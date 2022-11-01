SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking the right lane of Westbound I-90 at the Lincoln Street Exit has been cleared. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. WSDOT also said just as this collision cleared, another one directly across on EB I-90 was blocking the right lane near the Division Street/US 2 Exit. That crash has also...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO