Houston, TX

Deion Sanders Bans JSU From Leaving Houston Hotel After Takeoff’s Death

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The Tigers coach is being cautious with his players after the rapper’s death in Houston.

As Jackson State prepares to face Texas Southern on Saturday in Houston, Tigers head coach Deion Sanders will not allow his players to leave the team hotel following the death of rapper Takeoff early Tuesday morning.

The Houston Police Department confirmed that rapper Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a local bowling alley in the same city that JSU will travel to seeking to try to earn its ninth win of the season. Ball, 28, was one-third of the group, Migos, which includes Quavo and Offset.

“I’m just sick and tired of the consistency of people that are influential to you are leaving us consistently: That’s our rappers,” Sanders said in a video message. “Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston, where we’re going. So that eliminates all of y’all leaving that hotel. Because it ain’t happening until I give you further notice.”

The trio performed during halftime of the 2018 NBA All-Star game and have released a plethora of albums that more recently included “Culture” in ‘17, “Culture II” in ‘18 and “Culture III” in ’21 as well as popular hits like “Bad and Boujee”, “Walk It, Talk It”, “Stir Fry” and “Handsome And Wealthy.”

The popular Atlanta-based group has ties with several professional athletes including Hawks star Trae Young, who tweeted a reaction to Takeoff’s death earlier Tuesday.

But as the Tigers (8–0) look to extend their winning streak, Sanders wants to be cautious with his players.

“I don't want you all playing that foolish game because you all are valuable to your families, friends, loved ones, and you're valuable to us,” Sanders said.

Comments / 12

Kenneth Brooks
2d ago

Coach Prime is definitely doing the right thing by his team....I wouldn't let them out either...have a few family members or close friends come to the hotel at some designated times and close it down before 9pm ....#gocoachprime21

Reply
13
Vight Tagina
1d ago

I agree 100% with his decision. There is nothing out there for those young man but trouble. These young people need to understand that they need to stay focus on their purpose and not invest so much energy seeking pleasures out in the world.

Reply
11
Pecolia Williams
1d ago

Ok he is taking precaution. That is what a coach supposed to do. I have to agree with others, why are you guys making it out to be a bad thing.

Reply
5
 

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

