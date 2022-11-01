Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport property taxes due by Nov. 30 to avoid penalties
KINGSPORT — City property taxes for 2022 are now due. To avoid penalties, property owners need to pay taxes on or before Nov. 30, 2022.
Kingsport Times-News
Committee recommends Washington County commissioners reject bitcoin settlement
JONESBOROUGH — The Washington County Industrial, Commercial and Agricultural Committee has given a thumbs down to a final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. The committee voted on Thursday to recommend that county commissioners reject that agreement and proceed...
Proposed Bitcoin lawsuit settlement gets thumbs down at committee level
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Members of a Washington County committee want the full county commission to reject a proposed settlement agreement that would end the county’s lawsuit against BrightRidge and Bitcoin mine operator Red Dog Technologies. “I think it’s time we put this in the past so I’m going to make a recommendation that we […]
Kingsport Times-News
Engineering firm provides Hawkins County IDB with lot 17 report
SURGOINSVILLE — The engineering firm hired by the Hawkins County Industrial Board, Mattern and Craig, provided the board with a summary of all the work that has been done to lot 17 and what work needs to be completed. Lot 17 is an open space in the Phipps Bend...
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi BMA hosts public forum on budget inn rezoning
The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard from residents on the potential rezoning of the former Budget Inn property during a public forum on Thursday. The property is zoned R-1 low residential, but new property owner, Shawn Miller, is requesting it be rezoned R-2 medium residential in order to convert the property into apartments.
Kingsport Times-News
Sync Space on the verge of leveraging $4 million state grant
KINGSPORT — Sync Space, an organization set up to help drive and develop entrepreneurial investments in Kingsport, is asking the city for $125,000 in order to help leverage more money and assist with operations of its Innovation Village. Heath Guinn, president of Sync Space, outlined the proposal to the...
bristoltn.org
Public invited to help plan future of West State Street
Community members are invited to assist the City of Bristol Tennessee in redeveloping West State Street as a central corridor for commerce, tourism, and economic growth by offering their suggestions during a public session scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17. The Open House will be held from 6 to 7 p.m....
supertalk929.com
Mountain Home VA Center speeding up employment with ‘onboarding surge event’
The Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home and Johnson City will host an ‘Onboarding Surge Event’ on Nov. 15th that offers prospective workers an opportunity to complete all pre-employment actions in one day. Those chores include background checks, fingerprinting, and license verification. The event begins at 2...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
Kingsport Times-News
Register to ring offers easy signup for Salvation Army's Red Kettles
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport needs volunteers to help fill the air with the sounds of the season. The Red Kettle Campaign begins on Friday, Nov. 18, with three locations (Belk, Ben Franklin and Hobby Lobby) and revs up to full speed on Saturday, Nov. 19, with 15 kettle locations in the Kingsport service area, which includes Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee and Scott County in Virginia.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County concludes early voting with nearly 6,400 ballots cast
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Election Office reported receiving a total of 6,359 early votes in the November election. Voters were able to cast ballots at the election office in Rogersville or at the county’s satellite office in Church Hill. Voters could also mail their ballots.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City moves forward with dog park design process
Johnson City is one step closer to a new dog park after the City Commission on Thursday awarded design contracts for both the dog park and an adjoining bicycle pump track. In total, designing the two parks will cost the city $66,725 — $45,725 for the dog park and $21,000 for the pump track. American Ramp Company was selected to design the bike track, while Barge Design Solutions will design the dog park.
Kingsport Times-News
Impact of Angel Tree outlasts the gifts
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program changed Aaron Abram’s life. “I would probably still be in western Maryland, not doing a whole lot,” he said. “but because someone pulled my angel off the tree and got me a basketball, I’m where I am today.”
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Nov. 5-12)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
Parks and Rec to hold public forums on naming the entrance road to Winged Deer Park
Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold two public forums to consider names for the entrance road to the athletic complex expansion at Winged Deer Park. The forums will be held in the boardroom at the Administrative Office at Winged Deer Park, 4137 Bristol Highway, on Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 29 at noon.
wcyb.com
TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
Kingsport Times-News
Eligible Northeast students can receive childcare assistance
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has received $1.1 million in federal funding, allowing the college to continue assisting eligible students with childcare expenses. The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education to lessen education barriers and help parents...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City unveils historic marker commemorating local bluegrass record label
Johnson City — For East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Ted Olson, Friday was the culmination of years of work. It was 2016 when Olson and other researchers from ETSU began digging into the history of bluegrass record label Rich-R-Tone Records, which was founded in Johnson City in 1946 — the same year historians believe the first bluegrass records were recorded in Nashville. On Friday, Olson was on hand as Johnson City and ETSU unveiled a state historical marker commemorating Rich-R-Tone Records near Founders Park, close to where it once stood.
Kingsport Times-News
Norton's trail system is an ever-expanding work of art
NORTON — What happens when you put a fine arts major in charge of designing and constructing a trail system for mountain bikes?. You get a growing work of art with the power to soothe the soul, to unleash the adrenaline, and to serve as an economic engine.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan names three schools director semi-finalists; board chairman says drug-charged bus driver had clean background check, drug screen
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County has three director of schools semi-finalists, who are to be interviewed by month’s end and narrowed to two. The semi-finalists are county high school principal Josh Davis; an assistant principal in the adjoining Bristol, Tennessee Schools named Deidre Pendley; and Charles Carter, an employee of the Tennessee Department of Education from Morristown.
