The horror genre is littered with the bodies of female characters whose gut instincts were ignored, whose legitimate concerns were dismissed as hysteria. And for a while at least, it looks as though Julia (Maika Monroe, excellent) might just be the latest hapless character to earn a reassuring pat on the head – in this case from her husband, who dismisses her qualms about a figure lurking in the window opposite as a symptom of settling into their new life in Romania.

