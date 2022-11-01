‘Grinch’, ‘Wonderful Life’ and Dolly Parton movies among NBC’s 2022 holiday specials lineup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC is helping viewers celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with more holiday broadcasts, classic specials and encore presentations for 2022.

This year’s holiday-specific programming will kick off on Thanksgiving Day. The 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will start at 9 a.m., followed by “The National Dog Show,” at noon. NBC is also bringing back musical specials from Michael Bublé, on Nov. 29, and Kelly Clarkson on Nov. 30.

Three heartwarming TV movies from beloved entertainer and music icon Dolly Parton are scheduled as well:

New for 2022 will be “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” premiering on Dec. 1, followed by “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle Of Love,” on Dec. 23, and the original “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” on Dec. 26.

The newest Grinch film, 2018’s “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” will air on Dec. 20, followed by the 1966 classic animated TV special “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” on Dec. 23.

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring James Stewart, Donna Reed, and Lionel Barrymore will once again air on Christmas Eve.

Following Christmas, Milly Cyrus will ring in the new year for a second time with “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on Dec. 31. On Jan. 2, NBC will broadcast the Rose Parade live from Pasadena, California.

NBC is also offering encore presentations of animated family movies, Saturday Night Live specials and more. See the complete list below.

2022 NBC Holiday programming list

Saturday, November 19

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. MOVIE: TROLLS

Wednesday, November 23

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. COUNTDOWN TO MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

9 p.m. – 11 p.m. SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE THANKSGIVING SPECIAL

Thursday, November 24

9 a.m. – noon THE 96th ANNUAL MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

Noon – 2 p.m. THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA

Tuesday, November 29

9 p.m. – 10 p.m. MICHAEL BUBLÉ’S CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY

Wednesday, November 30

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. 90th ANNUAL CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER

10 p.m. – 11 p.m. KELLY CLARKSON PRESENTS: WHEN CHRISTMAS COMES AROUND

Thursday, December 1

DOLLY PARTON’S MOUNTAIN MAGIC CHRISTMAS

Wednesday, December 14

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Monday, December 19

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. MOVIE: SHREK 2

10 p.m. – 11 p.m. THE WALL

Tuesday, December 20

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. MOVIE: ILLUMINATION PRESENTS: DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (2018)

Thursday, December 22

9 p.m. – 11 p.m. A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Friday, December 23

8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (1966)

8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. 5 MORE SLEEPS ‘TIL CHRISTMAS

9 p.m. – 11 p.m. DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS OF MANY COLORS: CIRCLE OF LOVE

Saturday, December 24

8 a.m. – 11 p.m. MOVIE: IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Monday, December 26

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. DOLLY PARTON’S COAT OF MANY COLORS

Saturday, December 31

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. A TOAST TO 2022!

10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

January 2

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. THE ROSE PARADE

