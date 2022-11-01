Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
New Lockerbie Docuseries for Sky
Production has begun on Lockerbie (w.t.), a new three-part series about the 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, for Sky. From Mindhouse Productions in association with Sky Studios, the docuseries examines unanswered questions and explores the truth behind the atrocity and its aftermath through access to victims’ families, investigators, intelligence officers and other key figures who have not spoken until now.
World Screen News
Sky & Peacock Order The Day of the Jackal Adaptation
Sky and Peacock have ordered a series adaptation of Frederick Forsyth’s thriller The Day of the Jackal from Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios, in association with Sky Studios. The series will offer a contemporary reimagining of the novel and its 1973 film adaptation, delving deeper into the...
Foodie celeb Nigella Lawson loves American steakhouses, Tony Bourdain and live audiences
Nigella Lawson laughed in a bright, disarming manner when asked about her title of "domestic goddess" in England's culinary scene. Admitting that she brought the nickname on herself with her second book, the 2000 release, "How to Be a Domestic Goddess: Baking and the Art of Comfort Cooking," Lawson said the term doesn't...
World Screen News
Netflix Renews The Sandman
The Sandman, based on the DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, is getting another season on Netflix, with new episodes and stories to be adapted. Episode count and story details are being kept under wraps. The first 11 episodes of the series are available on Netflix now. Gaiman said:...
World Screen News
John Wick Prequel Series Set for Prime Video Internationally
Prime Video is to launch The Continental, the event series based on the John Wick blockbuster action franchise, worldwide, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East, in 2023. Produced by Lionsgate Television, The Continental is told from the perspective of the hotel manager, portrayed by Ian McShane in the...
World Screen News
SBS Orders The Matchmakers
SBS has commissioned the observational documentary series The Matchmakers, which is to be produced by BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand. The series follows three matchmakers from Jewish, Muslim and Hindu cultures as they help singles navigate the dating process, from first dates, awkward family meetings and sensitive negotiations to the final resolution—a rejection or a wedding.
We wanted to ask Elon Musk about Twitter, Trump, and Tesla. But he seemed kinda busy, so we went with the next best thing: an AI version of him.
A Musk chatbot tells Insider he'd like to reinstate Trump on Twitter, buy CNN, and "show people how the sausage gets made."
World Screen News
Xilam & Youku Producing More Lupin’s Tales
Xilam Animation and Youku, Alibaba Group’s online streaming platform, have extended their partnership for a new season of the preschool comedy Lupin’s Tales. The upcoming season will consist of 78 7-minute episodes and is set to launch on Youku and France Télévisions in early 2024. Xilam Animation is also working on 26 shorts titled Lupin on a Mission to debut around Christmas.
World Screen News
1966: Who Stole The World Cup? Debuting on Channel 4
Channel 4 has slated Noah Media Group’s 1966: Who Stole The World Cup? to premiere on November 14. The 60-minute film, narrated by Alan Ford (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels; Snatch), tells the real story of the disappearance of the Jules Rimet trophy weeks before the 1966 World Cup tournament. The statuette was eventually retrieved by a dog named Pickles, but what happened to it during the days it was missing has been a mystery until now.
World Screen News
Love Next Door Debuts on Kanal D Drama
The romantic comedy Love Next Door (Romance a la vuelta), a Spanish-dubbed version of the Turkish series Çatı Katı Aşk, has exclusively premiered on Kanal D Drama in the U.S. Produced by Mia Yapim, the series tells the story of the Yılmaz family, whose economic situation...
Watcher review – dread and doubt in gloomy Romania
The horror genre is littered with the bodies of female characters whose gut instincts were ignored, whose legitimate concerns were dismissed as hysteria. And for a while at least, it looks as though Julia (Maika Monroe, excellent) might just be the latest hapless character to earn a reassuring pat on the head – in this case from her husband, who dismisses her qualms about a figure lurking in the window opposite as a symptom of settling into their new life in Romania.
World Screen News
Event Review: MIA
The eighth edition of MIA | International Audiovisual Market took place in Rome from October 11 to 15, wrapping with “impressive achievements,” according to Gaia Tridente, director. “More than 2,400 accredited people from 60 countries around the world literally flooded the Cinema Barberini and Palazzo Barberini during these five days,” she adds.
Cop27 gets off to delayed start after tussle over agenda for talks
Delegates have been in disagreement over what should be discussed at climate conference
World Screen News
Couples Therapy Format Being Localized in New Zealand
Paramount Global Content Distribution has secured a deal that sees the Showtime documentary series Couples Therapy being adapted in New Zealand. Couples Therapy New Zealand will be produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production NZ for Warner Bros. Discovery’s BVOD platform ThreeNow and linear channel Three. The ten-part series is currently in casting and slated to launch early next year.
World Screen News
Channel 5, Network 10 Commission Danny Dyer-Led Thriller
The U.K.’s Channel 5 and Australia’s Network 10 and Fremantle Australia have commissioned Heat, an action thriller led by EastEnders star Danny Dyer. Taking place in Australia, the four-part series sees two families who are longtime friends travel to a secluded home for a summer vacation during bushfire season. As secrets and lies unravel, the house becomes a tinderbox, and not everyone will make it out alive.
Fears UK will break climate crisis pledge for poor nations after failure to reveal funding
Ministers have been told to come clean on suspicions the UK will break promises to fund climate crisis help for poorer nations, after failing to set out what money is being provided.As the crucial Cop27 summit opens, the government is refusing to set out its recent contributions to a crucial global fund – despite Boris Johnson pledging to boost spending to an average of £2.3bn a year.Figures seen by The Independent show only £1.3bn was paid in 2020, the most recent statistic provided, as rich nations were condemned for failing to meet a $100bn annual target set a decade...
Comments / 0