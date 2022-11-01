ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Free Things to Do in Rochester, NY

There are seemingly endless places to explore in Rochester, but that doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. Check out this list of free things to do around Monroe County and start planning your next excursion!. Nature & The Outdoors. Sunken Garden, Highland Park. The Sunken Garden of Highland...
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
600 jobs announced for new tech plant in Genesee County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hot on the heels of the announcement of Micron’s semiconductor investment near Syracuse, another company related to semiconductor production plans on setting up shop in New York, this time in our region. The British-based Edwards Vacuum picked the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park in Genesee County, and it’s expected to create around […]
A $319M semiconductor facility is coming to Genesee County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new $319 million semiconductor facility is coming to western New York and it’s expected to create 600 jobs. British-based company Edwards Vacuum has chosen the state’s “stamp” site in Genesee County for its new 240,000-square-foot campus. The new facility will produce...
New meal site opens on Cumberland Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Seniors in our community now have access to good meals. A new meal site just opened up at the Prayer House Church of God by Faith on Cumberland Street. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 to noon, the church will open up to provide hot meals for people 60 and over. There’s a suggested donation, but if people can’t afford it, they will not be turned away.
Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
People’s Choice hero honored in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local hero is getting honored for his life saving actions during an armed robbery in Rochester. Darnell Wilson received the Carnegie Hero Award from Mayor Malik Evans Tuesday afternoon. He risked his life when he rescued the owner of People’s Choice Kitchen, Van Stanley, in that incident three years ago. […]
Planet Fitness offering free workouts to veterans in upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Planet Fitness announced on November 1 that veterans and active-duty military are welcome to work out for free at any Planet Fitness in the Upstate New York Region. This includes, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown and surrounding areas. This promotional event begins November 1 and...
‘Operation Greenlight’ shines Nov. 7-13

PENN YAN — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Yates County announced that the Portico of the historic Yates County Courthouse on Main Street in Penn Yan is bathed each night in green now through Nov. 13 as part of “Operation Green Light,” a new national collaborative of the National Association of Counties (NACo). The effort is designed to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available to assist veterans and their families. Penn Yan’s Main Street Bridge will also be lighted in green as part of this effort.
Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance

Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
