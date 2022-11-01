Read full article on original website
Related
Amoxicillin: FDA warns common antibiotic used by young children is in short supply
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning that the liquid version of a common antibiotic is in short supply. Oral amoxicillin, an antibiotic used commonly to treat such things as ear infections in children, has been added to the FDA’s drug shortage database and is listed as “currently in shortage.”
msn.com
Blood pressure medicine recall: Some pills pose potential cancer risk, FDA announces
A pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, the FDA announced this week. Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. The tablets are commonly prescribed for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure.
Personal Care Products Face Recall for Chemical Contamination
Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
FDA releases list of dry shampoo products that may contain a chemical linked to blood cancer, and are being recalled
The parent company of Dove, Suave, and TRESemmé voluntarily recalled certain dry shampoos last week. The dry shampoos might contain benzene, a commonly-used chemical found in gasoline and cigarette smoke. Some studies identified higher rates of blood cancer in people with high benzene exposure. Dove, Bed Head, and TRESemmé...
FDA Warns About Use Of Certain Heating Pads
An electric heating pad has been recalled due to risks of injury, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced in a news release on Tuesday (October 25). Whele LLC announced a recall of more than 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads distributed between July 2021 and July 2022 on Monday (October 24) due to concerns of electric shocks, skin burns, rashes and irritation.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA says liver and gallbladder problems associated with Daily Harvest product
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing to investigate an outbreak of complaints about illnesses associated with Daily Harvest brand frozen crumbles and has named specific problems consumers have had. As of Oct. 21, the number of complaints was 393, with at least 133 patients having required hospitalization, according to...
Top Florida Doctor Warns Young Men COVID Vaccines Pose 'High Risk' of Death
Florida's Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo warned on Friday against young men receiving COVID-19 vaccines, citing a disputed analysis by the state health department that they pose an "abnormally high risk" of death. "Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This...
CNET
Shampoo Recall: Cancer Risk Prompts Unilever to Recall Dove, Other Dry Shampoos
Unilever recalled some of its dry shampoo aerosol products due to a risk of cancer from potentially elevated levels of benzene, according to a company announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. It issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Pine-Sol recall: Bacteria could infect humans
(NEXSTAR) – Clorox is recalling three of its Pine-Sol products due to the risk of them containing bacteria that can cause serious infection in humans. According to a website dedicated to the move, Pine-Sol is recalling the below cleaners after the company says it “learned that some products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.”
FDA suggests parents not use infant head-shaping pillows
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday released a warning to parents to not use infant head-shaping pillows to prevent or treat any medical conditions. In a news release, the FDA suggested that parents and caregivers not use infant head-shaping pillows that could change the infant’s head shape or symmetry or claim to prevent or treat any medical condition. This is because the head-shaping pillows can create an “unsafe sleep environment,” possibly contributing to the risk of suffocation and death.
Woonsocket Call
Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
FDA Warns: Don’t Purchase or Use Artri Or Ortiga Products Due To Possible Hidden Ingredients
FDA continues to warn consumers not to purchase or use Artri and Ortiga products as the agency received adverse event reports, including of liver toxicity and death, associated with the use of Artri King and similarly named products since the first consumer warning about an Artri Ajo King product was issued on January 5, 2022, and another in April, 20, 2022. These products are promoted with unproven claims to treat arthritis and osteoarthritis, restore cartilage, and stop joint deterioration, according to a FDA public notice.
Pfizer says it has made an RSV vaccine that protects newborns against severe illness — and will file for FDA approval within weeks
A new RSV vaccine for pregnant people from Pfizer protected newborns from severe disease for at least 6 months.
What Are the Side Effects of a COVID and Flu Shot at the Same Time?
With cases of COVID-19 creeping up and health experts expecting an active flu season, many residents are getting inoculated against both viruses ahead of the winter. While side effects widely vary for each person, some people are wondering if getting both vaccines at the same time makes them more likely to experience certain side effects.
NASDAQ
Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company said on Tuesday. Adds details on approval. Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
CDC director tests positive for COVID again
The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive again for COVID-19. Dr. Rochelle Walensky had mild symptoms Sunday and is isolating at her home in Massachusetts, the CDC said Monday. Walensky, 53, first tested positive on Oct. 21. She took a course of the...
Pfizer to seek approval for RSV vaccine
As parents and doctors deal with three significant illnesses — COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV — pharmaceutical company Pfizer says it may seek approval for a new vaccine to prevent RSV by the end of the year. RSV usually causes cold-like symptoms that are normally...
U.S. FDA classifies recall of Teleflex's respiratory filters as most serious
Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators on Tuesday classified the recall of Teleflex Inc's (TFX.N) Iso-Gard filter S, a medical device to protect patients from potential airborne contaminants, as most serious, saying its use could lead to injuries or death.
FDA panel: Pulse oximeters less accurate for dark-skinned people
Outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday found "a clear signal" that pulse oximeters are less accurate for people with darker skin after scrutinizing evidence during a daylong meeting. Why it matters: The expert panel's consensus that inaccuracies pose a distinct clinical risk for dark-skinned patients sets...
As RSV cases surge, Pfizer says it has a promising vaccine
After decades of researching respiratory syncytial virus, scientists announced a major development for a possible vaccine that could be available as soon as next year
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0