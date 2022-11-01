ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

You’re more likely to win the Powerball jackpot than have a perfect NCAA bracket

By Braley Dodson
 2 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You’ve probably heard that you have a better chance of being eaten by a shark, dying in a plane crash or being struck by lightning than you do winning the lottery — but what about what is less likely to happen?

Bookies.com did the math for you, and despite having a one in 292 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a one in 302 million chance of winning Mega Millions, you’re still more likely to bring home that cash than to have a perfect NCAA bracket.

That chance, at one in 120.1 billion, is more rare than having sextuplets, which is one in 3.939 billion.

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

What is the rarest of the calculated outcomes? It’s being born, according to Bookies.com, giving you a one in 400 quadrillion chance!

When it comes to what is more likely to happen than winning the lottery, you have:

  • One in 264 million chance of being eaten by a shark
  • One in 11 million chance of dying in a plane crash
  • One in 9 million chance of being struck by lightning…twice!
  • One in 7.697 chance of becoming an astronaut
  • One in 662,000 chance of winning an Olympic medal

If you’re feeling lucky, the next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday night. The jackpot? $1.2 billion, the fourth-largest in U.S. history.

