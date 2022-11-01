ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

batterypower.com

Braves News: Dansby Swanson, Fall League, more

Keith Law released his top 50 2023 free agents list, which aggressively rated Dansby Swanson at third and argued for a deal approaching $200 million for the Braves’ 2022 shortstop. This sparked a conversation about the merits of handing Swanson a deal of that magnitude in comparison to the expected large contracts for some of the other star shortstop free agent options like Carlos Correa or Trea Turner. Meanwhile Braves’ prospects Justyn-Henry Malloy and Cal Conley are candidates for the Arizona Fall League all-star team, as Malloy in particular has had a very impressive season.
Sporting News

MLB Gold Glove winners 2022: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins first gold glove at first base for defensive season

When MLB success is discussed, it's often at the plate. Batting average and OPS are bandied about so often, it's easy to forget there's another part of the game. MLB's Gold Glove Award is the premiere acknowledgement of defensive prowess, and it serves to recognize the best defensive player at every position. Greg Maddux has the most Gold Gloves ever, with a ridiculous 18, including 13 straight for the pitcher position.
NJ.com

Mets have plan in place if Brandon Nimmo bolts in free agency

The Mets may need to prepare to say goodbye to Brandon Nimmo. The outfielder will hit free agency at the completion of the World Series. Five days after the Phillies and Astros finish their business, Nimmo will have the opportunity to talk to other teams. The 29-year-old may be done with New York.
QUEENS, NY
Wbaltv.com

Orioles Ramón Urías wins AL Gold Glove for best defensive third baseman

The Baltimore Orioles' third baseman, Ramón Urías, has won the Rawlings Gold Glove for being the best defensive player at his position in the American League for 2022. Urías, 28, is the first Oriole to win a gold glove since Manny Machado in 2015. He was one of the best fielders in the AL, leading the league with the SABR Defensive Index (SDI) rating of 11.1. SDI is a measure of the number of runs saved by a player's defensive performance over the course of a season, compared to the average defensive player at that position. His 11.1 rating was the best by an Oriole since J.J. Hardy in 2016 (11.9) and Machado in 2015 (11.8).
BALTIMORE, MD
Click10.com

Miami Marlins introduce new manager Skip Schumaker at loanDepot Park

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins officially introduced new manager Skip Schumaker at loanDepot Park on Thursday. Those in attendance for the press conference were Miami Marlins Chairman and Principal Owner Bruce Sherman and General Manager Kim Ng. Schumaker was named the 16th manager in Marlins history and will succeed...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Phillies' Long in search of hits, seeks 3rd Series ring

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Long was summoned to George Steinbrenner’s office. “You want to tell me what’s going on with Jason Giambi?” the New York Yankees owner thundered. “I said, ‘Boss, I like his swings.’” “He’s hitting .180,” Steinbrenner snapped at the rookie coach, Long recalled. “If you don’t get his average above .200 in the next two weeks, you’re out of here.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 2

Blues lose 6th straight, 5-2 to Islanders

The losing skid continues for the Blues. It’s now at six straight losses after Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders at Enterprise Center. After a solid first period and a 1-0 lead thanks to a Vladimir Tarasenko goal, the Blues looked in good shape. But then the second period happened! Four goals by […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

