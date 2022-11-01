ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Parkland Talk

Parkland Mayor Walker Gives Nov 2022 Updates

In the City of Parkland, the city commission spends a lot of time mulling over various issues, policies, and points of concern as they pertain to residents. Florida’s government, in the Sunshine law, rightly dictates that this mulling take place in a public space so residents can see their government in action. In short, the people’s work should be done in front of the people (in the sunshine, not the shade).
PARKLAND, FL
NewPelican

Resources, Events, Meetings, and More – Week of Nov. 3

Pompano Beach – To help the Florida victims of Hurricane Ian, The Benefit Concert of Prayer and Praise featuring singers from local churches will be held Nov. 13, 6 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 2500 NE 14 Street Causeway. The donations given will be used to help victims through the American Red Cross.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Dining: Delray Green Market back with new vendors, chef showcase

ABOVE: The Delray Beach Green Market opened for the season on a beautiful day in October. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star BELOW RIGHT: An abundance of locally grown produce is the backbone of South County greenmarkets. Photo provided by Lori Johnson. The weather still says summer at times, but the return...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday

Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
TAMARAC, FL
NewPelican

Fort Lauderdale predicts water rates will double

Wilton Manors – The cost to replace the Fiveash Water Treatment Plant in Fort Lauderdale, which supplies drinking water to multiple municipalities, could cost over $600 million; an expense passed on to its ratepayers. At the Oct. 25 Wilton Manors Commission meeting, Susan Grant, the director of finance and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Insurance rates spike: Now what?

Residents blown away by new bills fear Ian will only multiply toll. Early estimates predict Hurricane Ian will become Florida’s costliest storm ever, but even before it made landfall eye-popping jumps in insurance costs were already arriving in mailboxes and phone apps all over southeastern Palm Beach County. “After...
FLORIDA STATE
communitynewspapers.com

UNITED WAY OF BROWARD COUNTY’S MISSION UNITED CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF SECOND LOCATION ENABLING IT TO SERVE MORE VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen, other local dignitaries and notables, and military Veterans joined Kathleen Cannon, President/CEO of United Way of Broward County and MISSION UNITED staff for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 1 to celebrate the grand opening of United Way of Broward County’s MISSION UNITED’s second location in Fort Lauderdale at 320 SE 9th Street). The opening of the new building also kicked off the year-long celebration to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of MISSION UNITED.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Grand Opening for New Splash Pad Tentatively Set

The long-awaited splash pad at Betti Stradling Park has a tentative opening date. At their Wed., Oct. 26 Commission Workshop meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Rob Hunter told commissioners the city is aiming to complete the splash pad located at 10301 Wiles Road by the end of November. Hunter said...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.

How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WBEN 930AM

Gerace sues 2 Florida newspapers

Peter Gerace, Jr. is suing two south Florida newspapers for reporting he was part of a crime family in connection with his arrest in Florida. Gerace is the owner of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing

Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

"Heartbroken": Weston Jewish Leaders React to Recent Anti-Semitic Incidents

On the morning of Oct. 5, during the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, residents of a community in the City of Weston awoke to disturbing anti-Semitic and racial slurs graffitied across their neighborhood. Scrawled across sidewalks and public bathroom walls in the manicured community in Broward County's westernmost city were large...
WESTON, FL
margatetalk.com

2 Coconut Creek Eateries Closed For Sanitary Violations

Two Coconut Creek restaurants were briefly shut down last week by state health inspectors who found multiple sanitary violations, records show. According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the Wingstop at 4570 Lyons Rd. was ordered closed on Oct. 26 after inspectors cited the business for two “high priority” violations for issues with flies and a water faucet.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NewPelican

NewPelican

