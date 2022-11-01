ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Dave Lussier
1d ago

This clown is a liberal hack that was born with a silver spoon. His parents are extremely wealthy and politically connected. This guy has no idea what the hardships the average family have to face on a daily basis. I am voting for Fung!

earnthenecklace.com

Chelsea Priest Leaving ABC6: Where Is the Rhode Island Meteorologist Going?

Chelsea Priest has been responsible for bringing all the latest weather updates to Rhode Island residents for over a decade. It isn’t an easy job, but she’s been amazing at it. Now she’s stepping back from the field for personal reasons. Chelsea Priest announced she is leaving ABC6 and Fun 107. This announcement naturally surprised her viewers and listeners, who now want to know where she is going next and if they will see her back in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she will remain in Rhode Island. Chelsea Priest answered all queries about her departure from ABC6, and unfortunately, it would be disappointing to her followers.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
jewishrhody.com

For 92 years, business owner Dick Shapiro has done things his way

Dick Shapiro doesn’t have a smartphone. He doesn’t have a computer, which makes his desk look strangely empty. His company, East Greenwich-based Special Delivery, distributes periodicals across Rhode Island, but it has neither a website nor a social media presence. Shapiro runs most of his business through a...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

McKee hints at RICAS scores during debate; Kalus says release the numbers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee said during an NBC 10 debate Thursday night that he's been briefed on the RICAS scores. The governor said reading scores are down slightly and that math scores are up. Republican challenger Ashley Kalus said if the scores are available, he should...
rhodycigar.com

Sparking a Change: How legalizing marijuana affects URI

This past May, Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana. Graphic By: Maddie Bataille | Photo Editor. On May 25, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee signed a bill that would make Rhode Island the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults come the new year. University...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

McKee announced $166 million in funding for affordable housing

(WJAR) — The McKee administration announced on Thursday the availability of $166 million to help with affordable housing. The money was partly allocated from Rhode Island’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. “Just a few short months after we signed the budget, we are here opening up a competitive...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Reed announces $29.5M to help Rhode Islanders pay energy bills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is releasing $29.5 million to help Rhode Island prepare for the upcoming winter. “As temperatures begin to dip and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine forces worldwide energy price spikes, [the Low...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Magaziner, Fung touch on inflation, police funding and abortion in NBC 10 debate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The candidates in Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District faced off in a heated debate Thursday afternoon that aired live on NBC 10 and was streamed on turnto10.com. Republican Allan Fung and Democrat Seth Magaziner debated for the final time on television before next week’s election....
GoLocalProv

GoLocalProv Endorsement: General Treasurer

James Diossa, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island general treasurer, took about 40 trips as mayor of impoverished Central Falls. He has repeatedly lied about these trips and refused to answer the most basic questions about them, including who, besides the city, paid for them. Such records that have been...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Seacoast Current

Surprise, This New England State is the #3 Best Wine Destination in the Country

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When you think of wine in the United States, you think of California. That's not to say that we don't enjoy visiting our local vineyards for some tasting, or take pride in supporting our local and regional vintners. But honestly, with so many vineyards in the western part of the country, you'd think they rule the top 5 wine destinations in the country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List

Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
CONNECTICUT STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Rhode Islanders reminded about respiratory virus prevention measures

With Rhode Island and states throughout the region currently seeing the circulation of several respiratory viruses, including RSV, flu, and COVID-19, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding all Rhode Islanders to take basic prevention measures to help themselves, and their family members stay healthy and safe. “While...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Powerball Mania - Billion Dollar RI Shopping Spree

“You gotta play to win” is the old adage for state lotteries. Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is projected to be $1.2 billion. The cash option is expected to be around $597 million. It is not far off from the biggest jackpot in U.S. history, a $1.586 billion Powerball on...
FLORIDA STATE
oceanstatecurrent.com

Rhode Island’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation

(The Center Square) – With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour – and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure.
ALABAMA STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island among the 10 states with the biggest increase in electric vehicle charging stations since 2020

Encouraging Americans to switch to electric vehicles is just one step toward nationwide, zero-emission vehicle utility. In addition to affordable, available fleets of electric vehicles, each state must have the infrastructure to support these cars. This includes adequate charging stations and “Alternative Fuel Corridors,” or a network of alternative fueling stations.
CALIFORNIA STATE

