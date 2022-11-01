ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776

The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
Seven Lucky Spots Where $1 Million PowerBall Tickets Have Been Sold in Michigan

You've probably already composed your letter of resignation (at least in your head), anticipating your big win in tonight $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot. But where are the winning tickets being sold? There's actually one little party store in Comstock Park that has the reputation for being the luckiest little lottery store in Michigan. As of 2021, the retailer had sold eight tickets (in a 15-year period) that had netted customers big jackpots totaling about $62 million.
This Michigan City is One of the Snowiest in the United States

One of the snowiest cities in the United States is right here in Michigan. It also happens to be the oldest city in the state as well. When we think of cities that get pounded with snow year after year, we tend to think of Houghton, Traverse City, and Marquette. While they are among the snowiest in the state, they aren't the overall snowiest. At least not at the moment.
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Michigan: Should You Bag Your Leaves or Just Leaf ’em on the Ground?

Anyone else not have the motivation to rake up leaves and lug lawn bags to the side of the road for pickup? Turns out, you may be doing the environment a favor. Each year, about 8 million tons of leaves are put in landfills. Melissa Hopkins with the National Audubon Society tells NPR that keeping leaves out of landfills can have a significant benefit to your lawn.
Michigan Couple Gets a Grant to Build an Airbnb Out of Used Tires

A West Michigan couple is about to build a house but it's not like any house you've ever seen before. This home will be built completely out of old, used tires. Clayton Brown and Kimberly Sullivan bought about 23 acres of land in Southwest Michigan and soon discovered that there was a "gigantic mountain" of used tires on the property because part of it used to be a junkyard.
Really? This is Michigan’s Most Popular Snack Food?

There is an endless supply of snack/junk food in this country. Everywhere you go there's an aisle of treats calling your name and it's really hard to just walk away. There are chips, candy, cookies, crackers, and other sweets at our fingertips at all times. While we can't necessarily tell...
Halo Burger Teams With MI Influencer For Limited Edition Burger

What do you get when you pair one of Michigan's favorite fast-food restaurants with a Michigan social media influencer? An unbelievably great burger - but only for a limited time. Halo Burger has joined forces with Taylor Dustin, also known as The Wandering Michigander to create a delicious Midwestern-flavored burger....
This Is Michigan’s Most Popular TikTok Song

Do you even TikTok bro? Chances are you do or at least your kids do. If you are not familiar with the insanely popular social media platform, TikTok is a short-form, video-sharing app that allows users to create and share videos on any topic. Sometimes people share videos that are...
Michiganders: Do This, Not That, Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is all about tradition for many families. Usually, if we're honest, served with a side of dread. We're not talking about creepy "on-the-mouth-kisses" from mee-maw either. And it's not a typo for "bread." (Bread is too good to forego on turkey day.) That dread is the Detroit Lions. Not kidding, I'd rather be on the receiving end of "Slapsgiving" from 'How I Met Your Mother.'
Michigan Mom Makes Meatloaf That Looks Like Her Son

A face only a mother could make a meatloaf out of. A Michigan mom has gone viral after creating a meatloaf in the form of her son's face. The Mesick mom made the creation to show her son appreciation for helping around the house after she started a new job and for helping out his brother with special needs.
Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family

Imagine learning that you've just won a huge Powerball prize but you aren't able to share the news. That's what happened to a Grand Blanc man who just won $100,000. Lawrence Thomas matched four white balls and the Powerball in the October 10 Powerball drawing. Thomas' $50,000 win was doubled to $100,000 thanks to the Power Play. But there was a problem: He had to wait all day to share the news with family and friends that he'd won.
Should Halloween Be On The Last Saturday Of October?

There is always talk of moving Halloween to the last Saturday in October, but will it ever really happen?. My guess - is not so much. We can't even get rid of daylight saving time, do you really think the date to celebrate Halloween will change? Like I said, not so much.
