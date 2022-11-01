ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Suspected Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to all state charges at San Francisco arraignment

Originally Published: 01 NOV 22 14:31 ET Updated: 01 NOV 22 17:17 ET By Veronica Miracle, Julia Jones and Zachary Cohen, CNN     (CNN) -- David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to all state charges during his initial appearance in court. He also waived The post Suspected Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to all state charges at San Francisco arraignment appeared first on KION546.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Who Is Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attacker, David DePape? His Daughter Weighs In

San Francisco police identified the suspect who allegedly attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, as 42-year-old David DePape, a Berkeley resident. He has been taken into custody and will be charged with attempted murder among other felony charges, SFPD said. SFPD said that at approximately 2:27 a.m. on...
BERKELEY, CA
KXAN

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
Nymag.com

Pelosi Attacker Allegedly Planned to Kidnap and Torture Speaker: Updates

The violent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband last week might have been a lot worse. Federal prosecutors charged David DePape with attempting to kidnap the Speaker of the House when he allegedly broke into her San Francisco home with zip ties, looking for her, with a plan to break her kneecaps. DePape also faces federal and state charges related to the assault of Paul Pelosi.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: David DePape pleads not guilty to Pelosi attack in 1st court appearance

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – David DePape, arrested after allegedly breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and attacking her husband, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Tuesday. The judge ordered him to be held in jail without bail.The arraignment lasted about eight minutes. DePape entered the not-guilty plea and waived his right to a hearing within 10 days. He only spoke to say "yes" to a question from the judge and to clarify the pronunciation of his last name when asked about that.DePape was charged with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault, elder abuse, and threatening a public...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
France 24

Pelosi suspect charged with trying to take US House Speaker hostage

The man accused of bludgeoning US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer after breaking into the couple's home threatened to take her hostage and break her kneecaps if she lied under his questioning, according to a federal criminal complaint filed on Monday. David Wayne DePape's alleged intentions emerged...
WASHINGTON, CA
The Independent

Paul Pelosi released from hospital in San Francisco

Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital six days after an assault that left him with a fractured skull and injuries to his head and arm, CNN reported on Thursday. The attack on Mr Pelosi, who is married to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, occurred in early hours of Friday morning. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old David DePape, was reportedly looking for Ms Pelosi, who was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault. Mr Pelosi reportedly called the police from the bathroom of the home before allegedly being assaulted with a hammer and was transported to an area...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy