Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville company holding multi-day job fairs to fill hundreds of seasonal positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major Louisville employer is holding a series of job fairs in hopes of filling hundreds of positions ahead of Christmas. Radial Inc. is looking to hire 3,000 workers nationwide, and 700 entry-level fulfillment workers in the Louisville and Shepherdsville area. Workers will help source customer orders and send them to their final destinations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Jeffersonville auto parts plant to close, 123 lose jobs

Illinois-based auto parts maker Tenneco Automotive Operating Co. has notified the state it will permanently close its factory in Jeffersonville, leaving more than 120 workers without jobs at the plant. The WARN notice says Tenneco is shuttering the factory because of the loss of business that represents 21% of revenue at the Indiana plant. The facility, which is across the Ohio River from Louisville, manufactures ride control and emissions products for vehicles.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WHAS11

Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

LMPD revised special order

Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus. JCPS is experiencing a bus driver shortage, and the parent who shared the video is concerned the district is hiring anyone just to fill those vacancies. Updated: 5 hours ago. The candidates for the open seat told us...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Iroquois Raiders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a long journey, but through it all, Iroquois has tried its best to always have fun on the football field. "You have to go through adversity, don't listen to the haters," Shawn Whittaker said. "We just built up as a team and everybody got better this season."
LOUISVILLE, KY
ourcommunitynow.com

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Could Be Coming to a McDonald's Near You

Krispy Kreme + McDonald's = A Match We Didn't Know We Wanted. Two of America’s classic brands are performing a small market test on a new venture. In late October, McDonald’s began selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at select stores in Kentucky and Indiana. Krispy Kreme already has a practice selling their doughnuts at convenience stores and mall kiosks, but this would be the first time they have partnered with a major fast-food brand.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky lawmaker wants funding for bigger youth detention center

FRANKFORT, Ky. — From car jackings to shootings, LMPD says crimes involving juveniles are rising at an alarming rate. "We really need a solution and some changes," State Representative Kevin Bratcher (R), House District 29, told the Judicial Oversight Committee in Frankfort Thursday morning. He said it was a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS Academies of Louisville program preparing kids for life beyond college

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program in more than a dozen JCPS schools is being credited for helping students transition from the classroom to the workforce. It's called the JCPS Academies of Louisville. The way it works, 14 high schools in the district have what are called 'pathways.' Those pathways consist of different trades and skills that students learn about for three years (sophomore, junior and senior years), while also taking the traditional English, Math, Science and Social Studies courses.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Honey Creme doughnuts are now available in downtown Louisville

New Albany’s Honey Creme Donut Shop, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023, has joined with CC’s Kitchen at The Marketplace to vend doughnuts at a walk-up window and small retail space at 651 S. Fourth St. in downtown Louisville. As an example of potential symmetry between...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 11/12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers. Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable. A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FLOYD COUNTY, IN

