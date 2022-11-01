ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders to keep Jackson State players in hotel in Houston after Takeoff's death

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
Deion Sanders is locking his team down.

The Jackson State head coach said on Tuesday that his players won’t be allowed to leave their hotel this weekend in Houston — where they’ll take on Texas State — after rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in the city.

Takeoff, who was one-third of the group Migos, was killed at a bowling alley on Tuesday morning. He was 28.

"I'm just sick and tired of the consistency of people that are influential to you are leaving us consistently, that's our rappers," Sanders . "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston, where we're going. So that eliminates all of ya'll leaving that hotel. Because it ain't happening until I give you further notice."

Police said they responded just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, . It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police are currently investigating.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was allegedly playing dice with fellow Migos member Quavo and others when a fight broke out.

"I don't want you all playing that foolish game because you all are valuable to your families, friends, loved ones and you're valuable to us," Sanders said. "Let's think about that. Let's pray for the families."

Jackson State enters Saturday’s game against Texas State with an 8-0 record following last week’s 35-0 win over Southern.

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

