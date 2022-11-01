Read full article on original website
Lauri Markkanen shows why the Chicago Bulls should not give up on Patrick Williams
Lauri Markkanen’s breakout with the Jazz proves that the Bulls need to be patient with Patrick Williams.
Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Steve Nash fired as Brooklyn Nets head coach
DALLAS — Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Steve Nash has been fired from his head coaching position for the Brooklyn Nets. It was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski before the Athletic's Shams Charania then also reported this firing. The Nets then sent out a press release at 11:57 p.m.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Outscores Nets in Fourth Quarter of Comeback Win
10 observations: LaVine barrage fuels comeback vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Through two-and-a-half quarters, spotty Chicago Bulls' defense looked poised to sink them in a winnable game at the Brooklyn Nets. But Zach LaVine, with 20 fourth quarter points, and the rest of his side had other...
Atlanta Hawks October Report Card
Grading the Atlanta Hawks performance throughout the first month of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Lakers News: Free Agent Ex-Laker Dwight Howard Makes Pitch For Possible Next Destinations
The 2020 Lakers champ thinks he still has more to give.
Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'
Judgment day is coming for the New York Knicks. With the NBA having closed its investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucke r, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that the focus has now turned to the Knicks, namely into their supposed early contact with marquee free agent Jalen Brunson. Wojnarowski labels the New York investigation "ongoing" while also declaring that the NBA and its Players Association will likely meet to discuss early action rules that have been difficult to enforce.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Defense on Kyrie Irving Impressed Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine lauds Ayo Dosunmu's defense on Kyrie Irving originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu returned from a one-game injury absence Tuesday night with a daunting assignment in front of him. Get the Chicago Bulls off to a better start to the game against a desperate Brooklyn Nets...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Reports Feeling ‘Good' After First Back-To-Back
LaVine reports feeling 'good' after first back-to-back originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time in the 2022-23 NBA season, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has completed both ends of a back-to-back set. On Tuesday, he scored 20 of his 29 points in a comeback victory at the...
Massive News About Zach LaVine For Tuesday’s Game
Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that he "is expected to play."
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ road win against the Brooklyn Nets
Zach LaVine scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bulls beat the Nets 108-99.
Goran Dragić Finding Happiness With Bulls After Trying Last Season
How Dragić finding happiness with Bulls in reserve role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Goran Dragić was preparing for the FIBA EuroBasket tournament with his Slovenian national team when several Chicago Bulls gathered in Los Angeles in early August for optional group workouts. Dragić, who had verbally...
Zach LaVine's Status For Hornets-Bulls Game
Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.
What Did the Bears Get for Roquan Smith?
What did the Bears get for Roquan Smith? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the Bears surprised fans and outsiders by trading away star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. What did the Bears get for Smith?. Here's a quick breakdown of the trade:. Baltimore Ravens receive:...
Chicago Bears Make 3 Moves to Start Rebound
Ryan Poles took the job in Chicago realizing he had a rebuild ahead of him, after a few moves this off-season the Chicago Bears make 3 moves to start the rebuild! The trade deadline often goes by in the NFL without much happening, but this year there were a ton of moves all over the league, but the Chicago bears jump started the rebuild at the trade deadline.
Zach LaVine will miss Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets
Zach LaVine will miss Wednesday’s game against the Hornets due to “left knee injury management”
Bulls' Zach LaVine, Andre Drummond, Coby White Questionable Vs. Hornets
LaVine, Drummond, White questionable for Bulls-Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls again have a crowded injury report, this time for Wednesday night's home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. Zach LaVine (left knee injury management), Andre Drummond (left shoulder sprain) and Coby White (left quadricep contusion) are...
Suggs, Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss. Stephen Curry had 39 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson added 27 points, but missed a 12-foot jumper at the buzzer after the Magic trapped Curry. The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road and 3-6 overall, and Coach Steve Kerr said it’s time for some changes. “We’ve had nine games now so we’ve had a decent look at combinations, so it’s time to try something different,” Kerr said. “Everybody’s going to get a chance to play. We’ve got to find combinations that click.”
Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving for ‘Deeply Disturbing' Failure to Disavow Antisemitism
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for not disavowing antisemitism originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay for his failure to "disavow antisemitism" and his refusal to acknowledge "specific hateful material" in the antisemitic film he promoted on social media.
Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111
PHILADELPHIA -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for...
Bench scoring has been the Chicago Bulls' strong suit to start the season
After they finished 29th in bench scoring last season, the Bulls now sit 12th in the NBA in points scored off the bench
