Kootenai County, ID

lynda thompson
2d ago

corckhill Zimmerman and broschet are lying about the true facts of the past 2 years..get a copy of the people's pen if you want the true story..Greg Mckenzie has a complete article that tells the truth. in order of occurrence.

lynda thompson
2d ago

yes..trouble caused by woke democrats..please vote for Hartman Sheridan and Waggoner if you care about north idaho college..

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: Election security in Kootenai County strong despite uncertainty

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Voters in Idaho and Washington have eight days left to cast their vote in the Mid-term Elections. Despite many questioning election security, the current process of counting ballots is extremely complex, and very safe. “Typically, one day before the election, at the Clerk’s request, we’ll conduct what’s known as a logic and accuracy test,” said Chris...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

North Idaho College to mull plans for Military Drive homes

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College may soon explore long-term plans for what to do with the residential properties it owns along Military Drive, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The college has long endeavored to buy properties that are contiguous or within the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: New $42K camera system to monitor Spokane County Elections Office

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Elections Office is now equipped with new security surveillance cameras to ensure your vote is secure. The surveillance system comes from the Help America Vote Act, which awarded nearly $400,000 to Spokane County. The cameras at the Elections Office cost around $42,000. The cameras are motion-detecting and record, not streaming. The cameras will not...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Sandpoint Idaho

Many of us here are foodies, so naturally, we’re always on the hunt to eat at the most popular spots anytime we travel somewhere new. So, if you’re planning a trip to Sandpoint, Idaho, or simply looking for a new restaurant, you’ve come to the right place!
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Twin Lakes Channel to get sediment removed

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Sediment is being removed from the channel between Upper and Lower Twin Lakes to improve water quality for wildlife, boaters and the overall community, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Twin Lakes Improvement Association, a nonprofit formed in 1956 to improve and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Visit Idaho’s Most Haunted Restaurant… If You Dare

Idaho is full of incredible history and historic buildings. One is an old saloon. In fact it is Idaho's first saloon and the oldest still in operation. Due to the over 110 year history, this saloon has some wild stories and some spirits that are still hanging out and causing a ruckus.
IDAHO STATE
Shoshone News Press

VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday

A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Browns Park in Spokane Valley vandalized overnight

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people who vandalized Browns Park Sunday night. On Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies received reports of four to five men trying to break into a bathroom at the park by using a 2 x 4 to break the lock. Police say a second caller told...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

16-year-old accused of stabbing teenage boy in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy is accused of stabbing another teenage boy near the Spokane River. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was with the victim during the stabbing on East Indiana near the Centennial Trail. Detectives say the suspect attacked the victim from behind and wouldn’t call 911 until the victim “promised he wouldn’t snitch,”...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Safety holds lifted at Lakeland schools, suspect in nearby family dispute arrested

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Safety holds have been lifted at Spirit Lake Elementary, Timberlake Middle School and Timberlake High School. The schools went into safety holds early Monday morning as police looked for an armed teenager in the area. Spirit Lake Police said the teen was wanted in connection to a family dispute that happened at a home nearby and...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash at right lane of WB I-90 at Lincoln Exit cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking the right lane of Westbound I-90 at the Lincoln Street Exit has been cleared. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. WSDOT also said just as this collision cleared,  another one directly across on EB I-90 was blocking the right lane near the Division Street/US 2 Exit. That crash has also...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No, the U.S. will not run out of diesel fuel in 25 days

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a rumor that’s gained traction through Twitter and other social media outlets, many people are under the impression the United States is battling a diesel fuel shortage. More specifically, voices like Tucker Carlson are spreading information that the United States will run out of diesel fuel in 25 days. That is not true. The United States...
SPOKANE, WA

