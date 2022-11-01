Read full article on original website
Dave Lussier
1d ago
This clown is a liberal hack that was born with a silver spoon. His parents are extremely wealthy and politically connected. This guy has no idea what the hardships the average family have to face on a daily basis. I am voting for Fung!


