One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Cavs 114-113 in another overtime thriller
The Celtics played their second straight overtime thriller against the Cavaliers in the past week but Boston came up short once again as the Cavs held on for a 114-113 win after Jaylen Brown missed a potential game-winner as time expired. The overtime loss spoiled a sensational final 10 seconds...
Hampus Lindholm’s OT goal caps Bruins wild comeback win over Penguins
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
David Pastrnak, Bruins stay hot, pull away from Rangers, 5-2
NEW YORK (AP) — Trent Frederic and Jake DeBrusk scored third-period goals and Linus Ullmark made 18 saves as the streaking Boston Bruins won their seventh straight game Thursday night with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers. Frederic’s second goal of the season at 6:04 put the...
Red Sox’s Enmanuel Valdez (Christian Vázquez trade) must be added to roster to prevent free agency
Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez, who Boston acquired from the Houston Astros in the Christian Vázquez trade, is eligible to become a minor league free agent this offseason. But the Red Sox can block the 23-year-old second baseman from reaching free agency by adding him to the 40-man roster within five days following the end of the World Series. Valdez is the top prospect Boston acquired in the Vázquez trade and Baseball America ranks him the No. 16 prospect in the organization. And so he’s likely to be added to the roster.
Should Celtics allow Ime Udoka to become Nets head coach after Steve Nash exit?
Just over one year ago, the Celtics hired away Ime Udoka from his assistant job with the Brooklyn Nets to take over as head coach over the Celtics. Now, Udoka looks poised to be a top contender for the open Nets job after the team parted ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday.
Charles Barkley: NBA should suspend ‘Idiot’ Kyrie Irving for antisemitic ‘insult’
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says the NBA missed their chance to make an example of Kyrie Irving following the Brooklyn Nets star’s recent controversial social media posts and comments. The TNT analyst called Irving an “idiot” during Tuesday night’s NBA coverage, saying that the NBA should have suspended...
Adding Ime Udoka to Kyrie Irving takes loathsome Nets to new low | Matt Vautour
Just when it looked like the Nets couldn’t get any less likable, they figured out a way to be even more repugnant. It wasn’t enough that Brooklyn ownership gave a weak condemnation and no discipline to Kyrie Irving after he promoted an antisemitic movie. Nope. After alienating Jews and anyone who doesn’t like bigotry earlier this week, the Nets decided to hire Ime Udoka. Of all the coaches they could have chosen after scapegoat-firing Steve Nash, they’re hiring a guy who was barely a month into his Celtics suspension for his mistreatment of women in the workplace. That’s a historically bad week even by the Nets’ standards.
BRUINS, PENGUINS UNVEIL LOGOS FOR 2023 WINTER CLASSIC
On Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins faced off with two months to go until the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The two teams took this opportunity to unveil their logos for the event, which will be held on January 2nd, rather than January 1st this season, likely to avoid losing viewership due to NFL being played on the Sunday.
Bruins D Derek Forbort to miss 4-6 weeks after finger surgery
The Bruins continue to lose key players to injury. Defenseman Derek Forbort, who left Tuesday’s win over the Penguins with an apparent hand injury, won’t be back soon. The Bruins announced Thursday that Forbort underwent surgery on his right middle finger on Thursday and provided this update:. “On...
Bruins look to continue hot start vs. Rangers at MSG
Boston Bruins (9-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (6-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers come into a matchup against the Boston Bruins as winners of three straight games. New York is 6-3-2 overall and 3-1-2 in home games. The Rangers...
Thunderbirds look to keep rolling with pair of weekend games at MassMutual Center
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (4-3-0-1) look to continue building on their five-game point streak as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack (2-2-1-1) on Friday night and the Providence Bruins (5-1-1-1) on Saturday night inside the MassMutual Center. Both games will feature a 7:05 p.m. puck drop inside the Thunderdome.
Celtics will not seek trade compensation from Nets for Ime Udoka hire (report)
Ime Udoka is set to become the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after the team parted ways with Steve Nash. Udoka is currently under contract for the next several seasons with the Celtics, giving them the ability to hold onto the suspended head coach until his deal expires. However, a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report indicates the Celtics will not seek compensation from their division rivals if Udoka reaches a deal with the Nets.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay
Kyrie Irving will be suspended at least five games without pay, the Nets announced late Thursday, after he’s been in the news for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. Irving met the media earlier Thursday, where he didn’t explicitly apologize. Irving said he would take responsibility for...
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage week-to-week with knee injury
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage, a model of durability dating back to his junior hockey days, on Thursday was termed “week-to-week” by Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery after suffering an apparent injury to his left knee in a goal-mouth collision Tuesday night. Montgomery, speaking in New...
DraftKings promo code unlocks bet $5, win $200 bonus for Eagles-Texans
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings promo code offer, which prospective bettors can activate here, delivers an epic bonus from a minuscule Thursday Night Football wager.
World Series Game 5: Start time, TV, how to watch Phillies vs. Astros for free Thursday
The 2022 World Series continues Thursday night as the Phillies host the Astros in Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park. The series is tied 2-2 after the Astros pitchers Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined to no-hit the Phillies in Game 4 on Wednesday. It was the second no-hitter in postseason history and former Red Sox Christian Vázquez caught it.
Marcus Smart unhappy Celtics will lose Ime Udoka to Nets: ‘We wish he was here’
Marcus Smart was one of several Celtics players who were confused by the fact Ime Udoka was suspended indefinitely days before training camp began last month since there was a lack of information the team was revealing about the situation to the players. With Udoka poised to join the Brooklyn...
Ex-Celtics guard Matt Ryan hits buzzer-beating 3-pointer for Lakers vs. Pelicans
Former Celtics guard and fan favorite Matt Ryan keeps adding to his NBA story — and this time, put another buzzer-beater to the highlight reel. With the Lakers down three points with 1.3 seconds left in Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans, Ryan nailed a buzzer-beating, corner 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. Los Angeles went on to beat the Pelicans in overtime 120-117 after Ryan’s huge shot.
Flyers travel to Toronto in second game of back-to-back
Coming off a shutout loss in overtime to the New York Rangers, the Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) continue on the road to the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2.) The Maple Leafs currently ride a four-game losing streak. Seventh in the Atlantic Division, they’re off to another underwhelming start. Tonight will be critical for Toronto, hoping to turn their fortune around versus the Flyers.
