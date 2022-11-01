Fire Damages Red Oak Home

(Red Oak) A fire caused significant damage to a house in Red Oak on Tuesday morning.

Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says an off-duty firefighter radioed the Montgomery County Communications Center at 11:07 a.m., reporting the fire at 1500 Miller Avenue.

When the Red Oak Fire Department arrived on the scene, the house was engulfed, breaching the sliding deck doors, kitchen window, and inside the structure.

Fire Chief John Bruce says no one was home then, so firefighters conducted exterior/interior fire ground operations and brought the blaze under control at 11:49 a.m.

Chief Bruce says there were no injuries to firefighters; however, three dogs died in the fire. He says the fire originated under the deck from a heat lamp utilized for a chicken coop.

Chief Bruce says the home sustained significant damage, although no dollar amount is available at this release.

The Red Oak Fire Department was assisted by fire departments, from Stanton and Elliott, along with the Red Oak Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Communications, MidAmerican Utilities, and the Red Oak Water Department.

Chief Bruce says the residents of the damaged home have alternative residency and working with their insurance carrier for further assistance.