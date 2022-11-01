ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi BMA hosts public forum on budget inn rezoning

The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard from residents on the potential rezoning of the former Budget Inn property during a public forum on Thursday. The property is zoned R-1 low residential, but new property owner, Shawn Miller, is requesting it be rezoned R-2 medium residential in order to convert the property into apartments.
Kingsport Times-News

Sync Space on the verge of leveraging $4 million state grant

KINGSPORT — Sync Space, an organization set up to help drive and develop entrepreneurial investments in Kingsport, is asking the city for $125,000 in order to help leverage more money and assist with operations of its Innovation Village. Heath Guinn, president of Sync Space, outlined the proposal to the...
KINGSPORT, TN
bristoltn.org

Public invited to help plan future of West State Street

Community members are invited to assist the City of Bristol Tennessee in redeveloping West State Street as a central corridor for commerce, tourism, and economic growth by offering their suggestions during a public session scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17. The Open House will be held from 6 to 7 p.m....
BRISTOL, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
KIMBALL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Register to ring offers easy signup for Salvation Army's Red Kettles

KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport needs volunteers to help fill the air with the sounds of the season. The Red Kettle Campaign begins on Friday, Nov. 18, with three locations (Belk, Ben Franklin and Hobby Lobby) and revs up to full speed on Saturday, Nov. 19, with 15 kettle locations in the Kingsport service area, which includes Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee and Scott County in Virginia.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City moves forward with dog park design process

Johnson City is one step closer to a new dog park after the City Commission on Thursday awarded design contracts for both the dog park and an adjoining bicycle pump track. In total, designing the two parks will cost the city $66,725 — $45,725 for the dog park and $21,000 for the pump track. American Ramp Company was selected to design the bike track, while Barge Design Solutions will design the dog park.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Impact of Angel Tree outlasts the gifts

KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program changed Aaron Abram’s life. “I would probably still be in western Maryland, not doing a whole lot,” he said. “but because someone pulled my angel off the tree and got me a basketball, I’m where I am today.”
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
Kingsport Times-News

Eligible Northeast students can receive childcare assistance

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has received $1.1 million in federal funding, allowing the college to continue assisting eligible students with childcare expenses. The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education to lessen education barriers and help parents...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City unveils historic marker commemorating local bluegrass record label

Johnson City — For East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Ted Olson, Friday was the culmination of years of work. It was 2016 when Olson and other researchers from ETSU began digging into the history of bluegrass record label Rich-R-Tone Records, which was founded in Johnson City in 1946 — the same year historians believe the first bluegrass records were recorded in Nashville. On Friday, Olson was on hand as Johnson City and ETSU unveiled a state historical marker commemorating Rich-R-Tone Records near Founders Park, close to where it once stood.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Norton's trail system is an ever-expanding work of art

NORTON — What happens when you put a fine arts major in charge of designing and constructing a trail system for mountain bikes?. You get a growing work of art with the power to soothe the soul, to unleash the adrenaline, and to serve as an economic engine.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Sullivan names three schools director semi-finalists; board chairman says drug-charged bus driver had clean background check, drug screen

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County has three director of schools semi-finalists, who are to be interviewed by month’s end and narrowed to two. The semi-finalists are county high school principal Josh Davis; an assistant principal in the adjoining Bristol, Tennessee Schools named Deidre Pendley; and Charles Carter, an employee of the Tennessee Department of Education from Morristown.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

