Familiar faces back with Ants ahead of season opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After opening training camp in Indianapolis last week the Mad Ants shifted to the Summit City for practice this week ahead of Saturday’s season opener at the Coliseum against Grand Rapids.

The Ants host Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. Saturday then square off again on Sunday against the Gold at 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne fans will see some familiar faces on the court to the start the season, as returnees Justin Anderson, Gabe York, and Bennie Boatwright help headline the roster. Anderson was first-team All G League last season.

Also returning is head coach Tom Hankins, who is in his third season leading the Ants.

The Ants have also signed point guard David Stockton, son of basketball legend John Stockton. Other players of interest include Kendall Brown, a second round draft pick by the Pacers this summer, and reigning G League MVP Trevelin Queen. Brown and Queen both have signed a two-way deal with the Pacers.

