Cardinals make no moves at NFL trade deadline

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon with several moves across the league. Pass rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, receiver Chase Claypool, running backs Chase Edmonds and Jeff Wilson and receiver Calvin Ridley were some of the more notable players to get moved before the deadline.

As for the Arizona Cardinals, they made no moves. The trade deadline passed without the Cardinals acquiring or sending away any players, and they were part of no reports or rumors leading up to the trade deadline.

One could argue that they should have been active players in acquiring either an impact pass rusher off the edge or a proven interior defensive lineman.

However, they made their deals below.

They acquired receiver Robbie Anderson two weeks ago after Marquise Brown injured his foot and would miss several weeks.

Essentially, the team believes that it is talented enough as constructed to achieve their goals, or it could be that they don’t believe any one player was worth the cost to make them marginally better.

They chose to be active before the deadline, not at the deadline.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red.

Latest show:

