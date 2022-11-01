Just when it looked like the Nets couldn’t get any less likable, they figured out a way to be even more repugnant. It wasn’t enough that Brooklyn ownership gave a weak condemnation and no discipline to Kyrie Irving after he promoted an antisemitic movie. Nope. After alienating Jews and anyone who doesn’t like bigotry earlier this week, the Nets decided to hire Ime Udoka. Of all the coaches they could have chosen after scapegoat-firing Steve Nash, they’re hiring a guy who was barely a month into his Celtics suspension for his mistreatment of women in the workplace. That’s a historically bad week even by the Nets’ standards.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO