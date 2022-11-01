Read full article on original website
lynda thompson
2d ago
corckhill Zimmerman and broschet are lying about the true facts of the past 2 years..get a copy of the people's pen if you want the true story..Greg Mckenzie has a complete article that tells the truth. in order of occurrence.
Reply
3
lynda thompson
2d ago
yes..trouble caused by woke democrats..please vote for Hartman Sheridan and Waggoner if you care about north idaho college..
Reply
4
Related
idahoednews.org
Trustees to consider facilities funding, vouchers and other issues at annual convention
School board trustees would like to see higher wages for classified staff and more state funding for new school buildings, according to resolutions proposed for the Idaho School Boards Association’s annual convention. Around 600 trustees and their administrators from across the state will gather in Coeur d’Alene next week...
#4ThePeople: Election security in Kootenai County strong despite uncertainty
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Voters in Idaho and Washington have eight days left to cast their vote in the Mid-term Elections. Despite many questioning election security, the current process of counting ballots is extremely complex, and very safe. “Typically, one day before the election, at the Clerk’s request, we’ll conduct what’s known as a logic and accuracy test,” said Chris...
North Idaho College to mull plans for Military Drive homes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College may soon explore long-term plans for what to do with the residential properties it owns along Military Drive, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The college has long endeavored to buy properties that are contiguous or within the...
‘I kept reoffending’: why unhoused people are choosing to go to jail￼
People on the street who are resistant to shelters face a cruel choice: living rough in the cold or spending time behind bars. Chris Carver waits in the courtroom for two hours before his name is called. Spokane Municipal Judge Mary Logan tells him to stand: “We’re dealing with your case now.”
#4ThePeople: New $42K camera system to monitor Spokane County Elections Office
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Elections Office is now equipped with new security surveillance cameras to ensure your vote is secure. The surveillance system comes from the Help America Vote Act, which awarded nearly $400,000 to Spokane County. The cameras at the Elections Office cost around $42,000. The cameras are motion-detecting and record, not streaming. The cameras will not...
Federal lawsuit looks to protect constitutional rights of people living at I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new lawsuit surrounding the homeless camp near I-90 has emerged, and one of the attorneys listed in the complaint said it's meant to take arresting camp residents off the table. "We are filing this complaint to say keep doing what you're doing as for as...
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho Transportation Department proposes major I-90 construction project due to influx of people
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – As the influx of new residents continues in our region, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is planning some upgrades to major roadways, including I-90. ITD is proposing two options to the public that would cost millions of dollars. “I-90 is used by so many...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Sandpoint Idaho
Many of us here are foodies, so naturally, we’re always on the hunt to eat at the most popular spots anytime we travel somewhere new. So, if you’re planning a trip to Sandpoint, Idaho, or simply looking for a new restaurant, you’ve come to the right place!
Twin Lakes Channel to get sediment removed
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Sediment is being removed from the channel between Upper and Lower Twin Lakes to improve water quality for wildlife, boaters and the overall community, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Twin Lakes Improvement Association, a nonprofit formed in 1956 to improve and...
inlander.com
Local planners aim to transform Spokane's busiest road — and maybe even save it
When Assistant City Prosecutor Michael Vander Giessen was an 18-year-old college student at Whitworth University, the new Spokanite made a classic boneheaded out-of-towner mistake: He tried to bike on Division. It didn't go well. He survived the route from Whitworth south to the old Costco near the intersection of Cascade...
Visit Idaho’s Most Haunted Restaurant… If You Dare
Idaho is full of incredible history and historic buildings. One is an old saloon. In fact it is Idaho's first saloon and the oldest still in operation. Due to the over 110 year history, this saloon has some wild stories and some spirits that are still hanging out and causing a ruckus.
Shoshone News Press
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
Browns Park in Spokane Valley vandalized overnight
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people who vandalized Browns Park Sunday night. On Sunday at around 7:10 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies received reports of four to five men trying to break into a bathroom at the park by using a 2 x 4 to break the lock. Police say a second caller told...
16-year-old accused of stabbing teenage boy in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy is accused of stabbing another teenage boy near the Spokane River. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was with the victim during the stabbing on East Indiana near the Centennial Trail. Detectives say the suspect attacked the victim from behind and wouldn’t call 911 until the victim “promised he wouldn’t snitch,”...
Safety holds lifted at Lakeland schools, suspect in nearby family dispute arrested
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Safety holds have been lifted at Spirit Lake Elementary, Timberlake Middle School and Timberlake High School. The schools went into safety holds early Monday morning as police looked for an armed teenager in the area. Spirit Lake Police said the teen was wanted in connection to a family dispute that happened at a home nearby and...
Crash at right lane of WB I-90 at Lincoln Exit cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking the right lane of Westbound I-90 at the Lincoln Street Exit has been cleared. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. WSDOT also said just as this collision cleared, another one directly across on EB I-90 was blocking the right lane near the Division Street/US 2 Exit. That crash has also...
No, the U.S. will not run out of diesel fuel in 25 days
SPOKANE, Wash. — In a rumor that’s gained traction through Twitter and other social media outlets, many people are under the impression the United States is battling a diesel fuel shortage. More specifically, voices like Tucker Carlson are spreading information that the United States will run out of diesel fuel in 25 days. That is not true. The United States...
Time is running out for you to enjoy Spokane’s signature golf courses
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you want to tee off anytime soon, you better hit the course before the season ends! The Indian Canyon Golf Course in the Sunset Hill neighborhood is already closed for the season, but many other courses are still open this week. The last day for play at the Downriver and Esmerelda Golf Courses will be November...
‘Just more brazen’: Neighbor frustrated with property crime as police struggle with resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — A neighbor is taking new measures to secure her property as Spokane Police struggle with resources to address property crime. A local senior is now adding more lights in and around her home and in a back alley to try and secure it after getting fed up with property crime. “Make it more than just a little...
Spokane couple arrested for shoplifting around $2,000 worth of retail items
SPOKANE, Wash – Spokane Police say 32-year-old Marlene Pfeiffer and 40-year-old Stephen Brown stole thousands of dollars from a business in the 9600 block of north Newport Highway last night. Officers say the couple stole around $2,000 in retail items It all started when Spokane Police received a call at 9:00 pm on Wednesday. An officer responded at 9:15 pm,...
Comments / 4