Nashwauk, MN

Spartans are focusing on Polar Bears in 7A semifinals

By By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

NASHWAUK—When the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team left practice Monday, they went and set up a haunted house for Halloween.

That was just a little diversion for what’s coming next, a match up with Floodwood in the Section 7A semifinals, beginning at 5:15 p.m. today at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.

Once the Spartans hit the court against the Polar Bears, that night will be long gone, and they will focus on one thing—trying to make it into the 7A finals.

What that did show is that even though Nashwauk-Keewatin is in one of the biggest matches of the 2022 season, they’re not consumed by the enormity of the situation, which is putting the Spartans two games away from the state tournament.

“They’re handling it well,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Jessica Noonan said. “They were excited to get out of practice and putting on that haunted house, but they’ve been good.

“They have good attitudes about being out there. They’re ready to play. They’re not nervous. We’ve seen Floodwood before, so we know what to expect. You can feel the excitement on and off the gym floor. We’re confident in our ability and skills. We’ll be ready to play today.”

The Polar Bears did sweep the Spartans in that only meeting of the season, but the scores were close, which gives Nashwauk-Keewatin some reason for optimism over the No. 1 seeded team from the south.

“They do have several solid hitters, a solid setter and smart players,” Noonan said. “They place the ball well, and they serve the ball well.

“We need to stay consistent the entire night. We have to make sure we’re passing well, serve receiving and we have to keep our communication high among the players on the court. We have to take away some angles, get low and get ready to cover.”

Offensively, the Spartans can’t get tentative at the net. Anytime a kill attempt can go down, Nashwauk-Keewatin has to take advantage of it.

“We have to be tough at the net,” Noonan said.

According to Noonan, the feeling in the air around school and the community has been palpable.

“They’re excited,” she said. “The buzz around the school the last few days, between the fans as well as the players, they’re excited as well.”

Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
