FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wdrb.com
Louisville company holding multi-day job fairs to fill hundreds of seasonal positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major Louisville employer is holding a series of job fairs in hopes of filling hundreds of positions ahead of Christmas. Radial Inc. is looking to hire 3,000 workers nationwide, and 700 entry-level fulfillment workers in the Louisville and Shepherdsville area. Workers will help source customer orders and send them to their final destinations.
Inside Indiana Business
Jeffersonville auto parts plant to close, 123 lose jobs
Illinois-based auto parts maker Tenneco Automotive Operating Co. has notified the state it will permanently close its factory in Jeffersonville, leaving more than 120 workers without jobs at the plant. The WARN notice says Tenneco is shuttering the factory because of the loss of business that represents 21% of revenue at the Indiana plant. The facility, which is across the Ohio River from Louisville, manufactures ride control and emissions products for vehicles.
Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
WLKY.com
Louisville pottery store that closed after 80+ years getting new life from new owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville pottery shop is coming back after being forced to close its doors after more than 80 years in business. Hadley Pottery has been purchased by local investor and philanthropist Brook Smith. Video in the player above is from its last day of business in...
WLKY.com
Sky Zone indoor trampoline park returning to Louisville at former pizza restaurant location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Years after its former facility closed, Sky Zone is opening a new Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The trampoline park recently submitted plans to Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services for a new complex at 4200 Outer Loop. The property was previously home to a Mr. Gatti's Pizza.
k105.com
Bridge that connects Louisville to New Albany, Indiana, to close late this month for renovation
Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky, via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close November 28, Indiana transportation officials said. The 59-year-old double-decker bridge is undergoing a...
Wave 3
LMPD revised special order
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus. JCPS is experiencing a bus driver shortage, and the parent who shared the video is concerned the district is hiring anyone just to fill those vacancies. Updated: 5 hours ago. The candidates for the open seat told us...
WLKY.com
Louisville businesses encouraged to give felons a second chance with proposed ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A proposed Metro Council ordinance would expand the city's contractors to include businesses that hire those who have served their time. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, the sponsor of the measure, was fueled to file the ordinance by alarming statistics. It's estimated nearly half of Black men will...
WLKY.com
UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Iroquois Raiders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a long journey, but through it all, Iroquois has tried its best to always have fun on the football field. "You have to go through adversity, don't listen to the haters," Shawn Whittaker said. "We just built up as a team and everybody got better this season."
New ordinance encourages Louisville businesses to hire former convicted felons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Everyone deserves a second chance" is the message Louisville's Metro Councilmembers hope to get across to local businesses. Councilwoman Kiesha Dorsey and others filed a plan Thursday supporting local businesses that hire people who were incarcerated. Dorsey calls the legislation "the second chance ordinance." According to...
WLKY.com
'Running my own leg of the race': New leadership underway at Louisville Urban League
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Urban League is officially under new leadership. While she's still getting used to the new title, Louisville Urban League's President and CEO Kish Cumi Price says she has hit the ground running in her first week on the job. "We're going to keep the...
ourcommunitynow.com
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Could Be Coming to a McDonald's Near You
Krispy Kreme + McDonald's = A Match We Didn't Know We Wanted. Two of America’s classic brands are performing a small market test on a new venture. In late October, McDonald’s began selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at select stores in Kentucky and Indiana. Krispy Kreme already has a practice selling their doughnuts at convenience stores and mall kiosks, but this would be the first time they have partnered with a major fast-food brand.
WLKY.com
Kentucky lawmaker wants funding for bigger youth detention center
FRANKFORT, Ky. — From car jackings to shootings, LMPD says crimes involving juveniles are rising at an alarming rate. "We really need a solution and some changes," State Representative Kevin Bratcher (R), House District 29, told the Judicial Oversight Committee in Frankfort Thursday morning. He said it was a...
WLKY.com
JCPS Academies of Louisville program preparing kids for life beyond college
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program in more than a dozen JCPS schools is being credited for helping students transition from the classroom to the workforce. It's called the JCPS Academies of Louisville. The way it works, 14 high schools in the district have what are called 'pathways.' Those pathways consist of different trades and skills that students learn about for three years (sophomore, junior and senior years), while also taking the traditional English, Math, Science and Social Studies courses.
wdrb.com
Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
WLKY.com
Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
Indiana school closes its doors for few days to stop spread of flu, RSV
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Experts expect this flu season be worse than years prior, and one Indiana school is witnessing this first hand. "I've been the school leader here for 25 years, [and I] have never seen anything like this," Barbara Burke-Fondren, director of the Community Montessori, said. Burke-Fondren...
foodanddine.com
Honey Creme doughnuts are now available in downtown Louisville
New Albany’s Honey Creme Donut Shop, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023, has joined with CC’s Kitchen at The Marketplace to vend doughnuts at a walk-up window and small retail space at 651 S. Fourth St. in downtown Louisville. As an example of potential symmetry between...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 11/12
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers. Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable. A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind...
Wave 3
9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost 9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County, Indiana. According to a release, crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The cause of the outage was caused by a squirrel in a substation. To look...
