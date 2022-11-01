Read full article on original website
Precious Moment Senior Dog Still Clings to 'Safety' Toy Years After Rescue
A senior rescue dog's love for a toy he has kept for years has melted hearts online this week. It seems 13-year-old Maverick the dog has gained viral attention after his owners Jane and Luke Catania shared a video on TikTok, where it has received over 150,000 views. In the...
7-year-old boy writes sweet letter to foster pup's adopters: 'The best dog you could ask for'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 11, 2022. It has since been updated. When it came time to part with his foster puppy, Maggie, young Roman Duncan wanted to make sure her future forever family would know exactly how good a girl she is. The Louisiana boy—who recently turned 7—had formed a strong bond with the pit bull mix pup from North Shore Animal League America while his family fostered her over the holidays and into the new year. Rescued as a young puppy last year, Maggie had been placed in the care of the Duncan family as a foster because she was too young to be adopted at the time.
lovemeow.com
Cat Found Living Under Shopping Carts with Two Kittens, They Decide to Trust After 24 Hours Indoors
A cat was found living under shopping carts with her two kittens. They decided to trust after 24 hours indoors. When Sparkle Cat Rescue was notified about a stray cat nursing two kittens at a Walmart, their volunteers sprang into action. The trio were found hunkering down under a packed row of shopping carts.
ohmymag.co.uk
Heartbreak as these unwanted old dogs were dumped in the shelter (VIDEO)
A moving video showing how two old rescue dogs, Jack and Maisie, found their forever home after a long wait in the shelter, has been shared online and immediately melted people’s hearts. Golden oldies. When Jack and Maisie were 14, they were heartlessly dumped at a rescue centre. This...
WATCH: Napping Man Woken Up by Nosy Black Bear’s Paw
A man in Massachusetts got the shock of his life when a black bear approached him while he was taking a nap by the pool. The whole incident was caught on a Ring camera. The surveillance footage showed the black bear wondering into the backyard with a pool in Greenfield. The man was taking a nap on the sunlounger, completely unaware of the bear’s close proximity.
Indiana Shelter Rescues Dog from Death Row – Now He Needs a Forever Home
Our Pet of the Wee, DERBY, is smiling because he's happy to be alive, and he's patiently waiting to be adopted from It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. DERBY was rescued from death row at a shelter in Texas. He...
Couple Rescues Over 13,000 Dogs and Gives Pets 'Lifetime Promise' that They'll Never Be Unhappy
Ron Danta and Danny Robertshaw have devoted their lives to dogs. Based in South Carolina, the couple first connected over a shared love of animals. Danta and Robertshaw, equestrian trainers by trade, met at a horse show and tell PEOPLE that when they first got to know each other, "there was a gradual awareness that we had a lot in common when it came to feelings for animals."
Rescue Dog's Adorable Reaction to Her Very First Bed Warms Viewers' Hearts
A woman shared heartwarming footage of her rescue pup's reaction to receiving her first bed after being rehomed several times. Anita Myatt posted the video on TikTok where it received more than 6.1 million views and 14,200 comments. The video can be found here. Preparing to Adopt. A spokesperson for...
lovemeow.com
Kittens Turn into Cutest Kitty Choir and Befriend a Dog After Arriving at a Home for Better Life
These kittens turned into the cutest kitty choir and befriended a dog after arriving at a home for a better life. Two litters of kittens were transferred from a shelter in West Virginia to Animal Welfare League of Arlington, needing foster care. Asa, a volunteer of the rescue, opened her...
Pebbles the oldest living dog dies just months before her 23rd birthday
A four-pound Toy Fox Terrier who was named the oldest living dog this year has sadly passed away. Pebbles, who was just five months short of her 23rd birthday, “peacefully passed away from natural causes at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, with her owners Bobby and Julie Gregory by her side”, according to Guinness World Records.
Rescue Dogs Look Unrecognizable After Devoted Woman Saves Their Lives
Life on an island isn't always breezy for a compassionate mom-of-two who devotes her life to saving stray dogs. Lauren Cabrera, 33, spends most of her time working as a telemedicine nurse, juggling family while rescuing dogs on the island of Guam. Her non-profit organization, The Boonie Flight Project, shares videos of the rescues and the adorable pups they find on TikTok.
a-z-animals.com
Golden Retriever Pillow Thief Gets Caught Red-Handed
We don’t know about you, but here at A to Z Animals, we think a happy puppy is simply one of the cutest things! While there are a plethora of breeds of canines, one of America’s favorites is the golden retriever. Often with flowing locks of creamy, golden...
