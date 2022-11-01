ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

7-year-old boy writes sweet letter to foster pup's adopters: 'The best dog you could ask for'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 11, 2022. It has since been updated. When it came time to part with his foster puppy, Maggie, young Roman Duncan wanted to make sure her future forever family would know exactly how good a girl she is. The Louisiana boy—who recently turned 7—had formed a strong bond with the pit bull mix pup from North Shore Animal League America while his family fostered her over the holidays and into the new year. Rescued as a young puppy last year, Maggie had been placed in the care of the Duncan family as a foster because she was too young to be adopted at the time.
ohmymag.co.uk

Heartbreak as these unwanted old dogs were dumped in the shelter (VIDEO)

A moving video showing how two old rescue dogs, Jack and Maisie, found their forever home after a long wait in the shelter, has been shared online and immediately melted people’s hearts. Golden oldies. When Jack and Maisie were 14, they were heartlessly dumped at a rescue centre. This...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Napping Man Woken Up by Nosy Black Bear’s Paw

A man in Massachusetts got the shock of his life when a black bear approached him while he was taking a nap by the pool. The whole incident was caught on a Ring camera. The surveillance footage showed the black bear wondering into the backyard with a pool in Greenfield. The man was taking a nap on the sunlounger, completely unaware of the bear’s close proximity.
Newsweek

Rescue Dogs Look Unrecognizable After Devoted Woman Saves Their Lives

Life on an island isn't always breezy for a compassionate mom-of-two who devotes her life to saving stray dogs. Lauren Cabrera, 33, spends most of her time working as a telemedicine nurse, juggling family while rescuing dogs on the island of Guam. Her non-profit organization, The Boonie Flight Project, shares videos of the rescues and the adorable pups they find on TikTok.
a-z-animals.com

Golden Retriever Pillow Thief Gets Caught Red-Handed

We don’t know about you, but here at A to Z Animals, we think a happy puppy is simply one of the cutest things! While there are a plethora of breeds of canines, one of America’s favorites is the golden retriever. Often with flowing locks of creamy, golden...

