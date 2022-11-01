ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FOX Sports

Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
BUFFALO, NY
MassLive.com

Red Sox’s Enmanuel Valdez (Christian Vázquez trade) must be added to roster to prevent free agency

Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez, who Boston acquired from the Houston Astros in the Christian Vázquez trade, is eligible to become a minor league free agent this offseason. But the Red Sox can block the 23-year-old second baseman from reaching free agency by adding him to the 40-man roster within five days following the end of the World Series. Valdez is the top prospect Boston acquired in the Vázquez trade and Baseball America ranks him the No. 16 prospect in the organization. And so he’s likely to be added to the roster.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Adding Ime Udoka to Kyrie Irving takes loathsome Nets to new low | Matt Vautour

Just when it looked like the Nets couldn’t get any less likable, they figured out a way to be even more repugnant. It wasn’t enough that Brooklyn ownership gave a weak condemnation and no discipline to Kyrie Irving after he promoted an antisemitic movie. Nope. After alienating Jews and anyone who doesn’t like bigotry earlier this week, the Nets decided to hire Ime Udoka. Of all the coaches they could have chosen after scapegoat-firing Steve Nash, they’re hiring a guy who was barely a month into his Celtics suspension for his mistreatment of women in the workplace. That’s a historically bad week even by the Nets’ standards.
BROOKLYN, NY
markerzone.com

BRUINS, PENGUINS UNVEIL LOGOS FOR 2023 WINTER CLASSIC

On Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins faced off with two months to go until the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The two teams took this opportunity to unveil their logos for the event, which will be held on January 2nd, rather than January 1st this season, likely to avoid losing viewership due to NFL being played on the Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MassLive.com

Bruins D Derek Forbort to miss 4-6 weeks after finger surgery

The Bruins continue to lose key players to injury. Defenseman Derek Forbort, who left Tuesday’s win over the Penguins with an apparent hand injury, won’t be back soon. The Bruins announced Thursday that Forbort underwent surgery on his right middle finger on Thursday and provided this update:. “On...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Bruins look to continue hot start vs. Rangers at MSG

Boston Bruins (9-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (6-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers come into a matchup against the Boston Bruins as winners of three straight games. New York is 6-3-2 overall and 3-1-2 in home games. The Rangers...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics will not seek trade compensation from Nets for Ime Udoka hire (report)

Ime Udoka is set to become the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after the team parted ways with Steve Nash. Udoka is currently under contract for the next several seasons with the Celtics, giving them the ability to hold onto the suspended head coach until his deal expires. However, a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report indicates the Celtics will not seek compensation from their division rivals if Udoka reaches a deal with the Nets.
BOSTON, MA
alaskasportsreport.com

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage week-to-week with knee injury

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage, a model of durability dating back to his junior hockey days, on Thursday was termed “week-to-week” by Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery after suffering an apparent injury to his left knee in a goal-mouth collision Tuesday night. Montgomery, speaking in New...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

World Series Game 5: Start time, TV, how to watch Phillies vs. Astros for free Thursday

The 2022 World Series continues Thursday night as the Phillies host the Astros in Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park. The series is tied 2-2 after the Astros pitchers Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined to no-hit the Phillies in Game 4 on Wednesday. It was the second no-hitter in postseason history and former Red Sox Christian Vázquez caught it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MassLive.com

Ex-Celtics guard Matt Ryan hits buzzer-beating 3-pointer for Lakers vs. Pelicans

Former Celtics guard and fan favorite Matt Ryan keeps adding to his NBA story — and this time, put another buzzer-beater to the highlight reel. With the Lakers down three points with 1.3 seconds left in Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans, Ryan nailed a buzzer-beating, corner 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. Los Angeles went on to beat the Pelicans in overtime 120-117 after Ryan’s huge shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Flyers travel to Toronto in second game of back-to-back

Coming off a shutout loss in overtime to the New York Rangers, the Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) continue on the road to the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2.) The Maple Leafs currently ride a four-game losing streak. Seventh in the Atlantic Division, they’re off to another underwhelming start. Tonight will be critical for Toronto, hoping to turn their fortune around versus the Flyers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
