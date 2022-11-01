ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Possible Highlands interchange making progress

By Dan Mayeres
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSjcz_0iv15Dgd00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s been some progress made on the second interchange proposal at the Highlands.

Ohio County Commission President Randy Wharton gave that update while speaking to the Rotary Club of Wheeling.

Wharton said the commissioners recently met with the Department of Highways to get a more clear picture of the project.

Once completed, the interchange would run from near the Highlands Sports Complex to Middle Creek Road. Wharton said it would have to include a five lane bridge and could possibly open up some property for industrial development .

There are some grant monies that we can get and there is a little bit of work work that we can do on the front end to try to put that thing in front of the people that are going to make decisions about funding.

Randy Wharton, Ohio County Commission President

This is the first time since the pandemic that Wharton had the opportunity to address the rotary club.

He also provided an overview of the newly formed Growth Retention Team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

16th St. in Wheeling closing beginning next week

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of 16th Street in Wheeling, between Main Street and Market Street, will be closed from Monday, November 7 through Monday, November 28. 16th Street will remain closed during this period with the exceptions of November 18 and November 24 to November 27. This...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Yellow school bus rides green at Ohio County Schools

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Gazing out the window, the smell of diesel exhaust and the brakes creaking with every stop. Just about everyone who’s commuted to school knows what it’s like to ride a school bus…but a company called GreenPower is ready to rethink that rite of passage in West Virginia. Their new electric school […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Demolition set to begin for park in Wheeling

Demolition is set to begin for a park in Wheeling. Demolition at the Edgington Lane Park in the City’s Woodsdale neighborhood is slated to begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 in preparation for the playground revitalization project. Wheeling says the playground rehabilitation will increase the safety, quality and attractiveness of the park and playground amenities.  Mulch will […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Route 250 in Bridgeport closed due to water break

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — Route 250 in Bridgeport is closed as of Thursday evening due to a water break. Police are on scene. There is no update on when the road will reopen. Road crews are working to reopen one lane of the road. They will be working through...
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTRF

Part of I-70 through Wheeling closed tonight, Thursday night

WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that I-70 eastbound will be closed between Exit 1A (Main St. / Downtown) and Exit 2A (Oglebay Park) on Wednesday night, November 2, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Through traffic will follow a posted detour along Route 40.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County Committee on Aging unveils new hot cold truck

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Brooke County Committee on Aging attended the commission meeting today to unveil their new meal delivery truck for the Brooke Hancock Nutrition Program. Brooke and Hancock Commission contributed $20,000 each and Delegate Phil Diserio contributed $12,000 for the new hot cold truck. Commission President A. J. Thomas says they were […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Thursday

The Governor of West Virginia will be in Wheeling on Thursday.  Gov. Justice will give an address from West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling, the site of the first West Virginia Constitutional Convention and the first and second Wheeling Convention. The Governor will discuss his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Wetzel County BOE calls for special session

UPDATE: Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells released the following statement to 7News. “Last evening, the Board met in executive session with members of the administration to review a recent event involving several students at a New Martinsville-area school. That event became the subject of numerous social media posts over the past week. The Board took no action and did not deliberate towards any decision relating to those events. The meeting was purely informational. Under 20 U.S.C. 1232g, the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and West Virginia Board of Education Policy 4350, the Board and the administration are prohibited by law from making any public statements about the students involved or any personally-identifiable information about those students. As superintendent, I can assure the public that both state and local policies were followed in investigating and processing this matter. As always, the administration and the Board remain focused on the task of providing a safe and supportive school environment for every student, every day.”
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man killed in crash in Ohio on State Route 7

The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Patrol says a West Virginia man was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning. The crash happened near Lower Newport on State Route 7 in Ohio. The driver Mark Doyle, 67, of Parkersburg, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry south on Ohio 7 that went left of center […]
DENNISON, OH
WDTV

WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

71K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy