In The County
Four cities in New York State were recently named some of the best places to live in the entire county. US News and World Report recently published their "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023" list and four cities in New York made it into the Top 50.
Wegman’s New Prototype May Save You Hundreds
As if prices were not high enough across the board, there is rumor that there will be a shortage of diesel soon and it may have a huge impact on everything! But before it gets truly out of hand, there may be a light at end of the tunnel. It...
600 jobs announced for new tech plant in Genesee County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hot on the heels of the announcement of Micron’s semiconductor investment near Syracuse, another company related to semiconductor production plans on setting up shop in New York, this time in our region. The British-based Edwards Vacuum picked the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park in Genesee County, and it’s expected to create around […]
WHEC TV-10
A $319M semiconductor facility is coming to Genesee County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new $319 million semiconductor facility is coming to western New York and it’s expected to create 600 jobs. British-based company Edwards Vacuum has chosen the state’s “stamp” site in Genesee County for its new 240,000-square-foot campus. The new facility will produce...
Kucko’s Camera: Turning Point Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko brought his camera to Turning Point Park along the Genesee River Tuesday to check out the beauty at the boardwalk.
Canandaigua water tests find severe contamination levels
The tests indicated the presence of total trihalomethanes at 97 micrograms per liter (ug/l) which is above the maximum contaminant level allowed in a public water supply of 80 ug/l.
$50K Powerball tickets sold in Rochester, Wolcott
One of the winning tickets was purchased at Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
New meal site opens on Cumberland Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Seniors in our community now have access to good meals. A new meal site just opened up at the Prayer House Church of God by Faith on Cumberland Street. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 to noon, the church will open up to provide hot meals for people 60 and over. There’s a suggested donation, but if people can’t afford it, they will not be turned away.
Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
Syracuse.com
Rangers choppered in to rescue two ADK hikers badly injured in separate falls on same day
On Saturday, a 40-year-old woman from Newark, New York, slipped on ice near the summit of Mount Marcy, the state’s highest peak. She slid 30 feet before slamming into a rock, fracturing her leg. Due to her extreme location and severity of her injury, New York State Department of...
People’s Choice hero honored in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local hero is getting honored for his life saving actions during an armed robbery in Rochester. Darnell Wilson received the Carnegie Hero Award from Mayor Malik Evans Tuesday afternoon. He risked his life when he rescued the owner of People’s Choice Kitchen, Van Stanley, in that incident three years ago. […]
localsyr.com
Planet Fitness offering free workouts to veterans in upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Planet Fitness announced on November 1 that veterans and active-duty military are welcome to work out for free at any Planet Fitness in the Upstate New York Region. This includes, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown and surrounding areas. This promotional event begins November 1 and...
chronicle-express.com
‘Operation Greenlight’ shines Nov. 7-13
PENN YAN — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Yates County announced that the Portico of the historic Yates County Courthouse on Main Street in Penn Yan is bathed each night in green now through Nov. 13 as part of “Operation Green Light,” a new national collaborative of the National Association of Counties (NACo). The effort is designed to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available to assist veterans and their families. Penn Yan’s Main Street Bridge will also be lighted in green as part of this effort.
wutv29.com
Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance
Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
