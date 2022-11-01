ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Donald Driver shares ownership of Cousins Subs stores in Northeast Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs is partnering with former Green Bay Packers player Donald Driver to share ownership of six sandwich shops in Northeast Wisconsin. Cousins Subs, which is family-owned, expressed its excitement over the collaboration, citing Driver’s sincerity and drive to help others as a big reason...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Evers, Michels campaign around Northeast Wisconsin

Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian. Police hope the public can help identify the make, model and color of the car -- information that could help lead to the driver. Police say intersection of fatal crash has history of speeding.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Girls encouraged to join Fox Valley STEM programs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local organizations across the Fox Cities are encouraging young girls to join their communities’ STEM programs. A “Smart Girls Rock” event was held in Greenville, hosted by the Fox Cities Chamber and Walbec Group. Around 100 high school girls got to take...
GREENVILLE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Orphan plants we need

Girls in the Fox Cities are encouraged to take part in STEM programs.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay schools ask voters for $92 million

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Midterm elections are less than a week away, and your local school may be a part of it. Green Bay school leaders are asking voters to approve a referendum and explaining why it would benefit students. “You can see this crack running... all the way...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: Quite a mix of live performances

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. One area production was postponed and rescheduled for this week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Catholic Charities announces $10K grant for bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay has received a $10,000 grant to help victims of the bonfire explosion in Shawano County. Many of the victims are current or former students at Pulaski High School. They were celebrating homecoming Oct. 14 when someone put an accelerant on the fire and it exploded. Several people suffered serious burns and continue to recover at the hospital.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Smart Girls Rock

Smart Girls Rock
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay City Clerk acts on poll watchers lawsuit

Brad talks about rare, native plants that could help solve world hunger. Note: Director Charles Franklin misspoke on some poll numbers during our live interview. The graphics show the correct numbers. A 17-year-old boy died in the high-speed crash. A judge granted
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: New Franken man’s ultimate beer can collection

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many people have a hobby, and for some it’s discovered later in life. A Brown County man was 65-years-old when he started collecting beer cans 25 years ago, and he hasn’t stopped. This week in Small Towns, we travel to New Franken to...
NEW FRANKEN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Michels brings campaign to Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - In the race for governor, both candidates were on the road making stops on their statewide bus tours. Democratic incumbent Tony Evers was in western Wisconsin and Republican challenger Tim Michels is headed for Marinette. Michels pulled in to the Ironworks Tap and Grill as part...
MARINETTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Profile of Tim Michels

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Dr. Rai discusses threat of "tripledemic"

The record high in Green Bay for both Wednesday & Thursday (Nov. 2nd & 3rd) is 72 degrees. Both Michels and Evers are logging a ton of miles on their campaign buses. The Green Bay girl is charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide as the mother of one of her passengers plans for his funeral.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Spookiest house in Green Bay returns for Halloween

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One household in Green Bay takes Halloween to the next level. Tim Janowski said Halloween is his favorite holiday and his yard decorations certainly back up that assertion. From a talking witch to gravestones, to a fountain filled with fake blood, to a giant spider on the side of the […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: “Here we go again”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Quickly, Brad Spakowitz responds to inquiries about yesterday’s report on orphan crops -- specifically, ground cherries. And then, “Here we go again.” More space junk from China is falling to Earth Saturday. Where could it land? Brad shows you the map of possible crash sites.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Memorial honors victim of Green Bay hit-and-run crash

New record highs may be established Wednesday and Thursday. School buses targeted again for catalytic converter theft. Catalytic converter thefts are up 400% in 3 years, according to State Farm. What can fleets -- and you -- do?. Your Voice, Your Vote: Tony Evers. Democratic Gov.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bathroom fire at De Pere apartment causes estimated $10k in damages

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning fire at an apartment in De Pere. The De Pere Fire/Rescue Department released information about an apartment fire that happened on the 1000 block of Coral Street. On November 1, around 9 a.m. crews were sent to the residence for a reported fire.
DE PERE, WI

